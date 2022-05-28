This past week, the MIAA Football and Basketball Committees met to discuss and vote on certain concerns and proposals.
Starting with last Thursday's Football Meeting, Milton head coach Steve Dembrowski, who is also the coaches representative on the Football Committee, sent in a proposal to look at using a 60-40 breakdown, with more emphasis going to wins and losses, in the new power rankings system. That proposal was approved by a 12-1 margin and will now be in the hands of the Tournament Management Committee.
“There was definitely a push from the coaches, there were teams who went 6-2 but didn’t get in the playoff games because their league wasn’t as good,” said Dembrowski to the Boston Herald. “The current formula does work in getting the high seeds there, but the further down you go, there are some problems. If we had used the 60-40, teams like Wakefield and Revere would have gotten into the tournament.
“There is no way to regulate your schedule, every conference and/or league has a different number of teams in them. Some teams don’t have eight games because no one wants to play. Putting (the 60-40) in there puts more value in winning and that will help teams in the second half of the bracket.”
On Tuesday, the Basketball Committee had a virtual meeting and the committee voted unanimously to recommend to the Tournament Management Committee that the margin of victory be trimmed from 10 points to one. The one-point margin of victory would also put more emphasis on wins and losses when it comes to the power rankings system.
A second motion was passed in which the state quarterfinal games will be moved to neutral sites, as opposed to the higher seed getting home games all the way to the state semi-finals.
Also, the committee agreed to adopt the new National National Federation of State High Schools Association (NFHS) rule regarding a 35-second shot clock and a 20-second reset as opposed to the current numbers of 30 and 18 seconds. Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletic Director Ron Drouin opposed this saying that the game would slow down more.
