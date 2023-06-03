Shawsheen Tech had several athletes compete at the Div. 4 state meet last weekend in Hingham.
For the boys, senior Zachary MacLauchlan had a big day.
In the 100-meter dash, he was 14th overall in 11.58 seconds.
Junior Zachary Rogers ended up 17th in the 200-meter dash and also competed in the shot put, taking 15th with a distance of 39 feet, 10 inches,
Sophomore Noah Brooks ran two races, taking 22nd in the 800-meter run and 23rd in the mile in 4:39.46. Brooks was fourth among underclassmen in the 800 and seventh among underclassmen in the mile.
In the 110-meter hurdles, the Rams had two representatives.
Junior Matthew Ramsey was 19th in 16.84 seconds and senior Gianna Zompa finished 27th in 17.62.
In the 400-meter hurdles, sophomore Sid Tildsley was 14th in 62.8 seconds. Only two underclassmen were faster than Tildsley in the race.
Tildsley scored points in two events,
In the long jump, he took fifth with a distance of 20 feet, 4.25 inches. Tildsley finished behind four seniors on the day.
In the javelin, Tildsley was eighth with a throw of 137 feet, 8 inches.
Sophomore Michael Ware also threw the javelin and was 22nd with a distance of 125 feet.
Shawsheen was third in the 4x100 relay with a new school-record time of 44.44 seconds. That foursome included MacLauchlan, Rogers, senior Christian Rainone and junior John McLaughlin.
The girls also did well.
Freshman Alexis LeBlanc tied for 10th in the 100-meter dash in 13.11 seconds. She was the first freshman to cross the finish line.
In the 100-meter hurdles, junior Arianna Farrell was 20th in 18 seconds.
The Rams also had a 4x100 relay team compete, but the combination of Farrell, LeBlanc, Megan Steeves and Kendra Minghella were disqualified for a zone violation.
Sophomore Makayla Nolan scored in the shot put, taking eighth with a distance of 31 feet, 9.5 inches. She had the best throw among underclassmen in the event.
Two Rams competed in the discus.
Senior Lindsay Frontain was 16th with a distance of 82 feet and Nolan was 17th with a throw of 80-11.
SOFTBALL
Senior pitcher Mia Bisso of Tewksbury and the Shawsheen Tech softball team certainly finished the season strong.
With a 5-10 record and hopes of qualifying for the state tournament dashed, it would have been easy for the Rams to not be the most motivated of groups in their final two games of the 2023 season.
But, Bisso and her teammates had other plans.
On Thursday, May 25, the Rams finished their season with a 13-2 shellacking of the Academy of Notre Dame, a team that beat Shawsheen by an 8-7 score just five days earlier.
The game was tied 2-2 when Shawsheen took the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the third inning.
The Rams then added another run in the fourth, four more in the fifth and two in the sixth to blow the game open.
Bisso pitched all seven innings for the Rams, allowing just five hits and one earned run. She struck out nine and walked just one in her final appearance on the mound for Shawsheen.
Alivia Imbimbo led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance and three runs scored.
Frankie Reardon had another terrific day at the plate with a hit, two walks and three runs scored.
Haylee Johnston, Katrina Raymond and Raegan Bowden all had RBIs for Shawsheen.
Senior Brooke Carlquist added two hits and scored a run.
Shawsheen's big third inning started when Kayla Mason walked, Imbimbo singled and Bowden singled to load the bases. All three runners would end up scoring without the benefit of a base hit as did Reardon, who walked and then eventually came around to make it 6-2.
In the fourth, a walk to Mason and a double by Imbimbo set up Bowden's grounder that plated Mason.
In the fifth, Carlquist singled and Johnston reached on an error before a grounder by Raymond scored Carlquist and pinch-runner Sage Dingivan scored on a passed ball.
An error on a line drive by Imbimbo scored Mason and Imbimbo eventually scored on another passed ball to make it 11-2.
In the sixth, walks to Reardon and Gianna Caruso and a single by Carlquist loaded the bases before Johnston drove in a run with a grounder and pinch-running Olivia Maxwell raced home after a passed ball.
Prior to its win over Notre Dame, Shawsheen beat Haverhill by a 10-2 score.
The game was actually much closer than the final score would indicate as the Hillies led by a 2-1 score after four innings before the Rams erupted for nine runs in the top of the fifth.
The big inning started with a double by Bowden and walks to Reardon and Caruso to load the bases with nobody out.
With one out, Bisso reached on an error, scoring Reardon to tie the game.
Another error on a grounder by Johnston scored Lindsay Scalese.
Carlquist scored on a passed ball to make it 4-2 before three straight walks to Anna Warford, Mason and Imbimbo drove in two more runs.
