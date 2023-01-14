BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech wrestling team had another big weekend, finishing third overall at the Chelmsford Invitational tournament.
The Rams had three champions and a finalist on the day while eight placed in all for Shawsheen.
“It was a pretty good weekend,” said Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt. “The kids wrestled well. We were in contention and we were in first for a little while. It’s a long couple of weeks for these guys, they’ve been wrestling hard for a while.”
Freshman James Tildsley, sophomore Sid Tildsley and Brayton Carbone, all of Billerica, captured first place in their respective weight classes.
Carbone didn't allow a single point against him in his five victories at 120 pounds, pinning Jackson Harris of St. John's Prep at the end of the first round in the championship bout.
Carbone won his first match in just 39 seconds, pinned his second-round opponent in 3:38 and took care of business in the quarterfinals with a pin in 2:38. In the semifinals, Carbone pinned Jaclyn Dehney of Central Catholic at the end of the second period to set up his trip to the finals.
At 132 pounds, James Tildsley went 4-0 and didn't spend a heck of a lot of time at the office.
In total, Tildsley needed only three minutes and five seconds winning the tournament.
“He’s tough,” Pratt said. “When he takes you down and locks up that cradle, he’s tough to beat.”
He won his first match in 17 seconds and his second match in 16 seconds before what seemed like a long match against Whittier Tech's Sebastien Boisvert, who lasted 1:27 before being pinned by Tildsley.
In the finals, Tildsley beat Bedford, N.H.'s Kiaben Kennedy in 1:05.
Like Carbone, Tildsley didn't have a single point scored against him during the event.
“He’s a beast,” added Pratt. “He’s just a hard-nosed wrestler.”
Sid Tildsley went 4-0 to win the title at 138 pounds although his journey to the podium was a little more interesting than the other two Ram champs.
After two first-period victories, Sid Tildsley went into the second period with Landan Gray of St. John's Prep before catching Gray and pinning him at 2:47.
In the finals, Tildsley matched up with Cam Ice of Minnechaug High School and Tildsley edged the Wilbraham resident by a 6-2 score to claim the crown.
“(Ice) is one of the top kids in the state,” Pratt said. “That kid is tough and hard to score on.”
Four of the Shawsheen wrestlers that placed lost to the eventual champions of the weight class.
At 106 pounds, Dante Graziano of Tewksbury finished second, falling to Cole Glynn of Central Catholic in the championship match, 4-0.
Before the final, Graziano certainly earned his victories, winning three consecutive decisions in a grueling day on the mats.
“He had to wrestle hard to get his wins,” said Pratt. “There wasn’t any easy pins for him that day.”
He won his first match by a 6-2 score and his second match by a 4-1 verdict before a gritty 5-2 victory over Amauri Hernandez of Tyngsborough in the semifinals.
Dante Guisti was fourth at 113 pounds for Shawsheen, losing to eventual-champion Peter Rincan of Bedford, N.H. in the semifinals by a 5-0 decision.
Guisti wrestled 18 tough minutes before facing Rincan, starting the tournament with decision-wins of 2-0 and 3-0 before shutting out Aidan McSweeney of North Andover in the quarterfinals, 9-0.
In the consolation final, Guisti lost by a 7-2 score.
At 220 pounds, Austin Malandain was fourth, winning his first three matches by fall before losing to eventual champion Jayden Toppan of Gloucester in the semifinals. Ironically, Toppan was the grappler that helped Shawsheen finish first the previous week at the prestigious Lowell Holiday Tournament by beating a Haverhill wrestler and helping the Rams hang on to the team championship.
Malandain lost by fall in the second period to Toppan before being edged in the third-place match, 4-3.
Malandain won his first match in just 17 seconds, his second in 45 seconds and then pinned Bradley Lopez of North Andover in the quarterfinals after 4:33.
Logan Holmes of Tewksbury ended up sixth at 126 pounds for the Rams.
Holmes pinned his first opponent in 33 seconds and won his second match in 1:39. Holmes lost in the quarterfinals to eventual-champion Kai Ly of Springfield by a 12-4 decision.
After the loss, Holmes rebounded to win his last two matches, the first by fall in 1:40 and the second to capture sixth place by an 11-6 decision.
Caleb Caceres also placed for Shawsheen, taking sixth at 145 pounds.
Caceres lost in the first round by fall in the third period but didn't lose anything after that, rolling to four consecutive wins before being forced to default the sixth-place bout as the tournament had a cap on the number of matches athletes were allowed to wrestle.
After his first-round loss, Caceres beat his next two opponents by fall in the first round, then won a 5-2 decision over Noah Powell of Essex and had a 3-2 nailbiter against Michael Harrington of Pelham, N.H.
Five other Rams competed in Chelmsford tournament.
Nate Malandain of Billerica competed at 152 pounds and won one match while other Shawsheen representatives included Anthony Canadas of Billerica at 160, Jake Metcalf of Billerica at 170, Thomas Cormier of Billerica at 182 and Connor Fitzgerald at 195.
The tournament came a few days after the Rams cruised to dual-meet victories over Lynn Tech and Greater Lowell last week. Shawsheen improved to 7-2 overall after a 60-0 shutout of Lynn Tech and a 71-12 win over Greater Lowell.
