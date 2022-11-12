TEWKSBURY – A year ago, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team was seeded fifth and were upset (rankings wise) by the No. 12 seed Bedford Buccaneers in the first round of the MIAA inaugural statewide tournament. The Bucs relied on a balance attack with QB Jake Morrison connecting for a pair of TD passes and running back Eric Miles rushed for 157 yards with a score.
On Friday night, Tewksbury was again home and again the higher seed, this time as No. 7 Tewksbury was up against No. 10 Marlboro. And kind of like last year's loss to Bedford, the Panthers grinded out long offensive series, and relied upon its strong running game behind Miguel Borges, who finished the night with 179 rushing yards and two scores to lift Marlboro to a 23-13 victory in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament held at Doucette Field.
Marlboro had a 23-7 lead with just under six minutes to go in the third quarter before Tewksbury made things interesting with a touchdown, and then recovering the ensuing onside kick, but couldn't cash in on any points thereafter. The loss puts Tewksbury at 5-4 on the season, after starting the season out 4-0.
The loss also puts the Redmen into the consolation round and Tewksbury will travel to face Melrose on Friday, starting at 5 pm.
“(Marlboro) certainly (made more plays than we did). They pushed hard up inside and (their offensive line) is good,” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. “We knew that they were strong upfront and they would lean on those guys and that’s what they have leaned on all season. They had a little bit more push than us and lasted a little bit longer than us for a bit, but we still had plays (that we made). Our pass blocking was really good. We just couldn’t make enough of those plays. (Throwing the ball) really hasn’t been our forte really all season. We have been able to run the ball pretty much against everybody we played, and tonight we had a hard time getting that going.”
Marlboro won the toss and deferred to the second half. Tewksbury's offense was immediately held to a three-and-out series to open the game and were forced to punt. The Panthers took over on their own 38 and put together an impressive 12-play, 62-yard drive that took up 7:13 on the clock. Nealon Stemple capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run and Brandon Alfaro’s PAT kick was good.
After a two-yard loss on first down, Tewksbury's offense got something going as sophomore quarterback Vinnie Ciancio connected with junior Hunter Johnson on a 21-yard screen pass. Two plays later, Alex Arbogast took a carry to his right gaining 25 yards, moving the sticks to the M19.
After a penalty, a short gain and an incomplete pass, Tewksbury faced third-and-13 from the 22. That's when Ciancio rolled to his right and threw across his body to the left and found Michael Sullivan, who fought off a defender, open for a 22-yard TD strike. Freshman Jackson Feudo's 29th PAT kick attempt was good and the game was tied at 7-7.
The tie score didn't last too long. Marlboro's offense went right back down the field, this time putting together a 7-play, 59-yard drive. A key play in the drive came on third-and-six from the M33. Tewksbury sophomore Manny Mengata and Royce Bacay combined to make a four-yard tackle on Borges, but a facemask penalty on the Redmen gave the Panthers a new set of downs with the ball on the 22. Immediately, Borges took the ball again, running it in, while the pass conversion attempt failed making it 13-7.
Tewksbury had two golden chances to score before the first half ended. On their next series, they moved the ball just shy of midfield after a big 18-yard completion to Kenny Nguyen, coming on third-and-seven. But a holding call, two incomplete passes, including being penalized 21 yards for intentional grounding, pushed the ball back to the Redmen 26, and two plays later they punted.
Then with 2:06 to go in the second quarter, Tewksbury started on its own 32 and behind a 12-yard reception by Nguyen, the ball was again was just shy of midfield. Three plays later, the Redmen tries a razzle-dazzle play with receiver Michael Sullivan throwing the ball on the trick play but it was intercepted a the Marlboro 40 returned six yards only for the ball to squirt loose and Tewksbury's Blake Ryder pounced on it to give the Redmen another chance. After a 19-yard completion to Sullivan put the ball at the M29 with five seconds left, Ciancio fired a hard throw to the end zone which was almost caught by one of his teammates, but to no avail the score remained 13-7 at the break.
The Panthers opened the third quarter with another impressive drive as Borges scored on a 30-yard run up the middle and the PAT kick was good to go up 20-7.
Late in the third, quarter , the Redmen were driving, but a fumble on the Panthers’ 32 ended the threat. Marlboro took over on downs and went three-and-out but a roughing the kicker penalty called against Tewksbury put the Panthers offense back on the field. That eventually led to a 34-yard field goal by Alfaro making it 23-7 with 5:56 left in the game.
But Tewksbury didn't roll over and take a nap. Instead, on the next play from scrimmage, Alex Arbogast went untouched for an 80-yard run, but the rush conversion failed making it a ten-point game with less than six minutes to go. Tewksbury’s Mason Veits then perfected an onside kick, and recovered it, giving the Redmen some new life. They were able to move the ball down to the Marlboro 18, but on fourth down, a pass from Ciancio to an open Nguyen in the end zone just sailed a bit too high to end that drive. Marlboro then gained one first down and ran out the clock.
Aylward was asked what made Borges and Marlboro's running attack so tough to defend.
“I think they are accustomed to that offense, and it's a quirky offense. We certainly don't see it a lot. We had guys by the nature of their offense is, we had to kind of adjust defensively into some defensive sets that we really have had to play yet this year. No excuses, I think our kids knew what they had to do. We had a couple of times, especially early on in the game to get their offense off the field and that didn't happen,” he said.
Tewksbury finished the game with 308 total yards of offense compared to 226 for the Panthers. Ciancio competed 11-of-25 passes for 128 yards and really looked sharp with a number of throws on the night.
“We certainly don't want to be in a situation where we have to put a lot on his lap to pull us out of it. Down the road I think that we will have the capability to do that, as he will continue to improve and he's a great kid, who works hard. He tried hard out here tonight and we had a lot of guys out here who tried hard,” said Aylward.
Tewksbury will now play Melrose, the No. 13 ranked team in the D4 bracket. The Red Raiders were defeated by the No. 4 seed Holliston, 25-14 and wil enter Friday night's game with a 6-3 record.
“We just have to keep on grinding. These guys have to be resilient and move on to our next opponent and I’m sure we’ll get the best available team. We're going to have to fight and get ready,” said Aylward. “(This loss) stinks right now for these guys, but they have to keep on fighting. Nothing is given to us – everybody is going to give us their best effort and we have to be prepared and ready for that. We have a lot of guys who are new to varsity football this year and we just have to keep on grinding during the off-season, keep on grinding in season to get better.
“This will be a true test of character for our guys with how they respond to this and how hard they work next week in practice, and fight in the next game and then prepare for our Thanksgiving Day game.
“We just have to keep plugging. There's no shortcuts and no secret formulas. You have to grind to get into the playoffs. We've had two tough back-to-back opponents (in the first round) and that's the nature of the beast. That's what the MIAA is trying to do with this new format. Marlboro's a good team and they are loaded up with senior linemen and guys who have had a lot of experience.”