A passed ball scored Warford and Bowden made it 8-2 with a grounder that plated Mason.
Imbimbo stole home to make it 9-2 and a single by Scalese scored Reardon for an eight-run advantage.
Bisso had another solid day of pitching, tossing five innings and striking out 10 while walking only two.
Bowden had two hits on the day while Mason, Reardon and Caruso all walked twice.
Shawsheen finished 39th in the Div. 3 state power rankings, just a few spots away from a playoff berth.
BASEBALL
The Shawsheen Tech baseball team finished the regular season with a six-game winning streak, topping Wilmington by a 7-1 score to end the year with a 17-3 record.
The Rams will next participate in the state's vocational tournament before starting play in the MIAA state tournament later this week.
Shawsheen will likely play in the vocational semifinals on Wednesday.
The Rams avenged a 4-3 loss to Wilmington earlier in the season with its win last Thursday.
Senior Aiden MacLeod pitched a complete-game, 1-hitter for the Rams. He struck out six.
The game was tight throughout as the teams were scoreless after three innings.
In the fourth, Mike Maselli led off with a double and MacLeod reached on an error before Brody Amenkowicz scored both with a base hit .
The Wildcats scored once in the top of the sixth, making it 2-1, but Shawsheen would bust things open in the home half of the frame with five runs.
The Rams loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth before Lukas Poirier drew a walk, forcing home a run.
Senior Mavrick Bourdeau then laced a two-run single up the middle to make it 5-1. A WHS error allowed two more runs to come home.
In a 10-5 win against Blue Hills Regional on Wednesday, the Rams scored seven runs in the first two innings to take the lead for good.
Senior Nick Gagnon was the winning pitcher with 3.1 innings of solid relief while six different players had at least one RBI.
MacLeod, Maselli, Dyllon Pratt and Amenkowicz all had two RBIs apiece, Nate Galanis had two hits, scored three times and drove in a run and Bourdeau had three hits, scored twice and had an RBI.
Last Tuesday, Shawsheen defeated Arlington Catholic, 7-2.
The battery of senior pitcher Conlen Powell and sophomore catcher Robbie Welch had another solid effort. Powell didn't allow an earned run in a complete-game effort.
The southpaw struck out seven and allowed seven hits.
A three-run fifth inning was key to the win for Shawsheen.
Pratt was one of the offensive heroes for the Rams with two doubles including a three-run shot in the fifth that emptied the bases.
Galanis also had a pair of hits and an RBI while MacLeod drove in two runs.
Maselli scored two times and Poirier and Amenkowicz both had a hit and a run scored.
TENNIS
The Shawsheen Tech tennis team ended its season much like it spent most of it, winning.
At the year-end Commonwealth Athletic Conference tournament, the Rams won four championships.
In boys doubles, Bobby Dodge and Trevor Engel, who played singles throughout the season, won the championship against Ram teammates Nate Barnes and Will LaMonica.
Dodge and Engel won their first match by a 6-4 score before topping the top-seeded team from Mystic Valley, 8-5, in the semifinals.
Barnes and LaMonica won their first two matches by respective scores of 6-2 and 8-3.
In the all-Shawsheen final, Dodge and Engel won a tight battle over Barnes and LaMonica, 8-4.
In girls doubles, Shawsheen's Jasmine Johansen and Faith Martin, the top seeded team, had a first-round bye before an 8-0 win over a team from Greater Lawrence in the semifinals.
In the championship match, the Ram tandem beat Fellowship's Chloe Callahan and Isobel Callahan by an 8-2 score.
In mixed doubles, Shawsheen had a terrific run at the championship before falling to the tournament's top seed in the finals, 9-7.
Jake Metcalfe and Gabby DiSalvo represented the Rams and won their first two matches by identical 6-1 scores.
Unfortunately, Shawsheen's other mixed team, Christian Rivera and Olivia Bongiovanni, were on the same side of the draw. Rivera and Bongiovanni won their first match, 6-3, before having to face their teammates in the semifinals.
Metcalfe and DiSalvo defeated Rivera and Bongiovanni in the semis, 8-2.
Greater Lowell's Avery Dube and Sydney Geoffrey then edged Metcalfe and DiSalvo in the final.
In boys singles, Ethan Hines of Shawsheen reached the championship match before falling to Mystic Valley's Jay Raj.
Hines won three matches before facing Raj, defeating Northeast Regional's Kenneth Suarez, 6-3, and Fellowship's Joseph Shumpert, 6-2, before a semifinal victory over Mystic Valley's Ethan Co, 8-4.
Sarah Johansen concluded her memorable season by competing in girls singles and reaching the quarterfinals.
