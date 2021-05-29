TEWKSBURY – It was a classic in the sense that it was a come-from-behind, walk-off victory from a team that has now won six games in a row, three in comeback fashion.
In terms of true softball, this wasn't a classic with a large number of walks and some errors.
From the Tewksbury side of things, after the first inning, it was a classic from innings two through eight as they played dynamite. The team was up to the difficult task of coming back from a 4-0 deficit to beat Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 league and state powerhouse Central Catholic, 6-5, in eight innings held Monday night at Hazel Field.
With runners at first and second and one out in the bottom of the eighth, one of the team's three seniors Ashley Giordano took a 3-2 fastball and drove it deep to the center field fence, almost to the 208-foot mark, and that easily scored fellow senior Brianna Iandoli, who started the rally by beating out an infield single.
Iandoli, who was on base all five times, was greeted by her teammates, who then found Giordano standing at second base with a smile from ear-to-ear knowing that she delivered the clutch walk-off hit.
“The seniors have really been holding us together and just playing their hearts out,” said Tewksbury head coach Brittany Kannan-Souza. “Brianna started the inning with the hit and Ashley finished it with her hit. The previous game, Paige Talbot won it for us with her hit, so the seniors have been carrying us.
“This is our third comeback win in a row, so maybe we'll just call them the 'Comeback Kids'.”
In the top of the first, it didn't appear as if the 'Comeback Kids' would have any chance to even compete against Central, who in 2019, finished 13-11 and advanced to the Division 1 state semi-finals, while head coach Stacy Ciccolo entered this season with a record of 258-105 over 17 years. Central took advantage of an infield error and a walk, but had a two-run single, another single and then a two-run double to go up 4-0.
Things could've gotten worse had right field Gianna Pendola not making an inning ending sensational diving catch off the bat of Shruth Kandru.
Tewksbury was able to plate on run in the bottom of the first as CC pitcher Hayley Rapaglia really struggled her with command, walking three and hitting a batter that half inning, and walking 12 throughout the game as she threw over 200 pitches in this contest. Iandoli was the one who got hit by a pitch and she scored on a wild pitch.
The score remained the same into the third inning. With the bases empty and two outs, Central's Ayanna Latulipe sent a slicing ball deep into the right field corner. Pendola twisted around, and sprinted to the corner, making a sensational running catch on a ball she really had no business getting to, nevermind catching.
“Gianna was so huge, but she has been a rock out there, especially the last three games making so many huge catches,” said Kannan-Souza. “Last game she saved us making a great catch with two outs and she's just been rock solid defensively. That second catch tonight, she just tracked that down. She's just been working really hard so it's been good to see that it's paying off for her and all of the kids.”
After that catch, the coach gathered the team together and told them to use that highlight reel catch as a momentum changer and they did. The Redmen scored two more runs, again without a hit, on three walks, two wild pitches, a passed ball and a sacrifice bunt.
The score remained 4-3 until the fifth when Central scored a run on three consecutive singles, but sophomore lefty Sam Ryan got out of the jam, leaving two runners on base on consecutive groundouts back to the mound, including a sharp one that went off her left side.
Trailing 5-3, the Redmen left two on with no outs in the fourth and then two innings later tied it up on a walk, a bunt single which were followed by two singles, with Iandoli and Becca Harris driving in Pendola and Ryan. Tewksbury did leave the bases loaded as part of their 13 LOB on the night.
Tied up at five after six, Ryan retired the side in order in the top of the seventh, making it eight in a row – before she got the first two batters in the eight, before giving up a double, and a wild pitch, before getting the last out on a ground ball to second.
After the first inning, Ryan was excellent, giving up one run on five hits, while walking just one and striking out four. In the game, she only gave up one earned run. Of the 24 outs she recorded, nine came back to her, while in total she had 17 groundball outs, one infield pop up and then the two great grabs by her pal Pendola.
Ryan's pitching led to Tewksbury's dramatics in the eighth. Iandoli beat out the infield hit, and two batters later Sam Perkins walked, and then Giordano delivered the game winner.
“I told them just to battle, go deep in the counts and be selective with their pitches,” said Kannan-Souza. “We wanted to make sure that they were aggressive on the bases and they did that. They took a lot of full counts, they drew a lot of walks, so just were making sure that we were going deep in many counts and it helped us come out on top.
“We have now won six in a row and we're a team to be taken seriously. The last couple of years we struggled a lot and we have been waiting for this feeder program finally to get here and my kids, who were here in my first year as freshmen, so they know how I coach, they know the expectations and they are just one group that's a force to be reckon with.”
Last Thursday night, Tewksbury participated in another wild game, beating Chelmsford, 16-11, to make it five wins in a row.
Tewksbury was down 4-0 after the first, tied it up 4-4 in the top of the third, down 7-4 after three, got two runs back in the fourth, only to give up four in the bottom half and trail 11-6 after four. But then Tewksbury scored six in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh for the win.
The Redmen managed 20 hits in the game and were led by Pendola, who was 4-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBI and stole a base, while Ryan was 3-for-4 with a pair of homer runs, three RBI, two runs scored with a walk and a stolen base.
Also getting into the act included Dakota Malizia and Katie Cueva, who combined to go 6-for-9 with six runs scored, four RBI, two doubles, a walk and a stolen base, and then Iandoli, Perkins and Whitney Gigante combined to go 5-for-12 with four RBI, a triple, a walk and two runs scored.
Gigante was the winning pitcher as she tossed four innings giving up just one earned run on five hits, while walking one and striking out four.
Tewksbury will host Billerica on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 and then will have an extremely tough task on Monday morning (10:00 am) traveling next door to face Lowell and ace pitcher Gianna LaCerda, who on Monday struck out all 21 batters she faced in the team's latest win.
