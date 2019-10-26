The Tewksbury Memorial High School field hockey team went 1-3 this past week, playing four games in a span of six days to push the team's overall record to 7-9-0. The Redmen have two games left against Methuen, on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, and Wilmington on Friday afternoon. Tewksbury would have to win both games to qualify for the state tournament.
The week of busy played started out strong with a 2-0 victory over Haverhill.
"It was a great game and we played strong and effectively together," said head coach Jordan Russell.
Alexis Raymond and Tori Schille scored single goals, while Schille assisted on Raymond's goal and Ryan Quinn assisted on Schille's.
Tewksbury then faced three powerful teams, losing to Andover 7-1 on Friday, Auburn, 5-1, in a non-league game played Sunday morning, and then 8-0 to North Andover on Monday afternoon. Quinn scored the lone goal in the loss to Auburn.
GIRLS SOCCER
The struggles have continued for the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' soccer team. The Redmen were defeated by Peabody, 3-0, and Haverhill, 2-1, this past week putting the team's record to 6-6-3 overall.
After starting out 5-0-1, the team has struggled with a 1-6-2 record over its last nine games. The team still needs three more points in order to qualify for the state tournament and that will be a challenge with the team's final three regular season games this week against Central Catholic on Thursday (home, 3:45 pm), Newburyport at home Saturday morning (10:00 am) and then on the road against a red-hot Wilmington team on Monday night (6:00 pm).
BOYS SOCCER
The Redmen were defeated by Dracut 5-0 on Tuesday night which brings the team’s overall record to 3-10-2.
“It was Dracut’s senior night and we did not match their intensity,” said head coach Chris Burns. “We had n own goal three minutes into the game and then we were down 3-0 at halftime.”
Tewksbury will close out the season with three games against Methuen at home on Friday and then at St. Mary’s of Lynn on Monday and at Lawrence on Wednesday.
“We have one week to go with three winnable games, but it’s hard to know which team will show up,” said Burns. “Hopefully the young guys will take advantage of the opportunity down the stretch.”
