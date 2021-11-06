TEWKSBURY — Mario Almeida knew it would come — it was just going to take some time. He knew eventually the potential that he saw in his players would come together and some kind of winning streak would take place.
Last Thursday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys’ Soccer team held its Senior Night and the six of them will remember the night they overcame a 1-0 deficit, scored two goals, to beat Methuen, 2-1, and also knock them out from qualifying for post-season play.
“The kids deserve this. This is senior night so this is just great. The kids worked very hard and if the season started today, I don’t think a lot of the teams would (have beat us like they did earlier in the season). This is great and I’m so happy, especially for the seniors. They have worked so hard. Some of them had to sacrifice in terms of playing time so we were just trying to get this win for them, as they deserve it,” said the first-year coach.
The game was scoreless through the first 40 minutes of play. Then in the second minute of the second half, Methuen got on the board. That 1-0 lead didn’t last long — about six minutes before junior Brady Chapman scored his first of two goals, the second one coming with 11 minutes to go off a shot from the left hand corner that trickled in. The first one came off a set play from a corner kick.
Tewksbury’s defense, which has really strived the last five games, held on for the win the rest of the way. Eric Impink, Jack Rennell and Salvatore Catanzano all played well in front of keeper Ryan Melo (6 saves).
“I wish we could’ve (qualified) for the tournament. We have a special group of kids who have a lot of potential, it just takes a lot of hard work. We have been building it slowly. Today is a perfect example where this may have been a game that we lost earlier in the season. Actually the first time we played them, we lost 4-0,” said Almeida. “I’m just proud of the group, proud of the boys and everything that they have accomplished.
“I know we are not where we want to be in terms of results, but they have worked hard at practices and it’s just to see that hard work pay off. I know the quality of a coach that I am and I never second guessed myself. I just knew that it takes time. You have brand new players, a brand new system and it takes a lot of work.”
The win gave the Redmen three in a row dating back to earlier victories against Lawrence and Dracut.
“The season was up and down. Results wise I would have liked to have better results. My main thing when I took this job was to get them into the state tournament and to give the seniors that experience as they really hadn’t had that experience. I just wanted to give them that. I told them the other day that we wanted to get these last two games so we could finish the season strong, as like we had hoped we had done at the start of the season,” said the coach.
Before the game started, the six seniors including Melo, Impink, Patrick Teixeira, Dylan Crowley, Justin Rooney and Travis Cohen were all honored as they played their final home game.
“The seniors have been working hard. I’m not sure any of them will be playing soccer next year in college. They have been leaders in their own little way and when I asked them to step up, they stepped up. Today was one of those days that they stepped it up. I tried to get every senior out there. It took everyone to win this game,” said Almeida.
On Saturday, Tewksbury ended its season with a 2-1 loss to Andover to close out the season with a 5-11-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.