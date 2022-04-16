TEWKSBURY – It's not too often when you see a pitcher strike out 18 batters in a game, while her batterymate helps out with a four-bag line drive shot over the left field fence. Monday was not a bad day's work for Whitney Gigante and Sam Perkins.
The sophomore pitcher and junior catcher were the two stars in the season and home opener for Tewksbury Memorial High School Softball team, the reigning Division 2 North Sectional Finalist. The Redmen took care of business with a 9-3 non-league victory over Lowell Catholic.
Gigante, a right-hander, walked the first batter before striking out the next ten she faced and 15-of-the-next-16. She gave up four hits and three runs in the top of the sixth before tossing a scoreless seventh to earn the win. On the day, she gave up the three runs on four hits, while walking two and striking out 18.
“She struck out 18? Wow, I didn't even realize that and I know (Lowell Catholic's) first hit came in the sixth inning,” said a surprised head coach, Brittney Kannan. “Whitney hit her spots and she was locked in. I was excited to see her out there and she was just feeling it. Every pitch I called was right on the money and she made the adjustments. In the first inning, one of her pitches wasn't working, so I saw her go off to the side on her own and doing some wrist snaps, and the pitch came back and it was lights out for her.”
After she struck out the side in the top of the first, Gigante was able to relax a bit when she watched Perkins smash a hard line drive over the left field fence for the home run, also scoring Sam Ryan, who had reached base on a two-base error.
“Sam wasn't feeling well today and she hit an absolute bomb, coming with two strikes. It was a line drive shot. Last year she did struggle a bit with her bat, so we've been working on keeping everything in front of her and she has done a really nice job of making that adjustment,” said Kannan.
Tewksbury padded its lead with five runs in the third on four hits, a walk, three stolen bases and two defensive errors. The Redmen then added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, before the Crusaders scored three in the sixth.
Tewksbury ended up with eight hits in the game, led by two from Ryan and sophomore Alyssa Adams, one each from Becca Harris, Perkins, Avery Della Piana, and pinch-hitter Anya Cranston.
“Our bats got going today and hitting is contagious, so once one kid got going, the flood gates opened up a bit and we needed that. We got the first win of the season, so always nice,” said Kannan.
For Lowell Catholic, Tewksbury resident Molly McDonough was 1-for-2 with a bunt single, a walk, stolen base and she scored a run.
Tewksbury faced the reigning Division 1 Eastern Mass Finalist Billerica on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, and will remain busy with a home game Friday at 10:00 am against Central Catholic and trips to Wilmington on Saturday at 1 pm at Aprile Field and then to Chelmsford on Tuesday for a 2 pm start.
