WILMINGTON/TEWKSBURY – Over a month ago, a similar story to this one ran in the Town Crier giving our readers an explanation and an advanced look into what we had hoped and planned to be a Decade Section, much like we did in 2009.
Since that story appeared in the Town Crier, things have changed a bit. We didn’t do an entire section devoted to the decade. Instead we have broken it up over two weeks. In this section, are the respective Coach and Male and Female Athletes of the Decade from either Tewksbury or Wilmington. Next week, we will feature the top-ten teams of the decade from each respective town.
For a little background into the decade awards, back in 1999, the Town Crier Sports Staff selected its first ever Coach of the Decade and Male and Female Athletes of the Decade in both towns, Tewksbury and Wilmington. In Tewksbury, the winners were Bob MacDougall, MaryAlice Brady and Tim Lightfoot and in Wilmington, it was Paul Lyman, Danny Ballou and Judy O'Connell.
Those selections were made solely by the Town Crier Sports Staff at the time.
Ten years later in 2009, we decided to change up the process. We put together a panel of 10-people who voted on nominees which were put together by the Town Crier Staff. The ten people (who remained anonymous) were made up of other local sportswriters, some others coaches on both the two high schools who were not nominated, as well as some local residents, who were familiar with the local sports scene.
The winners that time were Steve Levine, Mike Rocco and Kelly Boyle in Tewksbury and then in Wilmington, it was Steve Scanlon, Ernie Mello and Lani Cabral-Pini.
Well another ten years has gone by and another 10-person panel was put together in the respective towns, with some people serving twice and a handful of newcomers.
A month ago, we teased the people who made the final lists and in this section as you can see the winners have been announced. In Wilmington, it’s Steve Scanlon for the second time as Coach, and then Drew Foley and Olivia Wingate were named as the Male and Female winners.
In Tewksbury, Brian Aylward got the nod as Coach, with Derek Petti and Rachel Sessa as the two athletes.
Putting something like this together is never easy, so in a brief summary, I chose the panel, the nominations, did the background checks on each candidate and sent the packets out to each person on the two panels. They then ranked each candidate on a point system from their top to bottom choices.
In case of tiebreakers, the person with more first, second, third, etc., votes wins out.
The guidelines for the nominees were pretty simple: the athletes had to graduate from either Wilmington, Tewksbury or Shawsheen Tech (from Wilmington or Tewksbury). No athletes who were on the list back in 2009 were eligible.
In terms of coaches, only those who coached at the three schools were eligible.
In terms of accomplishments/accolades, the panel voted on what the coaches and athletes did from January 1, 2010 to September 1, 2019.
We have also included the final voting tab in each respective sports section.
I would like to personally congratulate each and every one of the nominees. To me, being one of the top coaches or athletes from your town over a ten-year span is an incredible honor.
I’d also like to thank each and every person on the two panels, as this was not an easy task for sure. Both towns, Wilmington and Tewksbury, have been blessed with a number of tremendously talented athletes over this past decade, and the sports staff here has been proud to tell their stories.
Finally, over the next few weeks, we will have our annual Coach of the Year, as well as Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
