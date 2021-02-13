TEWKSBURY – Back before the 2018-'19 season, Tewksbury Memorial High School gymnastics coach Jessica Wilkey had a handful of strong potential newcomers, including Maddie Wheeler.
Just a sophomore, Wheeler couldn't show that potential until late in the season as she was coming back from a dislocated elbow. When she was given the green light to compete, she came back with a vengeance including finishing in a tie for 16th on the balance beam, a tie for 24th in the uneven parallel bars and then was 27th overall on the vault during the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet.
Her respective scores of 8.10, 7.80 and 8.0 came against the best of the best in the league, while she was just three meets into her high school career.
Since that time, injuries came back and haunted Wheeler, including rolling her ankle which kept her out of last year's league meet. Yet despite all of the obstacles, the co-captain is still giving it her all each and every day.
"She's a great kid and she's been very consistent," said Wilkey. "She's been a great gymnast but unfortunately the body does what the body does and her body has been breaking down at times. Just year after year she has been dealing with injuries, but I give her so much credit because she always comes back, has such a positive attitude."
Perhaps that's one of the reasons why she was chosen as one of the two captains, along with Emma Cole.
"Maddie is a silent leader and usually doesn't have a lot to say, but has a lot to do. She leads by example on and off the mat. It's been an honor to coach her,” said Wilkey.
During that same meet as a sophomore, Wheeler also competed on the floor exercise and that performance wasn't as strong, finishing with a 6.20. Over time that score has improved, including getting a 7.67 this past weekend in a meet against Dracut.
“Her best event is the floor exercise. She shines on the floor, she's very consistent on the vault and once she gets back into the swing of things, I think her bars and her beam will come into play as well,” said Wilkey.
Wheeler was asked about her injuries and spoke about her elbow and her ankle, and said there's just too many to name. She said there's been a few broken bones but no surgeries and all of the injuries have come over her days between competing for club and for the high school team.
“I've had a lot of injuries so it's not that hard coming back (from each one) but I'm kind of getting used to it by now,” she said. “(The injuries haven't stopped me). I have been doing gymnastics my whole life and I just want to keep doing it. I started with classes when I was two years old. My mother thought that I had a lot of energy so she wanted to put me somewhere so I could get all of that energy out.”
Over her three years on the team, Wheeler has seen first hand the complete turnaround in progression between more gymnasts, more wins and just generally more excitement towards this program.
“When I first started on the team, we didn't have as many people so I think it was harder for us to score higher,” said Maddie, who has an older sister McKenzie, 21, and a younger brother McKenzie, 14, who competes in Taekwondo. “But now since we have so many people, and a lot of them who do club gymnastics, our scores are a lot higher.”
Speaking of high scores, Wheeler is also an exceptional student, including being a member of the National Honor Society. She has already been accepted to Springfield College, URI and is waiting to hear back from BU. She has thought about taking a career path with physical therapy but is not 100 percent sure as of yet.
“I'm super proud of her, not only as a gymnast, but as an individual. She is going to do some great things,” said Wilkey.
