Another year, another championship.
Or two.
And almost three.
That’s been the case for the Shawsheen Tech golf team for the last two decades or so under the direction of coach Tom Struthers.
On Tuesday, the Rams wrapped up another successful campaign by finishing fifth at the state sectional tournament hosted by Blissful Meadows in Uxbridge. The top four team finishers at the sectional event advance to the state tournament.
Shawsheen’s total of 333 actually left the Rams tied for fourth place with Ayer-Shirley, but Ayer-Shirley advanced based on tiebreakers.
“Today was one of the closest we’ve ever come to advancing (to the state tournament) as a team,” said Struthers. “We were so close. We really thought we had it, but all in all it was a really good season. The boys played really well. It’s still a young team, we did some good things this season and hopefully we can just hope we get a little more mature and play a little smarter next year and maybe do what Shawsheen has never done and that’s advance to the state tournament as a team.”
The top two Ram scorers also just missed advancing further in the postseason as Tewksbury resident Matt Tramonte and Billerica freshman Max Carpenter both finished with 81s and tied for 11th place, just one shot away from a spot in the top 10 and an automatic trip to the state finals.
After Tramonte and Carpenter, Liam Milne of Wilmington finished with an 84, Colin Lawson of Wilmington had an 87, Tyler Tsoukalas shot a 91 and Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury shot a 102.
Tramonte, a junior captain, said it was a good season for the Rams.
“We definitely improved,” he said. “We had one loss on the year (to Billerica), but it was a good loss. Other than that, we played solid.”
An HVAC student at Shawsheen that also plays hockey in the winter, Tramonte said next season promises to be another good one for the Rams, who didn’t have a single senior on its roster this fall.
Struthers was thrilled with the way Tramonte played this fall.
“Tramonte really had a fantastic season,” Struthers said. “His season average was around a 37 and he didn’t lose one match. He’s that good.”
Struthers continues to be impressed with how all of his players come together despite often being from different towns.
“That’s the thing about sports with vocational programs,” he said. “They all come in new to each other, but I’ve been really blessed. These kids are very good golfers. I seem to have a large class some years and then they all leave and then I get a couple of amazing young kids that come in and they just end up being addicted to the game and get really good. That just continues to happen for us. We’ve been very lucky.”
Struthers jokes that the success of the Rams is one of the best kept secrets around.
“It’s funny,” he said. “I said at our homecoming (rally) as I went up to introduce the golf team. ‘I bet a lot of you don’t even realize we have a golf team.’”
The rest of the CAC sure knows.
Before the sectional event, Shawsheen had a successful stretch as the Rams won the Commonwealth Athletic Conference tournament last Friday at the Crystal Lake Golf Course in Haverhill.
Tramonte was the low medalist of the tournament, shooting an impressive 74. He was also named the CAC league MVP.
Tsoukalas placed second, shooting a 77.
Milne, Lawson, and Carpenter all shot 80s, leaving the Rams with a total of 311, 12 shots ahead of the nearest competitor.
The Rams also finished second overall at the state vocational tournament, behind only Essex Tech.
Shawsheen wrapped up its 18th consecutive league title last Thursday at its home course in Bedford with a 187-121 win over Essex Tech.
The victory ended Shawsheen’s regular season with a record of 18-1 and a 14-0 mark in CAC play.
Low medalist for the round was Tramonte with a 33 and 40 points.
Also scoring for the Rams were Tsoukalas with a 36 and 34 points, Milne with a 38 and 30 points, Nazzaro also had a 38 and 30 points, Colin Lawson shot a 39 and had 28 points and Carpenter had a round of 41 and scored 24 points.
Down the stretch of the regular season, the Rams topped both Bedford and Somerville in a tri-match and also defeated Greater Lawrence.
Tramonte and Milne both shot 39s in the tri-match and Tsoukalas had a 40.
Against Greater Lawrence, the Rams won 184-96, their best score of the season.
Tsoukalas had a 34 to lead Shawsheen, one of five players to fire a round under 40 that day.
Tramonte had a 37 and Lawson, Milne and Larry Cullity all had 38s.
