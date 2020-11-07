The Town Crier started a new series, republishing or writing stories on TMHS Fall Athletic teams – minus football – that won championships or enjoyed deep state tournament runs. Last week, the 1988 TMHS Girls Corss-Country team was the first and this week, it's the 1982 Boys Soccer team which advanced to the Division 2 state semi-final game in just its seventh year of existence as a program.
TEWKSBURY — In 1976, Steve Levine started up the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' soccer program. In the first season, the Redmen won one game. The next year they improved to six wins, then won five games in 1978. In 1979, things changed and the Redmen finished 11-4-3, followed by two more successful years at 10-5-2 and 10-3-2, which included the first trip to the state tournament, losing in the first round.
Then came 1982 and everything fell right into place.
"It was an interesting team," said Levine, who retired from coaching in 2010. "We had Mr. Go and Mr. No. Armind Dias was Mr. Go. He scored in (all but two games). Then we had the jelly in the middle and they were the kids who kept the team together. Goalie Danny Poulin was Mr. No."
Before that season started, Levine thought his team had the talent to be better than the 10-win season from a year ago.
"I've grown up on the TMHS sideline. We want to win, but we also want the kids to have fun doing it. We've got the best goal keeper in the league if he stays healthy. We're not a star-studded team. I don't like defensive games. That style bores people. I like an attacking, offensive game."
That style helped Dias finish with 31 goals, a program record that still holds today. He scored in every single game with the exception of two, a scoreless tie against Billerica and then the team's final game of the season, a 5-0 loss to Duxbury in the state semi-finals.
"I remember the Chelmsford game and it was early in the season," said Levine. "Armind took his girlfriend home before the game and got back to the game late so I wasn't going to play him. With about three minutes left in the game with the score tied 1-1, he came up to me said 'come on, let me go try and score a goal and once I do, I'll come right out.' I said 'well' and before I knew it, he substituted himself into the game thinking the 'well' meant 'OK. He went in there and within 30 seconds, he scored the game winning goal and we won the game 2-1."
Dias scored four goals in the team's opening game a 5-0 win over Lawrence. After that came some inconsistencies. Tewksbury defeated Methuen, Haverhill and Chelmsford, but has losses to Gr. Lawrence, Billerica and Andover, while ending in a 2-2 tie with Lowell. That put the team's record at 4-3-1.
"We had three losses early in the season and we had a team meeting in front of the tree at the middle school after a Saturday game," recalled Levine. "That's when we decided that a lot of these teams are good, but in the three losses that we had, we were just outworked. We considered that an embarrassment. I remember Danny Poulin coming out and saying just that to the team. He said it was embarrassing watching us not put in the right work. He said that he realizes that we didn't have as much talent as other teams, but there's no way that other teams should outwork out. After that, we went on a long winning streak."
Tewksbury went 9-0-1 to close out the regular season and outscored opponents 37-8 during that run. Certainly Dias and Poulin had a lot to do with the success, but there were so many other players who strived in big moments to keep the winning ways going.
"Kevin McKenna was the sweeper. Eddie Walsh was the stopper and he was known for being the hockey goalie but on the soccer field he was short, stout, very strong and very tough to get by. He was quick, just like he was a hockey goalie. We had Terry Farin who didn't say two words the entire season, but he was such a tough nut and had such a big heart and any weakness he may or may not have had, he made up for with his heart. We also had a lot of kids who played hockey and obviously those are tough kids for sure.
"Bobby Green was quick as anything, Mike Richard was also quick and we had Al Gianetta who was a midfielder and also our back-up goalie. Al could have been the starting goalie for many other teams. He was that good. He just happened to be behind Danny, who was one of the top goalies in the state, let me tell you that right now. He proved that when he went to such a great Division 3 school in Babson College and he was their starting goalie for three years."
In the state tournament, No. 5 seed Tewksbury knocked off the No. 4 seed Concord Academy 3-0 behind one goal from Green and two from Dias, while Gianetta assisted the first two and Green the last one. After that came a 2-1 win over Masconomet, before meeting Marblehead in the North Finals held at Bentley College.
"Marblehead thought they were going to beat us pretty easily," said Levine. "They didn't even respect us enough to scout us. They scouted Duxbury instead."
Tewksbury defeated Marblehead 3-0, led by a shut out by Poulin, his sixth of the season.
That out the team into the D2 Eastern Mass Final against Duxbury, a program that had started in the 1930’s, compared to just 1976 for the Redmen.
"I remember in that game, Bobby Green forgot his contact lenses, and he and Armind really worked well together, so Bobby couldn't see the ball because of the lights so that made it difficult," said Levine. "But that wasn't the name of the game, Duxbury was much better than us, by far and there was no question about that."
That loss ended the season for Tewksbury. Dias finished with 42 points including 31 goals and Green had 8 goals and 10 assists.
The entire roster included: Scott Thornton, Bobby Green, Tom Carpenito (who came back to coach TMHS briefly after Levine retired), Tony Romano, Paul Hanke, Ed Walsh, Wally Maguire, Mike Richard, Kevin McKenna, Mark Stemmier, Al Gianetta, Glen Fougere, Paul Crowley, Terry Feran, Ed Tumenas, Billy Deppe, Pat Sands, Dana Tower, Nario Simao, Timothy Kelly, Armind Dias and Dan Poulin. Coach Levine was assisted by Bob Manzi, who later started the TMHS Girls program, and the Team Manager was Paul Mahoney.
"We were just one of those teams where hard work beat talent when talent didn't work hard and that was what that team was all about – just hard work, hard work and hard work," said Levine. "We had a little talent but not the kind of talent that other teams had because we only had soccer since 1976, and the youth programs really didn't get off shore until the mid 80’s, so we were playing against teams that had tremendous youth programs and who were able to bring guys up.
"The kids on that Tewksbury team to accomplish what they did was something else because they also had a coach who was just learning the game, too. They didn't have the best coach in the world, but they had one who was working as hard as they were. Our hard work beat talent because I worked hard and they worked hard."
