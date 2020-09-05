TEWKSBURY – Recently it was announced by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association that there would be no football games (as well as cheerleading and unified basketball) this upcoming fall season due to COVID-19. In those three cases the athletes and teams will be allowed to practice, however, the competition seasons will officially be moved to a 'floating season,' which is scheduled to take place from February 22-April 25th, 2021.
That announcement marks the first time (minus his college years at Brown University) that Tewksbury Memorial High School Football coach Brian Aylward has not been a part of a Redmen fall football season either as a player or coach (assistant and head) since the early 1980s. While he said that will be a drastic change for him personally, he also knows that the extremely tough decision made by the MIAA/DESE (Department of Early and Secondary Education), Governor Charlie Baker as well as the local school administration, was the right one.
"There were fifteen other states and the District of Columbia that chose to move football to the spring season or the 'floating season', so it wasn't like we had to come up with something that was completely new," said Aylward. "That was kind of already set. Then we started looking at states that were doing that and that have similar climate, Minnesota for example. You can compare what their weather looks like in February, March and April and you compare those numbers and there's really not a lot of difference in the months of October, November and December here in Massachusetts."
With football slated to have games played in March and April, Aylward was asked if he thought having games in September, October and November was a foreseeable option.
"With the conservative nature that has been taken in the state of Massachusetts, just looking at the adjustments that have been taken in soccer, I can't imagine that if they were to let football to be played in the fall, I don't know how you could possibly make adjustments to it and still call it football," he said. "I think there is really only one way to play it and to make modifications to it doesn't make much sense at all.
"If you look at the states around us who are going to play or try to play in the fall like New Hampshire, they could easily get their season started and be one or two games in and then have it all wrapped up. That would be far more devastating I would think. The prospects are good where hopefully we will be in a good place, whether there's a vaccine or we get to that Level-4 and be able to play a full season as much as we can."
Before the decision was made to move the football season, the Redmen already had their 11-game schedule intact. Tewksbury would have its games against MVC Small School opponents Billerica, Chelmsford, North Andover and Dracut, as well as the cross-over large school game this season would have been Andover. On top of that were three non-league games with Danvers, BC High and then Wilmington. The other three games would be playoffs or competing in the three weeks of non-qualifying contests.
Now with the season shifted, part of the guidelines state that teams can only play other teams from their league or district.
"We're going to try to squeeze as many games during that time period that we can," said Aylward. "We are looking at a couple of different models that we can do within the guidelines that have been handed out by the MIAA – you can stay within your league and within your district. We have traditionally been in District-A, which would be all of the MVC teams, some of the Northeast Conference teams and some Dual County and Middlesex League teams.
Now, after they realigned everything, they sectioned them off in districts starting with Western Mass working its way East so we end up in District-4, which would be all of the MVC, the Middlesex League and the Dual County League.
"The thing about the three leagues is there's no leagues of eleven teams and one league that has 12 teams, so there's 34 teams that are already split into a large and small so there's different ways you can go about it."
While every school with try to come up with a schedule, it's not known as of now if there will be any kind of league championship game of playoff system.
"I think we do have some time to look at everything, " said Aylward. "We have some time to look at the possibility of kids playing for a championship within your league. Everyone will have that type of opportunity to play all of the teams in your league, whether it's the MVC Large and Small, the Middlesex League Liberty and Freedom Divisions and Middlesex League large and small, so there's possibilities of crossovers."
Dating back to 1935, Tewksbury and Wilmington have played one another, with almost all of the games on either Armistice/Veteran's Day or Thanksgiving morning. Since there won't be any touchdowns scored on the holiday this November, Aylward was asked if a game against the Wildcats is still on the table.
"Wilmington would be within our district," he answered. "Every team, large or small, in the three leagues, in order to fill out your schedule, are going to need to play some crossover games. I want to say that there's maybe five or six combinations of traditional Thanksgiving opponents that are not within the same league. Those schools could use those games as a crossover. Those are all things being talked about, so it's just a matter of putting something together that's in the best interest of the kids and give them a semblance of a normal season that you can."
And once the schedule is completed, where would Tewksbury play its home games, since the new Doucette Field is months away from completion?
"We will play at the high school as planned," said Aylward. "Doucette Field is about a 30-foot ditch right now."
Earlier in the summer, it was thought that perhaps the high school would add lights, press box, more bleachers as part of a renovation which was approved by the town, if all of the fall teams were going to play the normal schedules. The lights were going to be needed so all of the teams – soccer, field hockey and football – could use the high school turf field for practices and games.
"I don't think you would even need the lights at this point, but those are decisions for people above me to make. The reason for the lights was going to be to give every team practice time on limited field space," said Aylward. "It was more about that, then actually having games on Friday nights. It was more about giving all of the teams legitimate practice time. There's not going to be any other sports competing for that field after school (during the floating season) so we could easily do it without the lights. But like I've always said, we will play anywhere."
Through the conversation, Aylward – as he always does – said all of this is about trying to do what's best for the kids.
"I'm just happy that the kids are going to get a chance to play," he said. "They have worked really hard. This will be their opportunity to go out and fight for their town. They have worked hard for that, they are looking forward to that for years so to have them not play I think would have been tough. I've been thinking about all of this more for the kids. The coaches who have been doing this for a while, it'll be odd, it already is odd as we are knee deep in it already."
He added that he hopes other states that have decided to play in the fall, actually get to play and not have another season lost.
"Connecticut is real iffy. They went in and said they were going to play (in the fall) but they are hedging on that. They could end up wrapping it – if you try and end up wrapping it with an outbreak (of COVID-19) in the fall, you are not going to get another crack at it. I think (what the MIAA decided) is the best option and it's important. There's a lot of people who say 'well play all of the other fall sports but not football', but based on MIAA surveys that have been taken over the last ten years or so, football has the most participation out of any (high school) sport in terms of numbers. There's an average of 18,000 student-athletes who participate in football every year here in the state of Massachusetts. To give everyone an equitable opportunity to play a sport that they work at, to not have football would not be equal.
"I think this is a good move, a well thought out plan and it gives us an opportunity to play and an opportunity to actually finish where some of these other states may not finish and may not get a second chance at it. This will give us a little bit more time to work at this, time for kids to play other sports which otherwise kids wouldn't have the opportunity to do. The MIAA is allowing kids to play up to four different sports this school year potentially, and it's going to be interesting."
Just like the politicians who are trying to do what's best for the entire country everyday, Aylward said trying to come up with plans for football or anything else for that matter, is basically an impossible task right now.
"There's no roadmap to anything. Nobody has ever been through something like this – nobody alive anyway has gone through something like this. So it's a matter of taking the information and doing the best you can with it. It's frustrating. For people at this point it's frustrating but frustration is the name of the game so you just have to manage it and it's going to be a life lesson for everybody I think in the end. Hopefully we can get to Level-4 by the time April rolls around and things will be great," he said.
Aylward has given complete support to the MIAA for the decision, so has Athletic Director Ron Drouin, who continues to juggle so many things at once.
“I feel like the MIAA made a decision that was in the best interest of all athletes. Creating a 'Floating Fall 2' allows the opportunity for sports that we’re deemed unplayable in the fall to be moved to give those sports the opportunity to be played. Is it perfect? No. Does it give every athlete the opportunity to play? Yes!
"I feel for our football players and cheerleaders that they have to be moved to a shorter season, but at least they will have a season, get practice opportunities in the current fall, and get to participate."
