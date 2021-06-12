TEWKSBURY – Trailing by four runs with two outs and no one on base, it seemed like Tewksbury was down and out. Instead, the Redmen rallied to score five runs for an incredible 7-6 comeback walk-off win against Methuen held Tuesday afternoon at Strong Field.
“I am really excited for the team,” said head coach Kirk Monbleau. “I know I have said it before, but the boys work hard. Despite our record, the players try to get better every day and don't just go through the motions. We were able to benefit from that hard work vs Methuen. All of this happening on senior day made it even more special.”
Blake Ryder started the rally by reaching first on a walk. Will O'Keefe followed and he got hit by a pitch. Ryne Rametta then singled to score Ryer and move O'Keefe to third, making it 6-3. Will McKay kept things going with a RBI single, and Aiden Crogan did the same, making it three safeties in a row, this time scoring Rametta and advancing McKay to third. Now down 6-5, still with two outs, Crogan stole second and in the same at bat, a passed ball allowed McKay to score and on the same play, the catcher threw the ball past the pitcher covering home and Crogan scored all the way from second base for the game winning run.
“McKay has been a terrific base runner all year long, taking bases any time the opportunity presents itself. The ball didn't get away from the catcher too far - maybe five-to-six feet and Will just got a great read to tie it up. The throw got away from the pitcher covering the plate on the play and Crogan too was able to get a good read, take a gamble, and it paid off scoring from second.”
Tewksbury improved to 4-10 overall with the win. Dylan Timmons got the win in relief of Rametta, who started. Offensively, McKay led the way with three hits, two RBI and scored a run. Crogan had two hits, two RBI and scored a run. Rametta had his RBI single and scored twice, while, O'Keefe reached base three times, getting hit twice, walking the other time and scoring twice.
That win completed a two-game sweep over Methuen as the Redmen edged out the Rangers, 7-5 at their place last Thursday night.
The Redmen took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second on a walk to O'Keefe, followed by a single by Timmons and then Kyle McHugh was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A wild pitch scored O'Keefe and then Michael Sullivan laced a two-run double.
Methuen came back and scored three in the home half.
Tewksbury then scored two in the top of the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. With runners at the corners and one out, Rametta drove in Timmons with a RBI single. Rametta then executed a delay steal and got caught in a rundown, which allowed James Ministeri to score from third.
Again Methuen scored two runs in the home half to tie the game up at 5-5.
With two outs and no one on base in the top of the seventh, Crogan got hit by a pitch. O'Keefe then doubled down the left field line to score Crogan. After a wild pitch, O'Keefe scored from third on a RBI single by Timmons for the much needed insurance run.
Offensively, Tewksbury was led by Sullivan, who was 2-for-3 with a double, single, a walk and two RBI, O'Keefe, who was also 2-for-3 with a single, double, walk, two RBI and two runs scored. Timmons was 3-for-4 with a RBI and scored two runs.
Timmons was the starting pitcher and went 3.2 innings and ended up getting a no decision. Rametta earned the win, going 3.1 scoreless innings of relief, giving up four hits while striking out four.
GIRLS LACROSSE
This past week, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' lacrosse team played two competitive games both against Dracut, losing 14-11 last Thursday and then 15-9 on Saturday.
Tewksbury is now 1-9 on the season.
In Thursday's loss, the Redmen offense played extremely well, putting 28 shots on net.
“There were a lot of things that went well for us in this game. Our midfield transition was good, passes connected and we were able to work the ball quickly up the field,” said head coach Erin Murphy. “We also are continuing to take more shots which is something I have pushed the girls to do. We took about 28 shots in this game which also speaks to our ability to create scoring opportunities.
“Also, every one of our attack players took at least one shot on goal. Having the confidence to take the ball to the goal is something we keep working on as well.”
Scoring the goals for the Redmen were Lexi Polimeno with five, Kati Polimeno with three, Jamie Constantino with two and Susanna Darrigo with one. Goalie Michelle Kusmaul made eight saves.
“Unfortunately we did not come out on top but the girls worked hard until the last minute, continuing to score goals with only a minute left in play,” said Murphy. “Dracut has a strong center that was able to control the majority of the draws and run fast breaks to our goalie. They also were able to score off a number of free position shots.”
Two days later the teams met again during Senior Day.
