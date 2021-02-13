In last week’s edition, we started the series on the most dominating WHS winter sports teams from previous seasons. The series started with the 2001-2002 Boys Basketball team.
Below the series continues with the 2006-’07 Girls Hockey team which advanced to the Division 2 state semi-final game.
The story below originally appeared in the March 14, 2007 edition.
BOURNE — After 19 wins, long bus rides to Canton and Bourne, the tremendous Wilmington/North Reading co-op girls hockey team’s fate was decided with a shootout. Late Saturday night at the Gallo Arena, the No. 2 seed Barnstable scored twice which was the difference in the 3-2 win in the Division 2 State semifinal game played before a jammed pack arena down on Cape Cod.
Wilmington built leads of 1-0 and 2-0 after the first and second periods, only to run out of gas in both the third period and the eight minute overtime frame.
Barnstable scored two quick goals to start the third period which forced overtime and then the shootout. There, Stephanie Scarpato and Michelle Manning scored, while none of the four Wilmington shooters had success, ending the team’s season with an overall record of 19-3-1, while coming two wins shy of the program’s first ever state championship title.
“We let down a little bit in the third period but in my mind these (Wilmington) girls go home as (state) champions,” said a very proud coach Joe McMahon minutes after the heartbreaking loss. “It was an outstanding performance. The girls put everything they had into this game but unfortunately a couple of bounces didn’t go our way.”
Prior to this season, the ‘Cats had one post season victory coming two years ago. Earlier the ‘Cats knocked off Notre Dame Academy of Hingham, 6-1, before tackling Franklin, 3-1, two nights before down at the Canton Arena. Coming back on short rest certainly was a major factor for the Wildcats, whose legs were exhausted come the final 23 minutes of play.
“We didn’t have anything left,” said McMahon. “And that’s why I called the timeout late in the third period. I thought it was outrageous that we had to come here to Bourne, instead of a neutral site. Barnstable is what 20 minutes away from here? We had to drive (90 minutes) and play (Saturday) after playing Thursday and the girls were exhausted. The MIAA needs to get their act together. I’m not taking anything away from Barnstable because they are a very good team, but I think we’re a better team. We just had a couple of lapses.”
Said forward captain Maria Tucker, “We were exhausted in the third period and just over tired. I don’t think they were the better team, I think they just got lucky.”
Wilmington took the 1-0 lead scoring at the 8:21 mark of the first period. Sara Alonardo made a nice rush with the puck before dishing it off to Jessica Scioli, who from the right circle rifled a wrist shot to the top corner beating goalie Natalie Cohen.
The Wildcats made it a two-goal game scoring with 4:59 to go in the second period. Kaitlyn Souza put a shot on net which Cohen was able to save but the rebound squirted loose to the left post where Meghan Pickett slapped it home making it 2-0 after two periods.
Barnstable put forth a tremendous offensive attack in both the third period and the overtime frame. On the power play, the Red Raiders cut the deficit in half as Scarpato put a wrist shot home from the right circle on a nice pass across ice from Manning.
Less than three minutes later, the Red Raiders tied the game up at 2-2 as defenseman Abby VanWormer took a big blast from the right point which was saved by Amelia Woodbury, but Manning was there to drive home the biscuit on the rebound.
Wilmington had two big scoring chances in the final nine minutes of the game as Sara Alonardo’s shot from intight bounced off Cohen’s last shoulder, and then Scioli went in alone on a breakaway and just missed a wide open top right corner.
In the final seconds, sophomore defensemen Bridget Griffin made a tremendous poke check play stopping a 2-on-1 break which put the game into overtime.
That’s when Woodbury became the story. She stopped two big shots in the opening minute, and followed with nine more including another huge body save from intight, and then taking a slap shot right off the face mask in the final minute. She made 31 saves on the night and simply was absolutely phenomenal inbetween the pipes.
“Amelia was outstanding once again,” said McMahon. “She like the rest of the girls are taking this loss really hard. But I couldn’t possibly have asked for anything more from Amelia or any of the other girls than what they gave. A couple of them have been battling the flu and missing practice and they still gave it everything they had.”
Wilmington had two good chances. The first came when Scioli came through the neutral zone and seemed to have a step on two defensemen but was hauled down with no call. And then Griffin took a wrist shot from the right point which was deflected onto the stick of Scioli, whose turnaround shot was stopped.
That put the game into the shootout. Each team would send five shooters to the middle of the ice, who would come down 1-on-1 against the opposing goalie. Scarpato and Manning both found the net, while Woodbury made one nice save going to her right. Cohen on the other hand, whose size played a big factor, made three saves while one shot missed the short side of the net.
“I don’t like the shootout,” said McMahon. “No way is that the way to win a game. Sudden death is the way the game is suppose to be decided but because of money, trouble, time and space, the MIAA wants a shootout.”
Added Tucker, who was one of the players who competed in the shoot out, “We practiced (on shootouts) everyday in practice so we just said to each other to do what we have done all year. I don’t know what happened, the puck just didn’t bounce our way. She did take up a big part of the net but if you go low, it would have been tougher for her but the puck just didn’t bounce our way at all.”
Wilmington skated off the ice understandably upset after the shoot was decided.
“A lot of people never expected us to be here,” said McMahon. “These girls overcame a lot. Between two games in three days after a week off of games, and the crowd, driving ninety minutes to get here, they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. The girls showed just how classy they are.”
Wilmington will return its entire team but two players next season, senior captains Jessica Scioli and Maria Tucker, who both surpassed the 100-point plateau in their illustrious careers.
“Both Jessica and Maria have been leaders for this program for a long time even though they weren’t captains the whole time,” said McMahon. “They both have matured and they are both very coachable girls who are very dependable. They both have great sense of humor and have bright futures ahead of them. I’m going to miss both of them a lot. I know this isn’t the way they wanted their seasons or careers to end, but I hope they will remember this season for the rest of their lives.”
Added Tucker, “I’ve been with this team for five years and I’ve had a blast.”
After reaching program history by getting to the state semi-final game, McMahon said he knows he’ll always remember this 2006-’07 season.
“Without a doubt this is the most memorable team we’ve had here,” he said. “This is a very close knit team who really got to know each other very well. I thank the parents for everything they have done and I thank my entire staff for everything they have done. I know all of us will remember this season for the rest of our lives and I’m sure the girls will too.”
