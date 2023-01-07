METHUEN – The season is only 20 percent done, and certainly Tewksbury/Methuen girls' hockey coach Sarah Doucette is pretty happy or content with the team's 4-1 start. She is concerned however with the team's overall offensive productivity, which on paper anyway, could be an even tough challenge in the next few weeks as the schedule gets a bit tougher with games with Andover and Shrewsbury.
“(The schedule) doesn't get any easier. We just have to keep working on winning battles, wanting the puck on our stick, controlling the play around the net. Those are our biggest things right now,” she said after Saturday morning's 3-1 victory over Central Catholic, a game that honored the late Ryan Driscoll, a Tewksbury resident and former member of the Central Catholic boys' hockey team.
“We dominated and we pulled off the win (today against Central),” Doucette said. “We just have to get hungry around that net. I think we just need to drive the net a little bit more, shoot a little bit more and not be so complacent. We need to get the puck on net and then drive the net and get it past the goal (line).”
Trailing 1-0 just 1:53 into the first period, the Red Rangers slowly started to get the wheels going. Just under nine minutes left in the period, Kat Schille roofed a shot from intight to the top corner with assists going to Jamie Constantino and Sammy Ryan, her first varsity point.
The teams were tied at 1-1 after the first with the Red Rangers holding an 8-4 shot advantage.
In the second, T/M again dominated and this time held a 14-2 shot advantage. One of the two shots for Central came from Hannah Coleman, who broke up a play at her own blue line and skated in alone but was denied on a nice stop by goalie Taylor Bruno (8 saves).
Holding a 22-6 shot advantage through the first two periods, something had to give, and finally it did. At the 3:34 mark of the third, Breena Lawrence put a shot on net which was turned away but Riley Sheehan was there to pounce on the rebound for what proved to be the game winner for the senior captain from Tewksbury. The alternate/assistant captain Emma Giordano, also of Tewksbury, picked up an assist as well.
Two minutes later, the Red Rangers were called for a penalty, but Central couldn't get much going on the man-up. Right after that, Central's Lucy Irwin went in alone and was stuffed at the left side of the net. The puck appeared to be going past the goal line, but Livia Lawrence was there to save the day and clear it away from the net.
Then with just over five minutes left to play, Breena Lawrence took the puck down the right wing boards, first through the neutral zone and then into the Central end. She circled behind the net, and fired a shot to the top corner for the insurance goal.
“(That goal) was perfect and we have been stressing that. Just drive to the net, especially today because we felt like Central was leaving that area open, so it's just about getting tenacious to get to the net,” said Doucette.
The Red Rangers closed out the third period and the game with the win, and held a 35-9 shot advantage.
“We have been pretty strong defensively. That really hasn't been an issue for us (to this point),” said Doucette. “We've been in a lot of tight games (so far) so we need to find a way to put the puck in the net. Everyone is working to get shots on net. We just have to find a little bit more tenacity around the net.”
Last Wednesday, the Red Rangers blanked Framingham, 2-0. Giordano and Sheehan notched the goals.
“I thought we dominated or controlled most of the play. We got two nice goals, but there were other times where we were trying to be extra fancy (and didn't score),” said Doucette.
The Red Rangers will host Andover on Saturday at 5 pm (Methuen High) and then will travel to the Westboro Arena on Monday night to face a very strong Shrewsbury team for a 7:30 pm match-up.
BOYS HOCKEY
Last Wednesday, Tewksbury trashed Cheverus/Yarmouth 10-0, in the second game of the Maine Holiday Classic held in Gorham, Maine. The Redmen improved to 5-0 with the win.
Tewksbury held a 42-13 shot advantage and had 13 different players got on the scoresheet. Nick DiCioccio led the way with a goal and four assists, while Connor Cremin had three helpers. Ryan Flynn and Tyler Barnes had two goals each, while, Brady Chapman, Aiden MacDonald and Peter Civitarese had one goal and one assist each.
The other goals came from Jeremy Insogna and Jackson Feudo, while, Matt Cooke, Anthony DiFranco, Robert Beggan and Tyler Bourgea had one assist each.
Goalies Ben O’Keefe and Owen Sovie split the game evenly, seeing six and seven shots, respectively.
Tewksbury was scheduled to face Northern Highlands of New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park with results not known as of presstime. Regardless of the outcome, the game will not count in the team's overall record.
On Saturday afternoon at 1 pm, Tewksbury will host Lincoln-Sudbury and then will travel to face Billerica on Wednesday for a 7 pm contest.
