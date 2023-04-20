On Monday morning, the Tewksbury High Softball team played host to Wilmington. Back 30 years ago, Town Crier Sports Editor Jamie Pote started his career with the paper covering a game between the two programs, and now his career has come in full circle, with his final assignment a game played between the two teams. After Tewksbury won 13-1, the team — led by co-captains Samantha Ryan (left) and Samantha Perkins, as well as head coach Brittney Kannan — presented Pote with a signed ball. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).