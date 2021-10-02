HOPKINTON – Through the first two weeks of the season, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team was really battled tested with tough non-league opponents with Danvers and Lowell. The Redmen split those two games and this past Friday, they took a long trip down Route 495 South to take on Hopkinton for the last of the non-leaguers to open the season.
The Redmen took on a very young Hillers team, who through their first two weeks of the season liked to pass the ball a lot. Their QB has a pretty good arm and is an athletic kid, so everything was pretty unfamiliar for the Redmen as they headed into this contest.
With slippery conditions with the ball and on the field, the Hillers had many dropped passes, while on the flip side, Tewksbury's offense in the first half didn't miss a beat and couldn't be stopped.
Junior halfback Alex Arbogast led the attack with three touchdowns and 162 yards through the first 13.5 minutes of play, as the Redmen went on to dominate Hopkinton, 34-3, to improve to 2-1.
“We were really concerned with how they threw the ball. The ball being wet, the field conditions not being great, so that's a different team (than we expected) because they didn't (execute on their passing game like we thought they would),” said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward, about playing the Hillers for the first time in program history. “We were concerned about that, but we knew know (what to expect).
“The effort has been consistent, the effort in practice has been consistent, so the execution ends up being a little more consistent. We just have to continue to get better every time we get out on the field and that's kind of the way that it goes.”
Arbogast had a monstrous first quarter-plus, which just added to his already impressive three games as a first-time varsity back.
Before Friday, he had 204 rushing yards on 28 carries with three touchdowns – he was averaging 7.29 yards per carry. This game, on the first play from scrimmage, he scored on a 57-yard run down the left sideline and then added scores of 8 and 84 yards, the latter ended his day with 6 carries for 162 yards, coming out just 27 seconds into the second quarter. Tewksbury had a 34-0 lead at halftime.
Arbogast now has 34 carries for 366 yards with six touchdowns. He is averaging 10.8 yards per carry and also has four long touchdown runs of at least 57 yards, going 65, 69, 57 and 84 yards.
Senior quarterback Danny Fleming was much better throwing the ball, connecting on 3-of-4 passes for 69 yards and one TD, going to Justin Darrigo for what turned into a 36-yard strike. Fleming didn't carry the ball as much as he had in the previous two games, ending up with five carries for 22 yards.
“I thought our guys were dialed in pretty good, and they were that way all week in practice so we just have to keep doing it. Flem is looking more and more comfortable back there and if anything, he was chomping at the bit to carry the ball more. He just doesn't stop. We're going to run all of those guys – whether it's Fleming, Hirtle, Arbo, Darrigo and Hunter (Johnson). The more experience those guys get, the more touches they get, the better they will become. We just have to keep trying to get better,” said Aylward.
The five of them combined for 215 of the team's 244 rushing yards, as well as five touchdowns, with Johnson adding a two-yard run, which went along with Darrigo's receiving score. Johnson added a conversion rush and Kodie LeGrand booted his first two PATs on the day.
One area that Tewksbury has really improved on over the last two weeks is its defensive secondary. Braydon Aylward broke up several plays later in the game and early on, it seemed like the pressure from the Redmen backs were forcing some of those dropped passes.
“We did some different scheme stuff that we haven't seen – what we have seen is a lot of tighter sets. This is really the first spread offense type of team (that we have faced), which changes our personnel and we really weren't concerned about that,” said Aylward. “I think the guys get it that we're going to try to put them in the right position to be able to stop what (opposing teams) do best and that usually means that we're giving up something somewhere else, so those guys have to play a little bit better.”
NA ON DECK
On Friday, Tewksbury will travel to take on North Andover to start its league schedule. The Scarlet Knights are 1-2 thus far, losing 48-20 to Lincoln-Sudbury, before blanking Beverly 34-0 and then on Friday, they were crushed by Marblehead, 42-8.
Quarterback Jack O'Connell started the season out on fire connecting on 39-of-47 passes for 530 yards and 5 TDs, before cooling off this past weekend. Nick Ankiewicz, AJ Lawrence, Brendan Regan and Zach Wolinski are the team's wide receivers who are making plays, while Jack and Brian Ferullo are the team's two running backs.
North Andover finished 2-5 last year under head coach John Dubzinski, who is in his seventh year with a current record of 63-47, including a Super Bowl title a few years ago. His defensive co-ordinator is Mike Barry, the former Wilmington High head coach, and before that longtime assistant.
“We now have league play and we have a tough one right out of the gate. North Andover is back and they're playing good and have had a couple of good games out of the gate. We're going to have really dial it in and get after it,” said Aylward.
In the past four meetings, the two teams have split the series. Tewksbury has won the last two with scores of 41-14 and 34-20 and the Scarlet Knights won back in 2017 and 2018 with scores of 35-16 and 40-20.
Kick-off for this battle is 6 pm.
SCHEDULE CHANGE
On Wednesday morning, AD Ron Drouin announced that Tewksbury’s home game against Dracut on October 23rd is now being shifted to Friday night at 7 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.