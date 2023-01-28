When Rockport defeated the Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team at Billerica’s home rink on Dec. 22, Ram coach Chuck Baker wasn’t happy.
After all, Shawsheen outshot its visitor by a 51-15 margin and still lost the game.
On Saturday, the Rams went to Rockport’s home rink in Gloucester looking to even the score and did just that with a dominating 8-1 triumph.
Baker, this time, was quite pleased.
“That was pretty good for us, because we usually go down there and lay an egg,” laughed Baker of the annual trek to Gloucester. “We definitely didn’t do that. We played well up and down, everyone played well.”
Junior Chase Darcey of Billerica led the Rams with two goals and two assists while sophomore Dylan Higson of Bedford had a pair of goals and an assist.
Junior Kyle Gray had a goal and two assists while other scorers included junior Dominic DiMambro of Billerica, sophomore Zack Timmons of Wilmington and freshman Justin Thibert of Wilmington.
Junior Brody Amenkowicz of Billerica had two assists for the Rams while others collecting helpers were senior Collin Strong of Tewksbury, junior Keenan Considine of Wilmington, senior Nick Calouro of Tewksbury, junior Liam Milne of Wilmington, junior Colin Lawson of Wilmington and sophomore Larry Cullity of Billerica.
“It was definitely a good win,” Baker said, “but it just kind of makes you think back to that 3-2 loss.”
Shawsheen has some big games on the horizon starting Thursday with a home game against Lowell Catholic at Billerica’s Hallenborg Rink starting at 7:10 p.m.
The game will be a cancer fund-raiser hosted by the Rams as there will be special raffles and a “Chuck a Duck” contest between periods where fans can win prizes.
Saturday, Shawsheen will go to Everett to play Northeast Regional before facing Lowell Catholic again the following Thursday, again in Billerica. The trio of games could go a long way in setting up a potential showdown for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship between Shawsheen and Essex a week from Saturday at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton starting at 12:10 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
On Tuesday in Andover, the Shawsheen Tech boys basketball team ran out to a 16-0 lead and cruised to a 60-31 win over Greater Lawrence, improving the Rams to 6-5 overall.
“We put four quarters together,” said a satisfied Shawsheen coach Joe Gore. “We hadn’t put 32 minutes together, that was our goal, and tonight we did that.”
Shawsheen led 22-6 at the end of the first quarter, 34-17 at halftime and outscored the Reggies by a 19-7 margin in quarter No. 3 to break the game open.
“We needed this, this was a big confidence booster for some of our younger guys,” added Gore. “We’re very happy with the effort and the energy level and hopefully we can build off of this.”
Sophomores Franck Moron of Billerica and Matt Breen of Wilmington led the way for the Rams in the opening eight minutes, combining for all 16 of the points in the early run with eight points apiece.
Moron led the Rams with 26 points and Breen added 15. Senior Aiden MacLeod of Wilmington chipped in with eight points and junior Zachary Rogers of Wilmington scored six.
Junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington didn’t score, but was steady at point guard throughout the evening.
“It’s great. He has come so far,” Gore said of Copson. “He still has a long way to go. We’re just trying to get his confidence up because he has so much potential at the point guard position and has gotten so much better. He is such a competitor.”
Moron had 16 points in the first half including four 3-pointers.
The Reggies made their only brief run of the night when they cut the lead to 24-12 early in the second quarter before Moron swished back-to-back 3-pointers, one from about 25 feet away.
“He’s coming into his own,” Gore said. “He’s so talented. He can score in so many different ways. He’s a special player and he’s going to score a lot of points in a Rams uniform. We’re very happy even more with how much of a leader he is becoming. He’s really taken that leadership role.”
Breen was just as effective with 10 points in the first quarter and three 3-pointers on the night.
“Today is really the first game he has started to attack the hoop,” Gore said of Breen, who had six points on inside shots. “He’s a great shooter, but teams are really starting to pressure him and for him to get that confidence for going strong to the rim. He’s a gym rat. We’re very excited for him. He’s come so far this year.”
The second half started for Shawsheen with 3-pointers by Moron and Breen before junior Ryan Sweeney of Wilmington drew a charge. The Rams finished the third quarter with an 11-2 run.
Down the stretch, Gore was able to get his entire bench into the action including freshmen Dyllon Pratt and Jevon Moron of Billerica, junior Max Boston of Billerica, sophomore Lukas Poirier of Wilmington, junior Anthony Marra of Wilmington and senior Gianni Zompa of Billerica. Pratt and Zompa both had nice fourth-quarter baskets.
The victory was a nice bounce back from a 63-50 loss to Tewksbury on Wednesday.
Shawsheen trailed 31-13 at halftime before outscoring the Redmen 37-32 over the final 16 minutes.
Moron led the Rams with 22 points and Breen had 14. Copson added seven points.
Last Wednesday, the Rams were defeated by Tewksbury, 63-50. Moron led the way with 22 points and Copson finished with 7 points, 8 boards and 3 steals.
