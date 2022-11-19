BILLERICA - There's no denying that the Shawsheen Tech football team has weapons.
Lots of weapons.
The Rams averaged more than 30 points per game through their first six victories including 44 in a shellacking of Manchester Essex.
Then, suddenly, amazingly, things got even better.
Junior receiver Zachary Rogers of Wilmington, already a force defensively for Shawsheen, emerged on the other side of the ball in a road game against Northeast Regional at Wakefield High.
All Rogers did that night was score two touchdowns, one with a reception of 76 yards, as the Rams clinched a division championship.
“That was his coming out party,” Costabile said. “And he has just carried it over. The second half of the year, he’s taken it to a different level. He’s found himself and I think he’s becoming aware of what he can do. He sure can do a lot.”
“I don’t even know what happened halfway through the season,” laughed Rogers, who studies plumbing at Shawsheen. “It was just kind of a wakeup call at Northeast. My team needed me to come through so that’s what I tried my best to do. After that, I just kept rolling.”
While defenses already enough headaches dealing with Tildsley, Caceres, Bourdeau, Copson, Galanis and several others, suddenly, big No. 87 is part of the equation?
Really?
Old Rochester Regional got a healthy dose of Rogers last Thursday night as the Rams topped the Bulldogs 27-20 to advance to the Div. 5 state semifinals.
“This feels amazing,” Rogers said after the win. “We’re one step closer to (playing at) Gillette (Stadium) and one step closer to making history at Shawsheen. It’s so fun.”
Rogers started Shawsheen's first scoring drive with a 4-yard reception and added a catch for 14 yards late in the first half.
The second half, however, is when Rogers really stepped up.
After ORR missed a field goal, Shawsheen drove 80 yards for a touchdown that turned an eight-point lead into a 14-point advantage early in the fourth quarter.
Rogers started the possession with a reception of 20 yards and then added a critical 18-yard reception on a third-and-seven play from the Bulldog 43-yard line.
“I have to bring my A Game and do my best for the team,” Rogers said. “Everything that I do wrong, I take it personally and just try to do better the next time.”
“He’s realizing his own potential,” Costabile added of Rogers. “Which is a great thing to see.”
In all, Rogers finished the evening with five catches for 53 yards.
“He’s worked harder than anyone I know in the weight room,” senior Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica said. “He’s up there until 8:30 every single night, working and working. I couldn’t be prouder of him. He works so hard.”
After the Ram touchdown, Rogers reminded ORR that he plays defense too, sacking quarterback Noah Sommers on first down.
“He’s a moose, he’s huge,” said Bourdeau. “I play basketball with him too so I love the kid to death.”
Old Rochester eventually faced a third-and-20 and nearly had to punt before a trick play that led to a 37-yard reception on a halfback option pass.
ORR scored with 6:46 to go and cut the lead to seven, but Shawsheen would hold on.
“That,” Rogers said after the win, “was a stressful game. Not many (gave Shawsheen a chance to win), they look past us because we’re a Tech school.”
A Tech school with weapons.
Lots of weapons.
