BILLERICA – On Saturday morning, both the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls and Boys Outdoor Track-and-Field teams traveled to Billerica to take on the Indians in what ended up being a non-scoring meet. It was changed to that format at the last minute because the teams will face one another again in a few weeks.
And much like the boys team, the girls had some outstanding performers and performances, led by Noelia Cura. She took two first places, clearing 6-6 in the pole vault, while leaping 30-3.75 in the triple jump.
“Noelia had an outstanding day. She is new to pole vault this season and has been doing it for just about two weeks, probably four or five total practices,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “And she cleared 6-6, and looked pretty good at 7-0. She’s definitely got some potential in this event.
“I do want to give a lot of credit to our pole vault coaches and former TMHS track stars Ashley Colarusso and Stephen Wilson who have done a great job getting our whole pole vault crew, which includes Riley Veits, Maddie Forgione, Jaden Kasule, Amanda Ogden, and Erica Hinkle, to understand the event.”
In addition to the individual events, Cura also helped out with the 4x100 relay.
“Later in the meet, when Maria Da Silva was unable to run the 4x100, Noelia jumped into it with almost no warmup, and then ran the anchor leg that narrowly edged Billerica to run the fourth fastest MVC time this season. It was a thrilling race too, as the team of Maddy Kearney, Emma Giordano, and Raia Price all ran excellent legs.”
Four other athletes competed and placed in two individual events as well. Carinna Barron was first in the long jump (14-7.50) and third in the 400-meter hurdles (73.2). Kimsan Nguyen was second in the 200 (28.2) and third in the high jump (4-2).
Izzie Carleton was second in the 400-meter hurdles (73.6) and third in the 100-meter high hurdles (18.2) and Emma Giordano was third in both the long jump (13-6.33) and the 200 (28.6).
Tewksbury had three other winners, including Erin Sands, who won the mile at 6:11, Maci Chapman, who won the 800 at 2:36.9 and Makayla Paige, who took the 400 at 56.0.
“Erin is the consummate teammate and captain. She’s an amazing kid and a hard worker that shows up every day and does the work necessary to get better,” said Cusick. “This race wasn’t her fastest time, but it was the best and most dominant race I’ve seen her run. She was behind the Billerica athlete after the first lap, but in the second lap she took the lead decisively and just proceeded to crush the remainder of the race, running a time of 6:11 for the win. It was a great start to her final season of high school track.
“Maci Chapman took the win in a massive personal record of 2:36. It’s funny, because the day before the meet Maci really did not want to run it. She’s a bit more comfortable in the mile, she knows the rhythms of that race a bit more, and the last time she ran the 800 as a freshman, she went out much too fast in the first lap and struggled mightily in the second half. But, she lined up and went out and ran a fantastic race, leading from gun to tape and taking the victory over a talented Billerica runner.
“Maci’s best event is still probably the mile, but this is a good sign that her speed is intact to be a consistent sub 5:50 miler.
“In the 400, Makayla Paige dropped an MVC leading time of 56.0. This was a fantastic result because Makayla had a very heavy training week and was not feeling particularly spry before the race. If she’s running in the low 56’s for 400 on a day where she feels bad — it bodes well for when she is more rested and tapered down the line.”
In the same 400 race, freshman Emma Ryan ran a personal best time of 65.1 seconds.
“She really laid it all on the line. This is one of our faster open 400 times in recent years,” said the coach.
The other place finisher in the running events was Olivia Millspaugh, who was third in the mile at 6:55.
In the field events, senior Abby Demos continues to vastly improve, this time taking second in the shot put.
“Abby continues to be a reliable presence in the shot, as she took second in a throw of 29 feet. In javelin, junior Ava Piccolo tossed 66’11 to swipe second place. As with vault, we have only had a handful of javelin practices and without an outdoor season in 2020, the vast majority of our kids have never thrown a javelin. So Ava throwing 66 feet in the first meet shows that she’s got some natural aptitude in the event.”
Also, Riley Veits was second in the high jump, clearing 4-4.
“On the day as a whole, I want to thank the coaching staff and the volunteers that came out to help put this meet on. Hosting an outdoor track meet is a tad complex, and this one was originally scheduled to be at Billerica so we were scrambling a bit to find enough help to cover all the events. Thankfully, it all came together and we had ourselves a nice day.
“On the girls end, we are looking to get better each week. From a team competition standpoint, we face Billerica twice, Dracut/Lawrence twice, and Chelmsford once. We will have a better shot of beating Billerica in outdoor, as we are pretty good in the field events, but it will be an uphill battle. Thankfully, this season it looks like we are going to be able to have some invite style meets, which will be a huge bonus to our team.”
