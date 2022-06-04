HINGHAM – Alex Arbogast is never short on self-confidence. He's so confident in himself that he will win, or when he doesn't, that the following race he will.
Last weekend at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet, he finished second in both of his races the 100 and 200-meters to the same kid, Ethan Pater of Central Catholic. Five days later, with Pater competing in another meet, Arbogast was still fuming from finishing as a finalist, that he knew very well that two Gold Medals would be his.
And he was right.
The junior started off the two-day Division 4 State Championship Meet on Thursday with a first place in the 200-meters with a time of 22.27 seconds, which was an upgrade over last week's 22.47 time.
"It was a tough race. I knew it was going to be between me (and Jeandre Abel of Wilmington) and there was also a Dracut kid, who is really fast but he did the triple jump so sadly he wasn't in it so it was really between me and (Abel)," said Arbogast. "We have raced before this year in both the 100 and 200 and he's really fast."
Arbogast went on to say that he first needed to get used to the track, one he was unfamiliar with, and also like everyone else on the day, had to deal with the excessive heat, which he says can take a lot out of him.
"In the preliminary race, I had to get a feel for the track and that's why I wasn't in the preference lanes in the finals," he said. "I wanted to conserve some energy and see how the track went so that definitely helped me going into the finals. (Then in the finals) once I pushed out, it was a shorter curve, so I shot off the curve so I could get to the longer straightaway and to the finish line. I just had to save all of that energy I had left for the final."
All of that came Thursday. Then four days later, he was back at it, ready to fight for top position of the 100-meters. Right away he made his presence felt, getting out to a strong start and really never looking back to take his second title of the meet and fourth this calendar year, counting the Division 4 and New England titles in the 55-meter dash.
"That's always my strong thing. I'm good here (outdoors with my starts) but better indoors because it's a straight, blink-of-an-eye (competing in the 55-meter dash) and I win it, so here I just put all of my trust into my starts," he said.
Arbogast was asked if he felt his opponents next to him which could possibly give him a boost to get some separation.
"Honestly, most races I feel them but (today I didn't). That was just a really good race. I shot out like a cannon. There were no footsteps or breathing behind me. I was just sticking to it," he said.
For him, the two titles is something he likes to stick to.
"Yeah it feels good adding another one to the collection," he said earlier in the day on Monday before his second race. "I'm hoping to get another one here with the 100."
Added head coach Scott Wilson, "I'm happy for Alex. He works hard. He stressed out a lot (before the meet) because he saw some crazy times in the pre-meet performance list. I just tried to tell him not to worry about other people and their times and just go out there and run your race. In the preliminary and in the finals of both races (the 100 and 200), he got off to such great starts. I thought (the 100) was over right away today."
Arbogast made sure those races were over right away – he didn't want a repeat of last week's meet.
"It was just a rough day especially with the 100, the 200 the preliminary races and then finals, and it was so hot. It just wasn't my day," he said. "(Pater) was on that day and I'll give it to him and he's really fast. The 200 (title) he can have, but I wasn't happy about the 100. That was a fluke in the 100."
