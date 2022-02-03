TEWKSBURY – It's been said a thousand times and it'll be said a thousand more, but the truth of the matter is when it comes to high school girls' basketball, the Merrimack Valley Conference is the cream of the crop.
On Friday night, the Tewksbury Girls hosted a much improved and potentially extremely dangerous future state tournament team in Dracut. The Middies are one of four Redmen opponents this season who are currently in the Boston Herald's Top-25 teams in all of Eastern Mass (while three other opponents make their 17-team bench spots). Dracut, the No. 15 ranked team and third from the league behind No. 1 Andover and No. 8 Central Catholic, took advantage of its speed, athleticism and some costly Redmen turnovers to come away with a 57-46 win to improve to 9-2, while Tewksbury fell to 3-6.
Dracut led the entire game from the first bucket 32 seconds into it, until the final buzzer. The Middies had leads of 10 and 14 after each of the first two quarters and then built it up to 24 with 3:52 left in the third, but the Redmen fought back, closing it down to nine with 1:24 to go, and that was as close as they could get.
“We definitely battled tonight but it was one of those games where we had a lull, we actually did it twice and it cost us in the first half and in the second half,” said first-year head coach Joel Mignault. “That second one was at the beginning of the second half and that continues to hurt us. We've got to get better there.”
Dracut's core of players are juniors, including point guard Ashlee Talbot, who one of the top players in the entire league. She led the way with 23 points, including 15 in the first half. Senior Cameron Watkins finished with 15, including 11 coming in the second half.
For Tewksbury, Kati Polimeno finished with 10 points and also had about seven defensive steals, many of which led to her buckets. Shooting guard Vicki Lavargna continues to be a big threat from downtown, as she drained three as part of her nine point night, two of those shots coming in a 1:26 span, closing a 17-point lead down to 12.
“Vicki's such a great shooter and I think once she sees one or two go in, then she's not afraid to be as aggressive,” said Mignault. “Sometimes it takes that for her, so we'll need her to keep working because she is a great shooter.”
Dracut had a 15-11 lead before the first lull took place and they went on a 15-3 run to open things up. The Middies were up 33-19 at halftime but again opened things up with a 12-0 run to open the third quarter and push the lead to 45-19 with 4:11 left in the third. From there, the Redmen didn't give up a field goal until 2:13 left in the fourth.
“The defense was really good tonight, really was. We were breaking their press and we didn't make too many mistakes, but after we do defend, we have to rebound the ball a lot better,” said Mignault. “We gave them too many second chances. We had some turnovers that led to some points for them and we knew that was going to happen, making a couple of mistakes, but I was hoping that we would be able to hurt them a little bit more with our press but we didn't.”
Besides Polimeno and Lavargna combining for 19 points, both Kat MacDonald and Victoria Catanzano had 6 each.
Tewksbury faced the No. 1 seed Andover on Tuesday and were defeated 53-34 to fall to 3-7. Maddy Stovesand and Polimeno led the way with seven points each, and both had three defensive steals.
“We played great in the first quarter and pretty good overall in the first half,” said Mignault. “We struggled to score in the second half. We played really tough and scrappy on defense, but Andover was really tough to defend with their big player in the middle. I’m proud of our effort. We hung in there as long as we could.”
This Friday, the Redmen will host No. 8 Central Catholic for a 6:45 pm tip-off, a game that will include pre-game festivities to honor assistant coach Mike Hayes, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
The busy week will carry over to a make-up game with Chelmsford on Sunday morning (10:30 am) before going on the road to face Methuen on Tuesday night.
