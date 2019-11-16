Norwich University freshman forward Julia Masotta scored the first goal of her collegiate career last Wednesday in a 3-1 Cadets loss to Plattsburgh State. Masotta followed up that effort by posting a +2 plus/minus rating in a 5-1 win over UMass Boston last Friday.
Masotta enters Norwich on the heels of a senior season at Tewksbury High where she led the entire state with 50 goals while leading Tewksbury/Methuen to the Division 1 state championship.
Another star of last year’s Tewksbury/Methuen state championship team, Suffolk University freshman Cassidy Gruning, also scored the first goal of her college career last week, scoring what would prove to be the game winning goal in a 3-2 Rams triumph over Plymouth State last Thursday.
Gruning is coming off a high school career where she was a two-time All MVC selection, and a member of the Boston Herald’s “Dream Team” in her senior season.
Anna Maria sophomore forward Riley Cote had goals in each of the Amcats first two games of the season back on November 1st and 2nd in a pair of losses to Alvernia. Cote now has two goals in four games overall for the Amcats, equaling her total from last season when she played in 17 games.
Anna Maria sophomore forward Niamh Cote also did the Cote family proud in the early going of the Amcats season. Niamh picked up an assist on Riley's goal on November 2 in their 5-4 loss to Alvernia. Niamh is also looking to surpass last year's point total, as she now has one assist in the Amcats first four games after totaling one assist last season in 17 games.
Saint Anselm sophomore forward Kelly Golini is off to a terrific start to her season, with seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in the Hawks first nine games.
Golini, the all-time leading scorer at Tewksbury High, most recently had a goal in a 2-1 Hawks win over Franklin Pierce on November 2, and an assist in a 10-0 win over Salem State on November 5.
UMass Lowell junior forward Connor Sodergren had an assist for the River Hawks in their 3-2 win over Maine on Saturday night in Lowell. It was the second assist of the season for Sodergren, and the victory improved the River Hawks record on the season to 7-2-3 overall and 4-0-2 in Hockey East. UMass Lowell is the only undefeated team in Hockey East.
Stonehill College senior forward Ryan Meade scored his first goal of the season, and the tenth of his career on Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Franklin Pierce.
Meade, who has played in 75 games for the Skyhawks in his career, had a career high seven goals and seven assists last season, seeing action in 26 games.
Anna Maria sophomore defenseman Jonathan Fowler had an assist for the Amcats in their 5-3 win over Chatham back on November 2, finishing the game with a +2 plus/minus rating. Fowler has played in three of the Amcats four games this season after playing in 12 games as a freshman last year.
BASKETBALL
The Gallella sisters, senior guard Karalyn, and freshman guards Elizabeth and Erin, have all earned roster spots with the Worcester State Women’s Basketball team, helping the Lancers to a 1-1 start to the season.
Erin got her college career off to a fantastic start on Saturday in a 62-44 win over Becker College in the first round of the Worcester City Tournament, scoring 17 points to go along with four rebounds and three steals. She came back the next day to score ten more points in a 45-41 loss to WPI in the tournament finals.
For her efforts, Erin was voted the MASCAC Rookie of the Week.
Elizabeth meanwhile, got off to a fast start as well, with five points and two steals in the win over Becker in her collegiate debut.
Karalyn did not see action in the first two games, after playing in 13 games for the Lancers last season, helping to lead them to a 20-7 record.
SOCCER
Worcester State freshman forward Haley Mignon and the rest of the Lancers defeated Bridgewater State University 1-0 in double overtime to win the MASCAC championship on Sunday in Worcester.
With the win, Worcester State improves to 11-7-2 overall on the season, and earn the MASCAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Mignon had a fantastic freshman season for the Lancers, finishing second on the team during the regular season with six goals and adding two assists for 14 points, which was also second on the team.
Emmanuel College junior defender Rachel Prevost and her Saints teammates saw their season come to an end with a 2-1 loss to St. Joseph’s College in the GNAC Tournament semi-finals on November 5.
