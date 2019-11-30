Tewksbury’s JV B Girls Volleyball team finished the fall season with an impressive 7-10 record, which is a five-win improvement from the 2018 campaign.
For Erin Murphy, who finished her third year as coach, the process for putting the team together was pretty simple. Murphy had seven returning sophomores, while only adding three new freshmen girls to the team.
“During tryouts, we evaluate all the girls evenly, we had a very strong group of freshmen on the team, so that put a lot of sophomores back on my team this year,” she said.
Murphy along with the other coaches, varsity coach Alli Luppi and Kaitlin Stokes, stress continuity throughout the program.
“I take a lot of what they do and apply it to this team, so that way when they progress through the program, the girls are working on the same drills and use the same terminology.”
Bringing back the almost exact same team from last season was a plus for Murphy.
“I knew them well so we could work on improving their skills from last year,” she said.
Murphy played volleyball all four years at TMHS under Jim Ray, who was the coach of the program for ten years.
“Jim Ray was a really cool coach, he was really passionate about the sport, which the players gravitated towards, so I take a lot that I learned from him with me.”
The season got off to a great start for this year’s team.
“We were on a roll, we were able to match our record from last year pretty quickly, which gave the girls added confidence,” Murphy said.
Not only were they winning, Murphy was more impressed with the improvement of the skills from the team.
“Our serving became very consistent, we were able to control the offense this year. We were able to get a lot of bumps and hits, which you don’t see at this level,” she said.
The Merrimack Valley Conference is a tough conference even for sub-varsity teams.
The girls were able to hold their ground against some of the powerhouses at this level, including Lawrence, Haverhill, and Central Catholic.
“Some of the closer losses were some of the better moments for me,” Murphy said.
Before the season started, the girls picked captains to lead the way, and they were sophomores Grace Dockery, Isabella Oliveira, and Isabel DeSisto.
Murphy says that all three girls lived up to the title.
“Izzy [DeSisto] was our setter and our only setter this season, so a lot of pressure was put on her during games, in position that is the most stressful,” Murphy said
“She was able to be pulled up to the varsity team during the postseason run; I was really proud of her.”
Murphy was awed by Dockery’s athletic ability. “Grace can jump higher than most players that I’ve seen, she is willing to throw her body all over the floor, which is a necessity in volleyball.”
Most girls have a fiery passion for volleyball. Murphy said Oliveira was the complete opposite, but it worked in her favor.
“Bella is a calming presence, a lot of the younger girls looked up to her, and she was a big help on and off the court.”
Murphy was also impressed with freshmen Darya Mehrabani ability to maintain a positive attitude and to not get discouraged.
“[Darya] played middle [for us], and she took critiques really well.”
Murphy plans on being back for her fourth season next fall, and hopes that the girls use this time during the off season to improve even more than they did this season.
This year’s team includes Lauren Campo, Isabel DeSisto, Grace Dockery, Karen Hennway, Kyla McGilvery, Darya Mehrabani, Brianna Musgrave, Isabella Oliveira, Lisa Roscillo, and Katherine Stonoha.
JV A GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Tewksbury’s JV A Girls Volleyball team finished the year with only one win, but a lot to look forward to.
Kaitlin Stokes wrapped up her eighth season as coach of this team. She says this season was to be expected in what she called a “building year” for the program.
“I think any coach would agree with me in saying as much as you want to be invested in a season, you always have to look toward the future,” Stokes said. “We had to be looking for incoming talent to fill voids that will be left by our [eight] seniors [who are graduating].”
Stokes graduated from TMHS in 2007, and played volleyball all four years at TMHS under Dustine Puma, Kerry Lane, and Jim Ray. She takes pieces of what she learned from each coach and applies it to her style.
“Different coaching styles impact players, some are visual learners, some are not, and you have to recognize that and get the best out of every player,” she said.
The girls got their first set win on the season against Chelmsford, and Stokes said that was a stepping-stone in the team’s development.
“That gave the girls confidence,” Murphy said. “It’s frustrating for them to not win, but it was nice to see them understand that they can contribute in a meaningful way.”
Their only win came against Bedford on Think Pink night back in October, which is special for obvious reasons.
“It was for a good cause, and it was awesome to see the girls excited to win in front of their home crowd.”
Before the season started, the girls picked captains to lead the way, and they were Jenny Lester, Kiley Kennedy, and Maddie Montejo.
“Jenny stepped into our setter role, and coach [Alli] Luppi was so impressed with her, that she made the varsity roster for the postseason run.”
