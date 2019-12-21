SALEM, NH – When you entered the rink, there were hundreds of people dressed in hockey jerseys, or t-shirts that read "RD-4". On the right hand side were multiple tables that had countless number of gift baskets and silent auction items ranging from Bruins game tickets, to hockey equipment to a Rob Gronkowski signed helmet and many other sports and non-sports items.
There were 50-50 raffles being sold, and people smiling everywhere, knowing that were coming together to help one family, the Driscoll's of Tewksbury.
Back in June, Dennis and Lisa Driscoll lost their son Ryan in an automobile accident. He had just ended his junior year of high school at Central Catholic, where he played both varsity lacrosse and ice hockey. His younger sister of two years, Jessica, plays the same two sports, and just two months earlier, helped the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op team win the school's first ever Division 1 state championship title.
So it was fitting on Saturday night, that a fundraising event was held and three schools came together for one extraordinary event. The Tewksbury/Methuen girls' hockey team took on the Central Catholic girls team in a scrimmage, with all proceeds going to the Ryan Driscoll Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The Red Rangers won the scrimmage 7-2, which included a goal from Jessica, who was also named the Player of the Game and when she was honored with that award, she received a strong ovation from the hundreds of people who filled the stands. Her parents gave her a big hug, knowing that although it was an emotional evening – and certainly an emotional six months – this was something that the entire family will never forget.
"This is really overwhelming and just awesome," said Lisa Driscoll. "It was absolutely awesome and just the best thing ever. I thought it would be busy but I never dreamt of a crowd like this. When we saw how many silent auction things and all of the raffle baskets, just everything that everybody did was just amazing.
“People are just so good. It's truly incredible. You hear about all of this negativity in this world and you go through something like this and it's just amazing. The support is just unbelievable. It really is and it's amazing that somebody can bring so many people together. It's awesome, it's really, awesome."
The two teams came out on the ice, both wearing made up "Team Driscoll" shirts, the Red Rangers in blue and Central Catholic in white. Immediately, one of the Central players skated over to the team's bench and hung Ryan's No. 4 jersey up.
After the teams warmed up, there was a short pre-game ceremony. Tewksbury's Marissa Doherty did a tremendous job singing the national anthem. Then Dennis and Lisa walked out to center ice for the ceremonial drop puck, with Jessica on one side, and Central's Julia Storniolo, on the other, as she was wearing her jersey, No. 4.
After the puck dropped, Lisa had a few words to say to the crowd: "We just wanted to take a minute to say thank you to everyone who made tonight possible. Anyone who knew Ryan, knew that his favorite place to be was the rink. So, having a fundraiser here could not be more fitting.
“Ryan always had a way of bringing people together and as I look out and see the crowd tonight, I realized that has not changed. Ryan was such a gift to us and has made such a positive impact on so many. I hope that we can follow his example and continue to live our lives with those same loving, caring, and giving qualities that he always portrayed and by always seeing the positive in every situation as he did.
"By raising money for his scholarship fund, we are able to keep his memory alive and are able to continue his legacy of helping others. Ryan was taken from us way too early, but I know that he is here with us in spirit because this is one game that he would not have missed. We count our blessings everyday to be a part of such an amazing community. So, from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your love and support, and more importantly we thank you for remembering Ryan and for honoring him tonight.
"So Ryan, I hope you know that your presence we miss, your memories we treasure, loving you always and forgetting you never. We all know how much you loved hockey, so it warms my heart to say that the game tonight is all for you."
The scrimmage then officially began and the Red Rangers took an early 2-0 lead on goals by Brenna Greene and Madi Sjostedt. The next goal was put in by Jessica Driscoll, who came racing into the Central zone, and she got turned around by a defenseman at the left circle, before rifling a shot to the low right side for what proved to be the game winner.
"I got in front of (the defenseman) and then she stopped me, so I was able to turn and I don't know how, but I just looked up and shot it and it went in," described Jessica. "It took me a second or two to process it and say 'oh wait, that went in' and then everybody went crazy and it was just so cool."
The hundreds of people in the stands did indeed go crazy for Jessica and what an incredible moment that was.
"It was amazing to see how many people came out to support us," she said. "I was shocked. I expected a big crowd but not like that. I didn't think it would be this much, but literally everyone came out for this."
The Red Rangers went up 6-0 before Central scored, and then both teams added one more tally for the 7-2 final.
“Saturday Night was great," said TMHS Athletic Director Ron Drouin. "It was an awesome tribute for Ryan, as all three communities came out to support the event. The game was well played and the event was well organized. I am sure the Driscoll Family was pleased with the turnout and on top of that Jess scored. Everyone was a winner!”
After the game was over, the two head coaches who helped put the event together, Sarah Oteri of T/M and Jeff Marggraf of Central, were asked about the event.
"I thought everything was great tonight," said Oteri. "It was a great way to remember Ryan and honor everything that he accomplished in his short life. It just really showed with all of the people here from Tewksbury, from Central Catholic, from Methuen, just really showed the support for both Ryan and for the whole Driscoll Family."
Oteri was asked about the mood of the team heading into the scrimmage, not just that day/night, but the days leading up to it.
"To be honest, I was pretty nervous on how they were going to be (tonight)," said Oteri. "I was figuring they would be pretty anxious before the game, but honestly, I think they were more excited than sad, which is really nice in a good way to remember Ryan. He and his family would want people to embrace the opportunity to play this game and I think that's what (the players on both teams) did tonight."
Marggraf knew Ryan personally and said it's been extremely tough for those who knew him, especially Ryan’s hockey and lacrosse teammates.
"The boys hockey team, the boys lacrosse team and really the whole (Central Catholic) community has stepped up," he said. "They are a great family and Ryan impacted a lot of people. Ryan skated with my youngest son, who is a senior and on the Central team."
Certainly having three different hockey programs, representing not just Tewksbury and Methuen, but the various towns that the hockey players from both Central hockey teams come from, all come together, certainly stood out to the CC coach.
"It's an emotional night," said Marggraf. "Ryan meant a lot to everybody. It's nice but also unusual to have three communities come together and really pull together all for the family so overall it was a great event."
Among the crowd were indeed Ryan's lacrosse and ice hockey teammates. The hockey team came to the rink in the morning, helped set up and just helped the Driscoll Family and the other organizers in any way that they could.
"We know what all of this means to the Driscoll Family. We wanted it be special for them," said Connor Finneran, a member of the ice hockey team. "I knew Ryan since my freshman year. I'm from Andover but we met first day of freshman year in biology class. He sat right next to me and I remember that day. He was a really, really special kid and very funny. I played both lacrosse and hockey with him. He was a fun kid, always had a smile on his face and never was disappointed ever.
"It's really important for (the team) to do this for the school and especially for the Driscoll Family. It's kind of a motivation at the same time because we all just want to work towards the same goals just for him, because we know that Ryan is watching."
