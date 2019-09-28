BILLERICA – Both the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams for Shawsheen Tech picked up big wins this past week, with each team running to a blowout victory over Northeast last Wednesday afternoon at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
The Boys rolled to a 15-49 win over Northeast, with Shawsheen runners taking the top six spots in the race. Rams junior Alex Smith led the way for all runners, finishing first overall in a time of 20:11 four the 5K course. He was followed closely by junior Dan Lee of Tewksbury, who finished in a time of 20:13.
Other top Rams finishers included junior Paul Tower of Tewksbury, junior Matt Hemmingway, and sophomore Joe D’Ampolo of Tewksbury.
“It is nice to see some of the younger kids performing so well,” Shawsheen coach Pat Kelly said. “With those four juniors and then Joe as a sophomore, we have some talented, but inexperienced runners. We are asking them to do a lot, and they are doing a really good job for us.”
On the Girls side, the Rams also dominated, picking up an 18-44 victory taking seven of the first eight spots, led by junior Rachael Halas.
Northeast’s Lesley Clark took second place overall, but after that it was all Rams, with freshman Hannah Lyle taking third overall, followed by Kelley DeLosh, Jamie Odams of Tewksbury and Jess Stevens of Wilmington.
“It’s the same thing with the girls, where we have a lot of younger kids doing really well,” Kelly said. “Rachael is doing very well, and then with a freshman like Hannah doing so well, that is great to see”
With the wins, each team improved to 2-1 on the season.
“Both teams performed well,” Kelly said. “A lot of people were happy with their times and a lot of kids improved their times from last week, so that is always great to see. It is good to see the kids coming to practice every day and working hard and to see them doing so well.”
The Rams were back in action on Wednesday afternoon for a tri-meet with at Mystic Valley with Mystic and PMA. Results of the meet were not known as of the Town Crier’s press time, but Kelly knew both teams would face stiff tests from both opponents.
“The loss to Mystic was the boys first loss of the season last year, and it was a very close meet. It has been a very close race for both the boys and girls for the past two or three years,” Kelly said. “They are one of the small schools, but they bring a lot of talent with them. We have beaten PMA the last four or five years, but they have some good runners coming back this season. We definitely can’t underestimate them.”
GIRLS SOCCER
With two more wins this past week, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Soccer team continued their great play as of late, running their winning streak to four straight games, improving to 4-1-1 on the season overall.
After suffering several close losses last season, which ultimately caused the Rams to narrowly miss out on a post season bid, the Rams seem to have suddenly mastered the art of winning close games this season, having won each of the games in their winning streak by one goal.
Their most recent win came in a 1-0 thriller over non-league rival Arlington Catholic on Saturday afternoon in a road contest, scoring the game winning goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation. It was the first time the Rams have ever beaten Arlington Catholic, and many of the previous losses have been of the lopsided variety.
“That was a really good win for us,” Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud said. “We have had a really tough time with them in the past, so to be able to beat them was nice.”
Shawsheen won with a goal in the last minute of the game off a corner kick from junior Jess Scholl of Tewksbury. Scholl placed a great ball and the AC goal tried to punch the ball out, but instead popped it into the air. At that point junior Maya Dimino out leapt all of the AC defenders and headed the ball past the AC keeper to give the Rams the lead, and shortly thereafter, the victory.
“Early in the season, just because you don’t have a lot of time, one of the things you don’t get to work on a lot are set plays,” Michaud said. “But this week, two things we worked on were set plays and defense, and it paid off. Jacqui Megna (junior captain) called out one of out set plays, and evidently it was the right one, and Jess executed the kick perfectly and Maya went up and got it.”
The defense the Rams had worked on also proved to be vital to the win, with freshmen Brielle Pigott and Caitlyn Aprile, juniors Katie Amidon and Amanda Howell of Wilmington, and sophomore Gabi Ortiz of Tewksbury all did a fine job to keep AC off the scoreboard. The Rams midfielders also played a huge defensive game with Megna, junior captain Eryn Ward of Wilmington and junior Talia Steed of Wilmington all playing very well.
Goalie Taylor Sacco, filling in for starter Shelby Bourdeau, did a fine job in net for the Rams.
“Taylor did not see a lot of action,” Michaud said. “But she made the saves she had to make and did very well.”
In their previous game, the Rams had pulled out a 3-2 win over CAC rival Chelsea. Shawsheen scored two goals in the first three minutes, followed by a third five minutes later, with Dimino, freshman Leah Casey of Tewksbury and sophomore Ella Malvone of Wilmington each chipping in with a goal.
