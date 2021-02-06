TEWKSBURY – You knew right away that this would be a classic, 12-round type match-up.
On one side of the ice was the Tewksbury Redmen, off to a strong 4-0 start with sweeps over North Andover and Chelmsford. On the other side off the ice was Central Catholic, a Division 1 team, who was also off to a 4-0 start after sweeps of Andover and North Andover.
Obviously something had to give – that give came with 10:09 left in the second period when Central was called for a five-minute major penalty on a knee/leg trip. Holding a 2-1 lead at the time, the Red Raiders quickly found out how dynamic and powerful the Redmen power play unit is as Tewksbury scored three goals in 4:24 seconds which paved the way for a 4-3 victory played last Wednesday night at the Breakaway Ice Center.
“We have been starting off slow in first periods every game and then the boys start to get acclimated to the climate and then they get rolling a little bit,” said head coach Derek Doherty. “It wasn't good to put us on a power play for five minutes – we're pretty good on the power play. We're strong and we have some pretty good players who can score some goals. That was probably the turning point in the game.
“Usually when we get a lead, we're pretty good at holding it. We got a penalty over there and that hurt us, but overall I think we played pretty well.”
Over the last few games, Doherty has mixed up his power play. He has moved both forwards, Will O'Keefe and Jason Cooke to the point, and shifted talented junior defenseman Caden Conners to the left wing spot. O'Keefe has the hands, vision and agility to QB the power play, while Cooke has an absolute cannon of a slap shot.
“We've had a lot of success with that the last couple of games. Caden is very good over there. He sees the net, he can pick his spots and he's our most solid player. He's dynamite,” said Doherty. “Jason has that shot — it's an absolute missile. It really is and he needs to get shot off a little bit more.”
After a scoreless first period with CC holding a 7-5 shot advantage, things became wide open in the second. The teams exchanged goals within a 20-second frame and two minutes after that, the Red Raiders went up 2-1, scoring the game's third goal in the first 3:58 of the period.
Then 53 seconds later, CC was called for the major penalty. Tewksbury had possession of the puck with Connors coming down the left wing boards with it. He slid the puck across to the far post to Cooke and his deflection missed and the puck went behind the net. Connors came streaking around, collected the loose puck, moved back a few strides to the right circle and fired a wrist shot to the top left corner to tie the game up at 2-2.
Then 3:29 later, Connors was back at it as he took a pass from O'Keefe, and then fed Cole Stone, who beat the goalie with a nice backhander, coming with 6:01 to go.
Seventeen seconds later, Stone scored his second goal of the game – and the eventual game winner – as he found an opening with a shot from intight, just outside of the crease area.
Tewksbury clung to the 4-2 lead after the second which saw them have a 15-6 shot advantage. In the third period, Tewksbury was called for two penalties and when the whistle blew for the second one, Doherty called a timeout to settle down his team as the game was getting pretty physical. That seemed to work as CC could muster just one shot on net.
With 1:09 to go, as the Red Raiders were pulling their goalie, Tewksbury was called for its own five-minute major penalty. That gave CC a 6-on-4 advantage and as he was throughout the entire first 44 minutes, Redmen goalie Chase Perault (19 saves) was up to the task turning away several strong bids down the stretch.
“Chase played great tonight. We have two solid goalies, who we have been going back-and-forth with and they are making it very tough for me,” said Doherty. “Right now we're just playing them back-and-forth. Chase, I thought he was spectacular tonight.”
Perault played in a handful of games last year but was behind four-year starter Patrick Letourneau.
“I think Chase just came in focused this year, he wanted to play (more) and he wanted to win that (top) spot. When he gets his opportunity, he's just been playing fantastic, he really has. I've been going back-and-forth with Chase and Benny and they both have been playing outstanding. I'm trying to keep it consistent until somebody fumbles and then we will go with a guy for a while.”
Central did add a goal with 29 seconds left on the two-man advantage, and with 16 seconds left, Perault sealed the win with a beautiful save going to his right.
“Anytime that we're able to play a Division-1 Catholic school, we're going to get ready for it. These guys get hungry and we're like that blue collar team who doesn't want anyone to come into our house and walk around us,” said Doherty. “We've been running four lines and did that tonight for the first 2.5 periods and then we shortened the bench up and we went to work.
“We have to stay out of the penalty box. We're a better 5-on-5 team than most teams around here, so we have to stay out of the penalty box. Nobody is fantastic when they have to kill a penalty all of the time.”
