LOWELL/TEWKSBURY — When Connor Sodergren looks back at his very successful career with the UMass Lowell hockey team, there will undoubtedly be some incredible memories for the rest of his life.
From his freshman year when he first made his mark with the River Hawks, to a sophomore campaign when he had a career high 21 points, to this past season, when as a senior he was selected as one of the River Hawks captains, it has been a career that he can look back on forever with pride.
But it certainly deserved a better ending for the Tewksbury native, who suffered a shoulder injury in the River Hawks quarterfinal win over Boston University in the Hockey East Tournament. Sodergren was forced to sit out the remainder of that game, which the River Hawks won 2-1 in overtime, as well as their 6-5 semifinal win over top ranked Boston College.
Most painfully, he could only sit and watch as his teammates suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of UMass Amherst in the championship game, falling just short of earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
But Sodergren, as he always has, he did his best to look at the bright side of things.
“It was pretty tough to sit and watch,” Sodergren said. “I just tried to be the energy guy and provide support for my teammates. And they did really great. I was really proud of my teammates. It made me realize just how proud I was to be a part of this. Sometimes when you watch from afar, you realize how hard they are working, so it was hard not to be proud of them and what they accomplished.”
Sodergren is no stranger to making those who watch him very proud as well. After attending high school at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire and finishing with 114 career points, Sodergren moved on to play two seasons with West Kelowna of the British Columbia Hockey League, helping to lead the Warriors to the BCHL title as well as the RBC Cup championship in his first season with the team. He may have been even better in his second season with the club, he had 59 points in 58 games.
Then came UMass Lowell, and the culmination of a lifelong dream of playing Division 1 college hockey. And not just playing anywhere, but in front of his friends and family at UMass Lowell. Looking back now, Sodergren says his career with the River Hawks was everything he hoped it would be.
“I definitely think my experience at this level has made me a better player and a better person,” Sodergren said. “I will probably look back later in life and it will hit me that I was able to do this. It hasn’t quite hit me yet, but it is pretty easy to say that it was a successful four years. It was definitely challenging, but I really enjoyed my time here.”
It’s pretty safe to say that the River Hawks enjoyed having Sodergren as part of their program. When he was selected as one of the team’s captains prior to the season, along with fellow senior Charlie Levesque, River Hawks coach Norm Bazin spoke very highly of Sodergren to the Town Crier.
"Connor is a very competitive kid and he has been from the time he first stepped on the ice,” Bazin said. “He is aggressive in all aspects of the game. Sometimes we have to reign that in a little, but you can't coach that. You love to see that in a player."
Bazin obviously loved what he saw from Sodergren last season as a junior, when his career high eight goals helped lead the team to an 18-10-6 overall record and what looked like a potentially deep post season run before the season was cut short due to the pandemic.
The River Hawks were hit harder than most teams due to the pandemic once again this season, with several games (and practices) canceled near the start of the season. Needless to say, it was tough for them to hit their stride.
“I think we had the most days off of anyone, and the most quarantines,” Sodergren said. “From a physical standpoint, it is hard to have a 25-day layoff in December and January and then come back and get right into it. You would like to be on the ice every day, so to come back after all of that time was like starting a new season again and it took some time to get going.”
Indeed, the River Hawks seemed to be playing their best hockey of the season once they got their legs under them, heading into the Hockey East Tournament. We will never know what could have happened with a full, COVID free season, but Sodergren finds it hard to complain after a career where he not only got to fulfill his dream of playing college hockey, but he got to do it so close to home.
“Playing my first game in Lowell as a freshman in front of my family and friends was an incredible experience,” Sodergren said. “That was when I kind of realized that I had made it. Growing up, I did not get to play a lot in front of my family and friends, so that was a great experience getting to play in front of them. That is the thing I will remember most.”
The only question that remains for Sodergren at this point is what comes next. Although he has the option to return for a fifth season to UMass Lowell after missing half of both his junior and senior seasons due to the pandemic, it does not appear that he will take advantage of that, preferring instead to see what he can do at the professional level.
The shoulder injury he is still suffering from makes things more difficult, but Sodergren is determined to take that next step.
“The injury definitely changes things, because I probably would be playing somewhere right now if I wasn’t hurt,” Sodergren said. “I am hoping to start in the fall somewhere, hopefully either in the AHL or ECHL. I want it to be the AHL, but I will just have to work hard and do whatever it takes.”