The Rams (6-5) have two big league games upcoming with a visit to Whittier Tech in Haverhill on Friday and a Tuesday rematch with Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen next Tuesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
After an exciting 7-5 win over Melrose last Wednesday that gave the Shawsheen Tech/Bedford girls hockey team a six-game winning streak, the Rams run of success ended on Saturday at the Janas Rink in Lowell as visiting Gloucester edged the Rams, 4-2.
Goals by Sydney Bouchie and Brooke Muniff gave Gloucester a 2-0 lead after the first period.
In the second, Shawsheen/Bedford’s Rebecca Sobol made it 2-1 with a goal assisted by Alyssa Costantiello of Wilmington and Healy Weissman of Bedford, but Gloucester’s Elliana Parsons scored just 1:23 into the third period to give her team a two-goal advantage.
Three minutes later, Ella Costa scored Gloucester’s fourth goal.
With 6:45 remaining, Anna McEachern of Bedford scored for the Rams, assisted by Weissman, to make it 4-2, but Shawsheen/Bedford would not get any closer.
Shawsheen/Bedford had an unfortunate injury during the contest as defenseman Corrine Foley of Tewksbury suffered an ankle injury. The severity of the injury was unknown after the game.
Against Melrose, the game was tied 3-3 at the end of the first period, 4-4 at the end of the second and 5-5 midway through the third before the Rams finally pushed ahead for good.
Sophia Demeo of Bedford finished a pass from Macy Savage of Wilmington to put the Rams in front 6-5 with just 1:40 remaining.
With 13 seconds left, Shawsheen/Bedford scored into an empty net as Demeo potted her fifth goal of the night.
Melrose opened the scoring in the opening minute of action when Grace Daniels scored with an assist to Ella Daniels.
Paige Fuller of Wilmington tied it for Shawsheen with a goal assisted by Rebecca Sobol of Bedford. With seven minutes left in the period, the Red Raiders went up 2-1 when Julia McNeely scored with an assist to Addison Savidge, but back-to-back tallies by Demeo within 12 seconds of each other gave the Rams their first lead.
At 12:03, Demeo converted a pass from Fuller to tie the score and Demeo scored again at 12:15 with Sobol assisting.
Melrose tied it just before the end of the period on a goal by Ella Daniels.
Ella Daniels scored again early in period No. 2 to give the Raiders a 4-3 advantage, but the Rams tied it at 13:20 of the period when Fuller scored her second of the night, a power play strike assisted by Sobol and Demeo.
Demeo's unassisted goal at 6:06 of the third period put Shawsheen/Bedford in front, 5-4, before Melrose tied it again at 10:16 on Grace Daniels' second goal of the night.
That set the stage for Demeo's late-game heroics.
Shawsheen (6-6) has a difficult stretch upcoming which includes a Wednesday night home game against Beverly, a Saturday road game against Winthrop and a home game the following Saturday, Feb. 4, against Peabody.
The trio of games will be a nice test for the much-improved Rams, who lost to all three teams early in the season.
SWIMMING
The Shawsheen Tech swimming and diving team improved to 7-1 with a victory over Blue Hills Regional last Wednesday.
“It was a great meet for our team,” said Ram coach Rick Menard. “It was a true measure of where we are this season as a program. This is the team that broke our girls Voke States streak virtually last season so there was some revenge in the back of the minds for all the kids.”
It was the first vocational loss of the season for Blue Hills.
“The kids stepped up big time,” added Menard. “Overall a great meet. I’m happy we put this one away early.”
Eliot Hong had a big meet for Shawsheen with individual wins in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly while also helping the 200-yard medley relay win along with teammates Dan Penney, Nathan Barnes and Anthony Bastianelli.
Matt Kilfoyle won two races as well, capturing the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard freestyle and Penney won the 100-yard breaststroke.
Penney was also second in the 100-yard freestyle.
Barnes’ busy day included a win in the 100 free, a victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay along with Evan Pinto, Bastianelli and Harrison Kinsella and a second-place performance in the 50-yard freestyle.
Makayla Nolan won the diving competition for the Rams and teammate Madison Chew took second.
Chew and Sophia Ditonno also went 4-5 in the 500-yard freestyle.
Pinto was second in the 100-fly, fourth in the 50-free and swam on the third-place medley relay team along with Zachary MacLaughlin, Joseph Conte and Logan Dupont.
Shawsheen also was third in the 200-free relay with a foursome of Hong, Penney, MacLaughlin and Kilfoyle.
Other scoring for Shawsheen came from Bastianelli, who was second in the 200-IM and third in the 100-free, Kinsella, who was second in the 200-free and third in the 100-backstroke, and Dupont, who took fourth in the 100-breaststroke and fifth in the 200-free.
The Rams added fifth-place points from MacLaughlin in the 50-free and Adam Doucot in the 100-butterfly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.