Prevost helped lead the Saints to a 10-9-1 record on the season, while anchoring a defense which allowed just 1.42 goals per game for the season.
FOOTBALL
WPI junior defensive back Aaron Whitehouse had two tackles and an interception in the Engineers 54-7 win over Coast Guard on Saturday. In the Engineers previous game, a 28-22 double overtime loss to MIT, Whitehouse had a season high seven tackles to go along with another interception.
Whitehouse and the Engineers are now 8-1 on the season and 5-1 in the NEWMAC, tied for first place along with Springfield and MIT as the teams prepare for their games of the season this weekend. Those two teams play each other in Springfield while WPI heads to Norwich next Saturday. For WPI to earn the NEWMAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament the Engineers must defeat Norwich and Springfield must upend MIT.
Stonehill College sophomore defensive back Masyn Lorick had two tackles, including one for a loss in the Skyhawks 41-20 win over Southern Connecticut State University on November 2nd. Lorick now has now seen action in eight of the Skyhawks nine games on the season, making 12 tackles to help the team to a 6-3 overall record.
Wesleyan University sophomore defensive lineman Joe Rosberg had one tackle for the Cardinals in their 28-20 win at Trinity (Conn.) on Saturday. Rosberg has now seen action in five games for the Cardinals this season, recording six tackles.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Westfield State senior Shea Hiltz earned a 41st place finish in a field of 92 runners at the MASCAC Championship Meet in Paxton on November 2, finishing the 8K course in a time 30:53.
Emerson College junior Joey MacNeil earned a 70th place finish at the NEWMAC Cross Country Championship Meet held at Franklin Park on November 3, finishing the 8K course in a time of 30:02.
Worcester State sophomore Patrick Carleton earned an eighth place finish in a field of 92 runners at the MASCAC Championship Meet in Paxton on November 2, finishing the 8K course in a time of 28:01.
Georgetown University sophomore Rachel Sessa finished 24th in a field of 91 runners at the Big East Championship Meet in Kenosha, Wisconsin on November 2. Sessa’s finish, in a time of 23:01 over the 6K course, helped lead the Hoyas to a third place overall finish as a team.
Her sister, UMass Lowell junior Emily Sessa earned a tenth place finish in a field of 87 runners at the America East Cross Country Championship Meet on November 2 in Albany, New York. Sessa finished the 5K course in a time of 17:40.
UMass Amherst freshman Lily Robinson finished 42nd in a field of 133 runners at the Atlantic-10 Cross Country Championships in Leesburg, Virginia on November 2, finishing the 5K course in a time of 19:11.
Husson University freshman Devyn Veits earned a 16th place finish in a field of 63 runners at the NAC Cross Country Championships in Lyndon, Vermont back on November 2. Veits finished the 5K course in a time of 25:44.
Worcester State junior Shaylee Puleo earned an 18th place finish in a field of 77 runners at the MASCAC Championship Meet in Paxton on November 2, finishing the 5K course in a time of 21:55.
Her teammate, freshman Caitlin Conneely earned a 35th place finish in a field of 77 runners at the MASCAC Championship Meet in Paxton on November 2, finishing the 5K course in a time of 22:42.
FIELD HOCKEY
Salem State sophomore midfielder Alison Coulliard finished her season strong with three goals in the Vikings last two games. Coulliard scored twice in the Vikings 6-3 win over Bridgewater State in their regular season finale back on November 1. She followed that up with a goal in the Vikings 3-2 loss to Western Connecticut State in the quarterfinals of the Little East Tournament on November 5.
Overall, Coulliard finished the season with a team high nine goals, while her 23 points were second most on the team.
VOLLEYBALL
Worcester State sophomore libero Brooke LaMothe had a team high 37 digs in the Lancers 3-1 loss to MCLA in the quarterfinals of the MASCAC Tournament on November 5. For the season, LaMothe led the team with 224 digs on the season, while playing in 22 of the Lancers 28 matches.
