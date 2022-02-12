BILLERICA – The Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team played probably their best game of the season this past week, while also playing one of their worst games of the season later in the week. As it turned out, the Rams were able to get wins in both of the games, improving to 10-3 on the season as they head into the season's final weeks.
Shawsheen started their week with a thrilling 3-2 win over CAC rival Lowell Catholic last Thursday at the Hallenborg Pavilion, getting the game winning goal midway through the third period to cap off an excellent performance throughout the game.
“It was probably our best outing yet. It was a fast paced, physical game, with only four penalties in the entire game,” Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said. “The game had great flow. We put together three solid effort periods which is a necessity to do if we want to beat teams like Lowell Catholic. I was very happy getting that win.”
Sophomore forward Chase Darcey scored what would prove to be the game winning goal for the Rams with just under eight minutes left in the contest. Darcey took a pass from sophomore forward Kyle Gray of Wilmington before racing down the left boards toward the net, pushing into the crease and putting the puck into the back of the net.
“Chase did exactly what we preach our forwards to do, take the puck hard to the crease,” Baker said.
Freshman Larry Cullity scored the other Rams goal, while senior defenseman Tom Sampson and senior forward Aydan Churchill each had assists.
Senior goalie Tom Dalton of Wilmington meanwhile, was outstanding between the pipes for the Rams, making 27 saves to earn the victory.
“Tom played great,” Baker said. “He made some solid saves down the stretch in the third. This was Tom’s best performance of the season as well. He was solid.”
Two days later, on Saturday, the Rams traveled a little further down the road to the Chelmsford Forum where they took on another CAC rival, this time taking on Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech. The week before the Rams had taken on the same team and had come away with an easy 6-1 victory. While the Rams once again coasted to victory, this time by a score of 4-1, Baker was not nearly as happy with his team’s performance in this one.
“We came off a great game on Thursday and played awful. Two different teams. I am not concerned about the score, I was more concerned with the overall team effort and attitude,” Baker said. “We did not show up Saturday night to play and if you watched it you would see. We couldn’t get out of our own way, but we will take the W and move on. We practiced very well Sunday night so we bounced back well in the 24-hour span.”
One bright spot for the Rams was sophomore defenseman Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury, who scored his first varsity goal as part of the win.
“It is always great to see kids pop their first goal,” Baker said. “Derek works hard when he is out there so it finally paid off.”
Other goal scorers for the Rams were Brady Darcey who had two goals, as well as senior forward Zack Patterson, while Chase Darcey and Tom Sampson each had an assist.
Despite the up and down week, the bottom line for the Rams was that it added two more wins to their total, making them not only 10-3 on the season, but also 4-1 in the CAC. Their only league loss came a few weeks back against Essex Tech. If the Rams are able to avoid an upset in the coming week, they will get a chance to pull back into a tie for first place next Wednesday when they hit the road for a rematch with Essex at the Essex Sports Center.
While not looking past anybody, Baker is fully aware of just how big next week’s game with Essex could be.
“We have two league games with Northeast and Minuteman this week. Then next week we have Essex,” Baker said. “They are a very good team and we need to make some adjustments from the first game, but I feel we are a better team now if we show up with the full team effort. It should be a real good one on the 16th.”
Monday win vs Latin Academy
The Rams bounced back well from their subpar performance in Saturday’s game with a big 3-2 overtime win over non-league rival Latin Academy. The Darcey brothers did the damage on offense for the Rams, with Chase Darcey scoring two goals, including the game winner in overtime, while Brady Darcey had scored the game tying late in the third period.
Each of the Darcey brothers also picked up an assist in the game, as did senior forward Zack Patterson.
