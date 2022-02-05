LAWRENCE – Every time they take to the mat in their Merrimack Valley Conference schedule, the Tewksbury High Wrestling team knows there will be a good chance they will be facing one of the top teams in the entire state. Last Wednesday night was no exception, as the Redmen hit the road to take on an outstanding Central Catholic team.
The Wildcats wrestled very well against the Red Raiders, however, their strong effort was not quite enough as they came up on the short end of a 48-28 final. Despite the loss, however, Tewksbury coach Steve Kasprzak was happy with the way his team competed with their talented rivals.
“Obviously the goal is always to win, but I was very happy with the performance of the squad,” Kasprzak said. “As a team, I felt like we took a big step forward. We are becoming a team. Whether we are up by 15 points or down by 15, the kids hang in there and fought through it. I was very proud of their effort.”
In addition to great efforts up and down the lineup, the Redmen also got some very big wins led by four victories by pin, with junior Jack Donovan getting a pin at 132 pounds in a time of 5:15, while sophomore Hunter Johnson got a pin at 145 pounds in 1:50. Senior Nick Wilson took his 285-pound match in a time of 5:15, while junior Ryan Fleming won at 152 in a time of 3:28. Junior Jack Callahan meanwhile, earned a major decision 14-3 win at 120 pounds.
Fleming’s win was particularly meaningful for the Redmen, as he had suffered a couple of tough losses during the Wildcats recent quad meet against Shawsheen and Franklin.
“That was one of the highlights of the meet for us,” Kasprzak said. “That was definitely an emotional win. The entire team was very happy for him. It was great to see him come back like that. He took a couple of tough losses last week, but to his credit, he fought back and worked hard and picked up a win.”
The Redmen were back in action on Wednesday night for a dual meet against North Andover, with the results of the meet not available as of the Town Crier’s press time. They will then compete in the Division 2 State Coaches Dual Tournament on Saturday, where they will square off against some of the top teams in Division 2.
“It is a great opportunity for us to compete and see where we stand against some of the better teams in Division 2,” Kasprzak said. “I feel like it is important for us to see how we can do against these teams, especially with post season meets coming up. Hopefully we can go in there and do well.”
