LOWELL/TEWKSBURY — It’s a typical chilly fall afternoon and fans of American football are gathered in stadiums or in front of televisions to cheer on their favorite teams, occasionally hollering with delight as nearly two dozen large, powerful men slam into one another in bruising collisions.
Now imagine a similar group of athletes performing this same questionable enterprise without the benefit of helmets or pads of any type and you have what is known as the fine sport of rugby.
First established in England during the mid-1800s, rugby has many of the same elements as American football, where points are scored by carrying an oval-shaped ball to the opponent’s end, as well as kicking it between posts. But the lack of protective padding and the lack of stoppages in play is where the two sports begin to diverge.
According to Tewksbury native Gavin MacDonald, who is currently a member of the UMass Lowell Rugby Team, there are other subtle differences, including the scoring rules.
“There is a lot to it but essentially we score by completing a Try, which is similar to a touchdown in football,” he explained. “But unlike a touchdown, you don’t earn points until the ball makes contact with the ground in the end zone.”
MacDonald, a 22-year-old senior at UML, got his first taste of rugby upon arrival at Curry College nearly four years ago. A 2018 graduate of Tewksbury Memorial High School, he was a member of the basketball team as a freshman and sophomore but chose not to participate beyond the junior varsity ranks. MacDonald also dabbled in football and baseball at TMHS but didn’t find his true athletic calling until reaching Curry. His introduction to rugby, as he recalls, was actually a bit comical.
“I knew rugby was a sport and they play it in places like Europe and Australia,” he said. “But before I arrived at Curry, I had no prior knowledge of the game or how to play. So, I watched a few YouTube how-to videos and showed up at a scrimmage. When they decided to throw me in, I told the coach I didn’t know how to play. It became of a case of ‘sink or swim’.”
While not formally recognized by the NCAA, college-level rugby in the U.S. is well-organized and is administered by National Collegiate Rugby (NCR). The divisional breakdown is similar to the NCAA, with a Division 1, 1A, 1AA, D2, and small college. UMass Lowell rugby remains a club program after thirty-five years in existence but as recently as 2019, was a threat to top-10 varsity teams throughout the country and for a time, was in the mix for a chance at a national championship title.
Rugby has yet to garner much attention at the high school level in Massachusetts. Chelmsford, Belmont, and Marshfield are amongst the few towns to add the sport but it’s only a matter of time before others will join. Club teams are gaining traction and Major League Rugby was recently founded in the U.S. The New England entry is the Freejacks and former N.E. Patriots Nate Ebner and Patrick Chung have ownership stakes. Games can often be viewed on NESN.
To the untrained eye, rugby looks like a highly-violent sport but according to MacDonald, there are specific rules and penalization in place to protect players from serious injury. Among others, a player can be reprimanded for tackling an opponent above the shoulder line.
“During the game, the adrenaline is pumping and it’s easier to play through pain,” shared MacDonald, who as one would expect considering his athletic vocation, frequently lifts weights when he’s not on the pitch. “After the game is over, certainly, you start to feel it. I’m usually covered with bruises from head-to-toe. Aches and pains are common for a day or two after games. Sure, there are concussions and strained muscles like in other sports, but rugby is no more or less a contact sport than football or hockey.”
MacDonald has a loyal supporting cast, including parents Dan and Andrea, siblings Shelby (Tomic), Nolan, Mackin, Liam, and Seamus. He says his parents have been attending games since his Curry days, four years ago, but do not fully understand all the rugby ins-and-outs.
“They’re still trying to figure out what is going on out there,” he said with a laugh. “My dad has learned a few things but still describes rugby as trying to ‘kill the man with the ball’.”
A typical rugby game is 80-minutes in duration, split in 40-minute halves. Each team fields fifteen players and for the most part, athletes are expected to participate for the entire time with little or no respite. The primary season takes place in the fall but according to MacDonald, there is a separate campaign that occurs in the spring.
“As opposed to the 15-on-15 format in the fall, we play 7-on-7 in the spring,” MacDonald explained. “The halves are quick – only 7 minutes each – but the game is played at a higher intensity with more scoring because with fewer players, there’s more room on the pitch.”
MacDonald, who intends to pursue a career in finance management, would normally graduate next spring but instead, will be required to add a semester in the fall of 2022 to make up for lost credits during the Curry-UML transfer. When asked about the added time attending school, he didn’t seem to mind because it will allow him to play one more season of rugby.
“Yeah, I will have the opportunity to play and I can’t deny I’m pleased about that,” said MacDonald. “My cousin played rugby at Merrimack College and told me how he had fallen in love with the sport and the culture that comes with it. After playing these past four years, I would have to agree with him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.