TEWKSBURY - Even before this week's climax to the 2022 Tewksbury High volleyball season, it has already been a huge year for four-year star and senior co-captain Carrina Barron.
Before the season got underway, Barron made her decision on where she would take her game to the collegiate level, she then made a successful transition from libero to outside hitter, and she captured the MVC 2 Player of the Year honors.
Before the season got underway, Barron made the important decision on where she wanted to play volleyball for the next four years, and get a good education. After much soul searching, she was thrilled to announce she will attend Bryant University in Smithfield, RI.
"It was so intense," said Barron, of the college admission process. "I started in my sophomore year, and even thought about it in freshman year, because I've been playing club and that got me thinking about playing in college. I did a lot of research during sophomore and junior year. I toured a few schools and wound up choosing Bryant."
Barron also said she loved the campus, the Bulldog players and coaching staff, both of whom have connections with Smash, the volleyball club she has competed with for the last eight years.
Next came the decision for the three-year and All-State libero to make the switch to outside hitter, a move prompted by the 2022 graduation of the two starting Redmen outside hitters that helped lead the team to last year's D3 Final Four.
It turned out Barron and coach Allie Luppi were on the same wavelength.
"I presented it to her and she said she had been thinking of it as well," said Luppi, of the position switch. "We were both on the same page to start the season on how it would be a good move for our team. With Ava Fernandes coming in so strong (to play libero) and our two outside hitters being gone, it seemed like a no brainer to do."
"I trust Ava so much more after the season she had during club, so I thought it was the right decision," said Barron, of Fernandes taking over at libero. "I think it's working."
Barron did not completely abandon her defensive roll, so she is somewhat of a hybrid, which is going to happen when you are considered one of the best defensive players in the state.
"We still pull her back for serve receives, which is arguably the most important part of the game," said Luppi, of Barron retaining some of her defensive duties. "Without serve receive, you can't run your offense, so she's still a big part of that. She's also super scrappy in the front row, picking up tips and everything, so she's still an active member of our defense whether she's in the front row or back row."
As for being an outside hitter, it was not much of a stretch for Barron, because she has been competing in grass volleyball doubles with her club for several years.
"I've been playing volleyball since I was nine, and I also play outdoors in grass doubles," said Barron. "You have to do everything when you play doubles, you have to pass, set and hit. I think playing that all my life has helped give me the experience to hit. So even though I've been playing libero, I still had hitting experience. During the practices this year I've been able to really develop, so the practices have really helped."
The bigger adjustment has been adopting to hitting and playing the position as part of a team, a completely different role from her first three years at Tewksbury High.
"It's a lot different mentality," said Barron. "As a libero you just worry about all the defensive strategies, because obviously you're not on offense. This year, I not only have to focus on serve receive, I also have to focus on hitting, which is a different mentality and a lot of focusing on other aspects."
The big news coming into the tournament was that Barron was named Merrimack Valley Conference 2 Player of the Year. Luppi has felt she has had the Player of the Year on her roster three of the last four years, beginning with Ally Wild in 2019, so the coach was thrilled to finally see it happen.
"I really believe Carrina deserved that award last year as well," said Luppi. "It's a challenging dynamic because a lot of coaches are passionate about their players. I'm just really happy she got it this year, for sure. She's absolutely the most deserving player to get it. I'm relieved and very happy."
After not winning the award, last year, Barron worked even harder this year, and she also felt the position switch helped.
"I'm super excited because last year I think I was a runner-up for it, and I lost to a setter," she said. "I heard liberos don't typically get it, so when I switched to outside, I was like I'm going to work my butt off and get this, and it worked out."
As for this week's Final Four, Barron and her Redmen teammates will be ready for Tuesday night's match with the Clippers of Newburyport.
"Senior year I have pushed it even harder than I did last year," said Barron. "We are back to where we lost last year, and I know every girl is working her butt off for this, and I am, too. We want to go all the way."
Whether Tewksbury falls in the semifinals or wins the D3 State championship, Luppi says it will probably be emotional for her and her assistants when the Barron and the senior class graduate in June.
"I was just talking with my JV coach about how this group of (senior) girls is so great and how they are going to be so, so missed," said Luppi. "Not only are they talented, but they work hard, they are easy to coach and they are fun to be around. I've been very lucky to have Carrina for four years. She's been a huge part of our program and of my time here. She's been with me for four out of the six years. I've been very lucky to work with her."
