VIRGINIA BEACH, VA/TEWKSBURY, MA – This past weekend over 2,500 amateur track athletes from 40 states of the country participated in the Virginia Beach Track Showcase held at the 68-million dollar Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Held over three days, this meet was originally held at the Liberty University Indoor Track facility in Lynchburg, Virginia, until it moved to the Sports Center four years ago. In the previous four competitions, 10 National Records were broken, three Under-20 World Records were broken and 70 No. 1 US performances took place.
This past weekend's meet featured many of the top athletes of the entire country, including Sydney Thorvaldsen of Wyoming, who is a 15-time state champion, who holds nine state records and has already committed to attend Arkansas University.
Besides having Thorvaldsen as part of the meet, another anticipation heading into it was the Girls 800-meter race which featured six girls, who had posted times of under 2:05. Of the six included Tewksbury's Makayla Paige. She competed in this race and finished sixth with a time of 2:12.73.
“This weekend was a mix of learning lessons and fun experiences,” said Paige, who will be running next year at UNC. “The 800-meter race on Saturday was definitely a learning experience for me because I warmed up too early but also I did too many strides and stretches before the race. Once I got onto the track I was already tired from what I had done beforehand. It was a great experience to be able to run with all those fantastic runners though. But I was a bit disappointed in how I raced mentally that day.”
Juliette Whittaker won the race with a time of 2:02.07, followed by Sophia Garriaran, a phenomenal athlete from New Jersey who came in at 2:03.96 and then Roisin Willis (2:04.31), Bailey Goggans (2:07.84) and Taylor James (2:12.76).
On Sunday, Paige was back at it running the 500-meters and this time she had a phenomenal performance, finishing second overall with a time of 1:15.06. Garriaran finished first at 1:12.95.
“The race was pushed off by about twenty minutes so I once again warmed up too early but instead of doing a lot more strides, I did more relaxing and occasionally jumped around to keep warm,” said Paige. “Also right before the race when we were checking in I got to talk to one of my teammates going to UNC next year who was in my heat. Her name was Alyssa Hernandez. She was so nice and I’m super excited to be teammates with her. Getting to talk made the race a ton more fun. The actual race for the 500 went a lot better than the 800, but I do wish that I went out faster in the beginning instead of falling to the back of the pack.”
ALEX ARBOGAST
Only a sophomore, Arbogast was the second athlete from Tewksbury High to compete in this prestigious weekend event and he also did quite well. He competed in two races, taking 23rd out of 118 participants in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.61 seconds and then he was 99th out of 204 competitors in the 300-meters with a time of 37.59.
Arbogast entered this meet with a 55-meter time of 6.52 seconds and although he didn't get a personal record, it was all worth it.
“This weekend was a great experience,” he said. “I was coming into the meet being ranked fourth in the country with my time of 6.52, which I got at the (New York) Armory back in November. I was looking forward to competing amongst all the best runners around the country. I was hoping to get a personal record and maybe even make it to the finals, unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do either.”
Besides facing incredible competition, Arbogast said another reason he didn't advance was a mess up at the start.
“I slipped out of my blocks and that definitely slowed me down,” he said. “I was able to recover and edge out the other runners to win my heat with a time of 6.61. I am not going to let these results affect me and will only let them drive me to become better. I know by the end of this year I can run sub 6.50. Being only a sophomore, I have plenty of time to work and become the best I can.”
Later in the day, Arbogast was back competing this time in the 300-meters.
“Coach (Jill) Paige has been helping me at practice, working on speed and my endurance,” he said. “We're hoping to eventually build my endurance up so I can be flexible for more distance in the future. I was just looking to get a personal record in the 300, as I only ran it three times last season and had a time around 38.30.”
He indeed got a personal record bettering his 38.30 time down to 37.59, a pretty impressive feat especially with no indoor track season, and no outdoor track season a year ago.
“COVID-19 cancelled the National Meet last year and that was very devastating, yet it has driven me ever since to work on getting better because my freshman season made me realize how great I could be,” he said. “Over the summer I was always doing strides, block starts, some workouts on my own, and lots of weight lifting. With football being canceled, I had nothing to do and, Coach (Fran) Cusick and Coach Paige have done such a wonderful job putting together workouts and coming down to the track almost every day to help me.
“We have been training for almost five months now at the track, doing some type of work out three times a week. At first, it was just me, and slowly other kids have been coming to the track with us too, which is great because I love to see others want to get better. Track is such a great sport because your always pushing each other to get better in such a great fashion.”
This past weekend wasn't his first competition. As mentioned in previous Town Crier articles, he and Paige, as well as several other kids, have participated in various meets held at Wheaton College and organized by the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association.
“I have made a few trips to the Armory in New York to get some times. In my first dash trial, I got a huge new personal record of 6.52 which is now the school record. I also ran the 200-meters a couple of times and got a personal record is 23.08, which is also another school record. Now, I am grateful for the MSTCA and Bay State Running for providing many kids in Massachusetts to run and put up some better times.
“Over the past few weeks, I have won the 55-meter (dash) and the 200-meters at a few of the meets. I have been put up against some great competition, including Jonas Clarke and Dourvens Bleus. It has been awesome and I am hoping for a more normal Spring season with meets like MVCs and All States. COVID-19 won’t stop me from anything. If I want it bad enough, and thanks to my coaches and teammates, I believe I can become one of the best.”
He was asked what is next for actual competition.
“I am going to continue racing in the meets at Wheaton College and will be heading back to Virginia for The East Coast Invitational on February 5th to run the 60-meter dash and the 200-meters,” he said.
NE INVITATIONAL
Four other Tewksbury Athletes stayed in the area and competed at the Northeast Invitational hosted by the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association and held at Wheaton College in Norton. Twin brothers Drew and Jack Rennell finished 21st and 25th in the 200 at 25.65 and 26.17 seconds, and Kyle Adams was 28th in the same event at 26.48 seconds. Finally, Thomas Barinelli, who graduated this past June, finished fourth in the triple jump at 40-10.00.
