With the TYF season already canceled and the possibility of no high school football this fall, we thought we would re-run an archive football story on several former TMHS Football players who participated in the Carole Classic All-Star game. This story originally ran in the July 31, 1996 edition of the Town Crier.
The consensus among the swarm of well-wishers who descended on Merrimack Valley Conference coach Bob Aylward was that his side's thrilling 29-24 victory over the Middlesex League last Thursday at Cawley Stadium couldn't have been scripted any better.
And Aylward, coaching the Tewksbury seniors who led his team to nine consecutive MVC wins last season alongside the best from those teams they beat, couldn't have agreed more.
Tewksbury's Mike Torode, Ben Christopher, Alex Adorno, Ryan Minior, Matt Murray, Carl Cyr and Joe Mercer battled with (instead of against) the likes of Billerica's Adam DeSanctis and Justin Connors, Lowell's Paul Miller and Garrett Gillick and Andover's Dana McCann and Jason Dalton.
"It's a pleasure when you've got these kinds of athletes," Aylward was saying, even as those kinds of athletes, who came from all over the Merrimack Valley, came up to the coach from all over the field to thank him. "Everybody had a piece of the action," he continued. "Honestly, words would only diminish my feelings for these kids."
It was indeed that kind of game, and one played for a great cause – the Carole Fund, an organization that helps young cancer patients temporarily put their treatments and doctor's visits behind them with a visit to a summer camp in New Hampshire. The fund was organized by Bill and Pat Egan in 1983, a year after their daughter Carole died of cancer at age 18.
In 1994, the Carole Classic was born, showcasing the best high school football players from the MVC and Middlesex Leagues, the latter winning the first two contests.
This year, under Aylward, the MVC stormed out to a 7-0 lead, with Torode quarterbacking a smooth 10-play, 81-yard drive capped by a neat 14-yard toss on a quick slant pattern to DeSanctis. Torode himself kept the drive alive on the third play, when, needing 16 yards for a first down and finding no one open, he tucked the ball and ran for 17. Torode finished the drive 3-for-4 passing with the TD.
Adorno had a big hand in the ML's answering three-and-out, cutting in from his starting right cornerback position and helping stuff Stoneham's Eric Lockhart for a 1-yard loss on first down. And on third-and-six, Adorno tackles Reading's Le Eric Daye two yards shy of a first down after completion.
But the MVC, using a watered down version of the Tewksbury offense, couldn't capitalize on its momentum and punted after three downs.
The ML answered with a 51-yard drive, 37 of which came on a pass from Reading QB Dave Pizzotti to Daye on Adorno's watch. The drive fizzled at the seven yard line after an illegal procedure penalty (one of seven penalties and 78 yards the ML was assessed on the day) and Jason Farrell of Wakefield nailed a 25-yard field goal to cut the MVC lead to 7-3.
But the MVC came right back with Connors at the helm this time, marching 72 yards before settling for a field goal of their own, this one off the foot of Chelmsford's Pat Harrington. Christopher reeled in his first completion of the evening on the first play of this drive, a 28-yard hook-up with Connors. It was not the last the ML would hear of No. 9.
With Connors and teammate DeSanctis connecting on a 22-yard touchdown strike with 2:19 left in the half, it appeared the MVC had things well in hand. But the ML torched the MVC defense with a 66-yard pass from Pizzotti to Melrose's Jonathan Troy with 16 seconds to go. A fake kick play that would have made the score 17-11 failed and the MVC went into the break up by eight.
That cushion lasted only 4:10 into the third quarter when a little trickery in the form of a double pass that went for 66 yards from Pizzotti to Melrose QB Dean DiGregorio (split wide to the right) to Troy down the right sideline and a conversion run from Lockhart knotted the game at 17.
The tying touchdown came on the ML's second possession of the half, after the two team's traded punts. On the ML's first possession, Minior forced the kick when he read a screen pass perfectly and buried Eric Wilson of Reading six yards behind the line of scrimmage.
The game remained tied halfway into the final quarter when Lockhart scored from five yards out to cap a 13-play, 64-yard drive that with the kick made it 24-17. Then Christopher and Connors took over, starting at their 5-yard line with 5:25 to play.
On third-and-six from the 9, Connors hit Christopher for seven yards and a big first down. On second-and-ten from the ML 40, Christopher hauled in a spectacular reception deep down the right sideline, turning around and making the grab under heavy guard at the 15. On the next play, Christopher curled across the field, catching a low, perfectly placed Connors pass at the 1, and leaning in past two defenders for the score with 1:05 to go.
But Ben wasn't done yet.
With a potential period agreed to by both coaches before the game, Aylward elected to kick to tie the game. The snap sailed over Harrington's head, however, and it quickly became on-sides kick time.
Harrington slammed the onside, which took a high bounce. Christopher went up against three ML players and got it at the ML 45. From there, Connors hit Mercer over the middle for 14 big yards that set up a run by Methuen's Scott Bell to the 7. A facemask penalty brought the ball to the 4-yard line, from where Connors ran it in with no time showing on the clock.
"I wanted to end it somehow like this," Christopher said after. "We wanted to win for the first time in three years."
Christopher finished the game with five catches for 101 yards and also had three rushes for five yards. Torode completed 6-of-10 passes for 97 yards, also rushed for 25 yards on three carries and had a catch for seven yards.
