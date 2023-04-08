BILLERICA — Coming off of a season that saw the Shawsheen Tech boys lacrosse team accomplish several impressive feats, the Rams are ready to once again make some noise.
The Rams lost their first two games of the 2023 season, a non-league 7-4 defeat against Wilmington and a 9-7 defeat against Essex Tech, but Shawsheen has four games in a seven-day stretch with contests against Greater Lowell on Wednesday, Mystic Valley on Friday, Lowell Catholic next Monday and Nashoba Tech next Wednesday at Shawsheen.
“We’ll get our act together and get going again,” said Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker.
The 2022 season included a Commonwealth Athletic Conference title, a spot in the state vocational championship game before an overtime loss to Essex Tech, and a state tournament run that included a victory over Lowell Catholic before the Rams fell to Dracut in the Round of 16.
After graduation hit the Rams by taking their starting goalie and three of the team’s top four scorers, Baker is expecting to once again be in contention for a league crown and a state vocational title.
“That’s the plan,” Baker said. “We have very good junior and senior classes. We have a lot of experience back and they’re getting better every day.”
The seniors are led by the four team captains.
Evan Curtis of Burlington takes faceoffs and lines up as a defensive midfielder, Derek Maguire of Wilmington is a middie, Mike Lawson of Billerica is an attack and Kyle Knell of Billerica will lead the Ram defense.
“We’ve got great captains,” said Baker. “These guys have done a terrific job.”
Junior Kyle Gray of Wilmington is Shawsheen's top returning scorer after piling up 43 goals and 14 assists last season.
Sophomore Zack Timmons of Wilmington, whose brother Dylan led the team in scoring with 89 points in 2022, had 26 goals a year ago and will be another offensive spark.
Junior Trey Elliot of Billerica provides additional depth on offense for the Rams.
Attackman Joe Soly of Billerica is the other senior for Shawsheen.
Nine other juniors on this year's team include Wilmington midfielder Nick D'Amico, defender Ryan Feudo of Tewksbury and Billerica residents Quinn Guinane, midfielder Teagan Ledoux, faceoff specialist Caleb Caceres, defender Joe Lloyd, defenseman Tyler Hall, defender Eddie Peterson and midfielder Chase Darcey.
Sophomores on the roster include Timmons, wrestling standout Brayton Carbone of Billerica and Niko Georgoulis of Billerica.
Shawsheen has six freshmen on the varsity roster, a group that includes Zach Conners of Billerica, Shane O'Neill of Wilmington, Nate Malandain of Billerica, Ethan Caceres of Billerica, Jack Martins of Wilmington and Jake Giordano of Billerica.
Knell, Peterson, O’Neill, Conners and Giordano will anchor the defense.
“They’re all doing a really good job,” Baker said.
Guinane is Shawsheen’s starting goalie while Malandain has played well in the preseason and should also see some time.
Joining Baker on his coaching staff will be Scott Hewitt, Ryan Hunt and Jack Richards.
In the loss to Wilmington, Shawsheen goals were scored by Darcey, Timmons, Gray and Elliott while Darcey and Maguire chalked up assists.
Guinane made 14 saves in goal.
In the Essex game, Darcey had three goals while other tallies belonged to Timmons, Ledoux, Maguire and Elliott.
Timmons added a pair of assists for the Rams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.