“The girls were excited coming into the game. We watched film the day before and discussed changes we would be making to our game plan. Starting off the game, our goalie had a scheduling conflict and did not make it to the game until halfway through the second quarter so we started first year player, Abby Mahoney. Abby has played goalie in many of the JV games. She stepped up into the position when the rest of her team was hesitant to and I was impressed with what she could do. I told the team that defense needed to be on point and protect Abby and they worked hard, Abby accumulating a few great saves.”
Offensively, Tewksbury was led by Maeve Cahill with three goals, while, Arianna Dawson, Darrigo and the Polimeno sisters had one each.
“Unfortunately at the half we were down 9-2. Our defense did a great job holding tough, stopping a lot of fast breaks and drives to the net while also minimizing Dracut's chance for free positions. Victoria Catanzano had a great defensive game for us. She is a first year sophomore but has come a long way. She is quick and eager to step to ball which is what we need in games like this. Catanzano with the help of (Alianna) Kennen, (Ashley) Demers, and (Jessica) Driscoll made Dracut work.
“Unfortunately our scoring opportunities weren't as plentiful today but Cahill was able to net three and seniors Dawson, Darrigo and Polimeno all had goals. Overall I am proud of how hard the girls worked. It was an incredibly hot day and everyone had to step up and be ready to provide the field players some relief.”
Tewksbury wraps up the regular season with two away games with Methuen, the first held Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and the second on Thursday starting at 4 pm.
GIRLS/BOYS TENNIS
Last Thursday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls tennis team defeated Lowell, 4-1 to improve to 4-6 on the season.
Jamie Burns won her match at first singles, defeating Darsh Patel, 6-1 and 6-3. Renuka Late played at second singles and lost a terrific match, 7-5, 6-7 and 10-7 match tiebreak. Lowell defaulted at third singles.
In doubles play, the team of Ehyvong Phalla and Cindy Lai defeated Alexsia Ortiz and Kimelong Kit, 6-2 and 7-6. Then Cecelia and Fiona Ho played Maddy Frenette and Natalie Sandler and won 6-0, 6-0.
“Fiona Ho played her first varsity match today, and it was with her sister Cecelia (and they prevailed). Renuka Late moved up to the second singles spot today and played beautifully against a senior, for 2 1/2 hours, eventually losing in a match tie break.”
On the boys side, they haven't had many matches lately because Lowell had to withdraw its season. Back on May 27th and 28th, the Redmen faced Billerica. The first match, the Redmen were defeated 4-1, with their No. 3 singles player forfeiting. One highlight of the match was the play from Brady Litton.
“He took his first set in a tiebreak then lost his second set, forcing a third set. Unfortunately after a long three set match, he just fell short but gave it everything he had. All of the other matches were very close,” said head coach Rick Keane.
In round two, Billerica again came away with a 4-1 win, forfeiting at third singles. Tewksbury's No. 1 singles player Mihir Bagul and Litton, at the second spot, both played well.
“Mihir came out strong and played a great match but fell short. Brady Litton once again fought a long battle forcing a third set but couldn't pull out the win,” said Keane.
The coach added that this season is all about gaining that varsity experience.
“With this being a rebuilding year, all of the players are showing great improvement especially those that have never played before. Its been a tough season with the short time frame to get ready but all of the experience is starting to pay off for our team,” he said.
SOFTBALL
After winning six games in a row, the TMHS Softball team lost three straight before getting back on track with a 12-0 shut out victory over North Andover held on Monday afternoon.
Sophomore Sam Ryan tossed a two-hit shutout with one walk and striking out nine.
Offensively, Tewksbury was led by Ryan (3-for-4, 2 runs), Gianna Iadoli (2-for-4, 2 runs), Ashley Giordano (2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI), Dakota Malizia (3-for-4, RBI), Avery Della Piana (1-for-1, 3 RBI) and Maddie Stovesand (3-for-4, run, 3 RBI).
“We were fired up the offense in the first inning, when Ashley Giordano doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, and then scored our first run. We had 15 hits in the game,” said coach Brittney Kannan-Souza. “It was a big day for us. We played some good teams the last three games and it’s hard to bounce back after losing three in a row. We had to regroup and work on communication and it paid off. Our bats woke up today. They did a great job being aggressive at the plate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.