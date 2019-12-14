TEWKSBURY – For the sixth time in this decade, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Indoor Track-and-Field team will have a new head coach. After Peter Molloy took on double-duty of being the head coach for both the boys and girls' programs the past two years, he elected not to return to either program.
And now a former three-sport runner at TMHS, Jacob Cofer is taking over the reigns. He served as a volunteer coach for the boys programs in both the winter and spring seasons last year. He becomes the sixth coach since Steve Levin resigned in 2010, following Billy Meuse, Peter Fortunato, Scott Vandermolen and Molloy.
"Continuation of what I saw last year, the team is just hard working," said Cofer about the 2019-'20 team. "It's a real good group of guys and you can see that they all like each other so that's good to see. It's early, but they are looking fast right now. We had time trials (during Monday's practice) and they looked fast."
Cofer, 21, earned 11 varsity letters when he was an athlete at TMHS graduating in 2017 and is currently attending UMass-Lowell. He ran cross-country for three seasons as well as both indoor and outdoor track, mostly competing in middle distance and distance events. He worked with a lot of the middle distance runners, more so in the spring season, and feels that he is ready to make the jump as head coach.
"It's a dream come true," he said. "I like being able to help people out and I like when they come up to me after a race and they are all excited, I just love seeing that. I really liked coaching last year (as a volunteer for both winter and spring)."
Cofer inherits a program that lost a lot of talent, leadership and point-scorers from last year. Gone are guys like Colby Wilson, Casey Ryan and Andrew Froio but returning includes senior three-sport athlete Zach LaLonde, who last year finished second at the D3 Eastern Mass Meet in the 55-meter hurdles.
LaLonde is one of the four captains on the tea, along with Gustavo Tizotti, Liam Cafferty and Matt Ferreira.
Other key returners include Thomas Barinelli, who was 15th in the same event at the D3 Meet, Tizzotti, who was 16th in the mile and Neftali Mercedes, who was 23rd in the 55-meter dash. Alex Lacerda, was 10th in the 55-meter dash at last year's MVC Championship Meet and Nicholas Polimeno was 17th in the 300 at the same meet.
"We are looking for a big season out of Nick Polimeno. He had a real good season last year as a freshman," said Cofer.
Cofer though, like all of the other winter coaches, has only had a few days to see his athletes practice as they gear up for the opener on Monday.
"It's early but they are looking good so far," he said. "They are determined and seem hungrier than I have seen in the past years. We're only four days into practice, but they are looking good and looking like they really want to get faster."
The other members of the team include middle-distance/distance runners: Will Andella, Bricen Boudreault, Jacob Nordstrom, Tyler Paulding, who Cofer said has drastically improved already, Patrick Killion and Joseph Branchaud, who are all seniors; juniors Cam Gondola, Joshua Linnehan, Zachary Connolly and Maxwell Valin; sophomores Tyler Feingold, Julian Quintal, Dylan Crowley, Derek Wilkinson and Jonathan Norwood.
The sprints/hurdlers/jumpers include: seniors Zach Daigle, Ferreira, Riley Auth and Christopher Nguyen; juniors Justin Flynn, Ryan Zackular, Mike Ripleu, Derek Monroe, Nick Johnston, Trevor Lindsey, Matt Woods and Lovens Lamousney; sophomores Eric Impink, Adam Hanna, Jacob Pelletier, Trevor Trodden and Ajay Lacerda.
The throwing crew includes seniors Cafferty and Alex Boudreau, who will be counted on heavily this season, as well as seniors Robert Chisholm and Patrick Powers, juniors Cullain Johnson, Conor Moynihan and sophomore Brady Litton. Senior Harrison Graczyk could compete in different events.
The freshman group includes Nick Alvarado, Robert Branchaud, Alex Naghibi, Jonah Bennett, Kodie Legrand, Alex Arbogast and William Humphrey.
Cofer said that he will be helped by returning assistant coaches Scott Callahan, Jill Paige and Peter Fortunato, as well as newcomer Meghan Murphy, who will coach both teams.
"I have a great support system obviously," said Cofer. "The people who are still coaching, they coached me so they know me and I know them so I know that they have my back at any point."
With that strong support system, Cofer can't wait for the season to move into the fast lane.
"I started last year so when I got a text message saying they needed a new coach, I jumped on it right away," he said. "I just love when kids come up to me after a race and say 'what you told me to do on that turn' or whatever really helped me so I like to see the development and really helping people."
