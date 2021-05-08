FAIRFAX, VA/TEWKSBURY – It was just two years ago when Lucas Frost was making a name for himself, not just in the Tewksbury World, but in the javelin world, all across Massachusetts and New England.
Back in 2019, then a senior in high school, Frost captured his second All-State title in the javelin, throwing 191-02 feet and went on to finish third in New England. That meet ended an absolutely incredible career that saw him win two league, Division 3 Eastern Mass and All-State titles, while finishing third and fourth in New England.
That all came after he played subvarsity baseball the first two years of high school.
Since graduating from TMHS, he enrolled in the University of Rhode Island, majoring in engineering, while competing on the track for the Division 1 collegiate program. He immediately started training, only to find out six months that his rookie season was washed out due to the pandemic. He went all the way until a month or so ago, training, lifting weights and throwing the javelin any place he could.
All of that work and patience paid off.
The sophomore, who is a freshman competition wise, captured the Atlantic-10 Championship title on Saturday, throwing a whopping 205 feet, 6 inches, beating out his next opponent, his teammate Nicholas Freshclin, by almost 16 feet, as he threw 189-1 to take second. His first place finish almost helped the team capture the championship meet team title.
“Last year we were all looking forward to the outdoor season and the javelin throwers come in and start training in September,” said coach John Copeland. “They train, and they train and they train and you never really know what you are getting because you don't get to see them throw until April.
“Last year, April didn't exist, so we went into this September saying, 'OK, what does this kid Frost got? Umm, I don't know what he's got'. So we were sitting on this the whole time not knowing if he was making progress or if he was just treading water. The first meet of the year he threw very well. He has since been training hard and he really got it done in this past weekend's meet. We are proud of him. First off, he stuck it out for two years – he never had a track meet so that's pretty tough. He really did a nice job.”
Frost was asked about what kind of changes he made going from his high school days and now into college.
“Scoring points for the team and seeing all of the hard work I've put into training pay off was really rewarding to see. I've made quite a few adjustments since being in college. I've incorporated my hips into my throw and worked a lot on my crossovers along with a bunch of other smaller details,” he said.
Those minor details helped Frost surpass the 200-foot plateau earlier this season. After a small dip, he got back over that elite mark.
“Me and my teammate Nikolaj Freschlin were ahead of the conference by a good amount so we were expecting to place first or second,” said Frost. “Yeah, I was really happy to throw over 200 feet again. I threw 214 feet in my first meet and then hadn't hit 200 again until this meet, so I was excited to be able to be back up there again.”
Having 1-2 in the javelin was certainly a big lift for the team to win the title.
“Right now we have six javelin throwers and two of them are throwing over 200 feet and a couple who are right there, maybe at 190 or so,” said Copeland. “It's a good training group. They all get along together, they weight lift together, they do workouts together, so as a group, I think that's a real positive thing.
“When you have kids who are all trying to get to the same spot, there sometimes can be some competitive yips going on, so I don't see that with our kids.
“Lucas is a real good kid. He doesn't talk a lot but he's there everyday, he works hard everyday and I was not at all surprised to hear that he won it. He did great and we are lucky to have him.”