“We are hoping that Kiley has some of the same promise that (varsity player) Alli Wild had, a lot of raw talent.”
“Maddie has really started connecting with blocking and working on getting timing and footwork down which is really crucial.”
Stokes plans on being back next year, and knows there is going to be competition for these open roster spots next year.
“By staying active and keeping up with working out and getting speed and agility we hope to be getting the best of the best for our varsity squad,” she said.
The team included Emma Hollien, Kiley Kennedy, Burke Kratman, Jennie Lester, Madelyn Montejo, Hayley Pote, Taylor Purington, Victoria Rowe, Samantha Ryan, Tierney Trant, and Riley Veits.
JV FIELD HOCKEY
Tewksbury’s JV Field Hockey team finished with a record of 3-11-3, and scored eight goals the entire year.
Brooke Pacheco finished her second year coaching field hockey as a sport in general, and she says she learned a lot from last year.
“I definitely think I understand the game, skills, and concepts a lot more and I have applied it to practice plans and game plans carried out this year,” she said.
The Field Hockey program had the largest total turnout come out for the team in a while. JV had 23 girls on the team, which consisted of eight returning players, and mostly freshmen who were new to the sport.
“The most experience [the freshmen] had was going to summer leagues and clinics,” she said. “I do believe they had good experience this year after [having nothing at all].”
The wins and ties came against Haverhill and Lawrence, and in a tough MVC Division Two, Pacheco commends her girls for playing each game and possession until the end.
“The girls were as excited to play in the next game as they did the previous one,” Pacheco said. “Whether it was a win or a loss, the girls had an attitude.”
There were a couple girls that the coaches weren’t sure if they would benefit from playing another year of JV.
Two juniors that stood out to Pacheco were Sabtari Sabir and Alyson Baker.
“They were great leaders,” she said. “The younger girls looked up to them playing wise, and it was nice to see.”
Pacheco hopes that the girls use the summer to go to more clinics to get a different coaching perspective, and to practice getting more touches on the ball.
She also plans on coaching the team next year.
Tewksbury’s JV Field Hockey team features Michelle Kusmaul, Emily Zadig, Victoria Pinto, Paige Harrington, Sabtari Sabir, Jacqueline Vitiello, Ashley Demers, Alexandria Macauda, Elizabeth Kenneally, Alyson Baker, Lauren Connors, Colleen Cremin, Courtney Curtin, Makaila Cruz, Rebecca Kelleher, Kimberly Carney, Abigail Mahoney, Kamryn Pereira, Nina Mouton, Olivia Ward, Emily Carney, Nicole Potito, Sabtari Sabir, Eyhvong Phalla, and Paige MacMillan.
JV GIRLS SOCCER
Tewksbury’s JV Girls Soccer team finished the year with a record below .500, but with a lot of draws.
Jamie Newell completed her third season as the JV coach. She graduated from Methuen High School in 2010, and played soccer for four years.
Newell said her coaching style closely resembles that of her high school coach.
“Most of my style is passing the feet, and don’t just kick and run, more like ‘triangle soccer,’ she said. “One practice we worked on breakaways, and finishing on goal is most important.”
Before the season started, the girls got to work early.
“They play in leagues before tryouts, and they played really well in those summer leagues,” she said. “As far as tryouts, we just want to put the best possible team out there.”
Newell said once the girls started scoring, it seemed like they were unstoppable.
One game that stood out to Newell was the game against Peabody High School’s JV Soccer team.
“That was a great team win, that was a game where we were able to capitalize on our chances and score a lot of goals,” she said.
The girls that were voted captains for this year’s squad were Jordan Gardner, Ashley Bielecki, and Christina Wentworth.
Newell didn’t speak on them individually, but she said as a collective unit, all three kept the team together, established team chemistry, and got everyone involved.
On the field, Newell loved Jamie Constantino’s game. “Jamie had a lot speed, she was quick, scored a lot of goals,” she said.
Defensively, Brooklyn Degrechie lead the way in front of the goalie.
Newell said freshmen goalie Victoria Lavargna had an outstanding season.
Newell plans on coaching the team next year, and hopes the girls continue to grow and adapt to her style.
Tewksbury’s JV Girls Soccer team features Ashley Bielecki, Lauren Bielecki, Sarah Boone, Jamie Constantino, Noelia Cura, Brooklyn Degrechie, Alyssa Devlin, Alex Fillmore, Jordan Gardner, Victoria Lavargna, Katrina MacDonald, Ava Paquette, Madiso Robillard, Riley Sheehan, and Christina Wentworth.