Dimino has already established herself as probably the Rams best goal scorer, but seeing a couple of young players like Casey and Malvone chipping in on the offensive end was a sight any coach would enjoy.
“That’s great to see, Michaud said. “We have kind of been expecting Leah to score because she has some good moves and a good hard shot, so it was nice to see her score. It was the same for Ella. She played JV last year and now she is up with the varsity and he is doing very well.”
Chelsea slowly came back with a goal just before the end of the first half and another midway through the second half. After Chelsea score their second goal Shawsheen put on great pressure on the Chelsea goalie, with several hard shots including one hitting square off the cross bar. Freshmen Kerry Brown, freshmen Lindsay McCarthy, junior Talia Steed, and junior Jess Scholl led the attack.
The Rams will be back in action this weekend as part of Shawsheen’s Homecoming weekend, but as of the Town Crier’s press time, it was unclear if they would be playing Friday at 4:00 pm or Saturday at 9:00 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
After suffering a tough 3-1 loss to perennial CAC power Chelsea last Tuesday afternoon, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team bounced back with an impressive 4-0 victory over Greater Lawrence on Thursday in a home game at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex
In the 4-0 win over Greater Lawrence, the Rams were led by junior Anthony Papa's goal and two assists, while senior Zach Langlois also had two assists for the Rams.
Other Shawsheen goal scorers included senior Dan Archibald and junior Tyler Archibald of Wilmington, along with Johaan Ferrer of Wilmington. Junior goalie Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington and fellow junior Adam Kearns played a half in the shutout.
“We played very well,” Shawsheen coach Tom Severo said. “We passed the ball well and moved the ball around well. We are still a fairly young team, but the boys are playing well together.”
The Rams also played very well in the loss to Chelsea, despite coming out on the short end of a 3-1 final score. Chelsea scored the first two goals of the game, and although the Rams did their best to fight back, they couldn’t get the equalizer they needed. Ferrer scored the first goal of his career for the Rams for their only goal of the game with Dan Archibald picking up the assists.
“The kids did very well, especially in the second half,” Severo said. “They just couldn’t put the ball in the net. We always have a tough time with Chelsea, but I thought we played very well.”
With a 4-2-1 record to this point in the season, Severo and his Rams look to be ready to make a run at the post season, but Severo says that his team can’t afford to let up at this point.
“High achievement takes place amid high expectations and that is what we have for ourselves,” Severo said. “The boys have been doing a great job with their conditioning and their commitment to the team. Our captains, (Matt Pustizzi and Dan Archibald) have been setting a great example for our younger players.”
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they host PMA on Thursday, before hosting Lowell Catholic on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. as part of Homecoming weekend.
GOLF
Up until this past week, the Shawsheen Tech Golf team had been rolling along with a 4-0 record, steamrolling four straight CAC opponents on their way to their perfect start.
But this past week, the Rams got a quick dose of reality when they suffered a pair of losses to non-league rivals, dropping a 125-112 decision to Austin Prep last Tuesday, before suffering a 138-104 loss to Bedford on Thursday.
While Shawsheen coach Tom Struthers knew that facing non-league opponents would be a step up in competition, he firmly expected his team to come away with a pair of wins.
“It’s hard to say what happened there,” Struthers said. “I don’t know if we went into a little slump or the pressure got to us or what. I was disappointed, because I know we are better than that. The thing of it was, was that our entire team didn’t play well in either match.”
Many years, losses to non-league opponents are almost to be expected, but this season was not one of those years, according to Struthers.
“I really felt like these were matches we could win,” Struthers said.
With hopes of an undefeated season now a memory, the Rams will instead focus on winning a 15th consecutive CAC title, while also trying to go undefeated within the CAC. Shawsheen was hoping to get back on the winning track on Tuesday when they traveled to Ready Meadows Golf Course to take on Essex. While results of the match were not available as of the Town Crier’s press time, Struthers was hoping his squad could quickly put their consecutive losses behind them and get back on track.
“Hopefully we can step and find our mental game, as well as well as our physical game and play well,” Struthers said. “I have a good feeling about it, but Essex will be tough. The kids know what they have to do, so hopefully they can focus and play well.”
Following the Essex match, the Rams will travel to Chelmsford Country Club on Thursday to take on CAC rival Greater Lowell, before hosting Bedford in a rematch at Patriot Golf Course on Friday.
