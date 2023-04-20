It was early May of 1993. I was less than a year out of high school with dirty brown hair, and maybe 150 pounds. I walked into the old Town Crier Building on Lowell Street in Wilmington and met then Sports Editor Rick Cooke, who I had known previously from dropping articles off when I was the official scorer of the Wilmington Over-35 Adult Softball League. I told Rick then I was attending Northern Essex Community College studying journalism and I needed an internship. He said great, 'why don't you cover the Wilmington High School Softball team'?
I agreed.
The rest is history.
From that conversation until today, I've spent a few weeks shy of 30 years with the Town Crier. Now soon to be 49 years old, gray (or white if you will) hair and a much bigger belly, I've decided it's time to say good-bye to the paper that has forever changed my life.
This past week, I gave my notice as I accepted a job with the Eagle Tribune Newspaper out of Lawrence and will join their sports staff this Monday. It was an offer I couldn't refuse, which includes being home more with my wife and two daughters, something that was nearly impossible to do while here at the Crier.
Days after Rick Cooke took me on as an intern, it was May 12th, 1993 when I covered the Wilmington-Tewksbury High Softball game that saw the 'Cats come away with a 4-1 victory, and my first byline (besides the adult softball stories) appeared in the May 19th issue (I went under James Pote for the first year-plus before changing it). This past Monday, I attended my last game as Sports Editor of the Crier, covering the Wilmington and Tewksbury Softball teams playing against one another but this time Tewksbury won 13-1. It was actually neat to go in full circle (yes pun intended) like that.
The Wilmington Softball team won the state championship in the spring of 1993 and in those few months I fell in love with sportswriting and being a part of the Town Crier.
In March of 1994, with less than a year of experience under my belt, Cooke left the Town Crier and then Managing Editor Stu Neilson named me his replacement at the age of 18. I've held that position ever since and loved being a part of it every single day (even on the tougher days).
Although I am leaving, I don't plan on disappearing forever. We already have plans on the second annual Mike Ippolito Memorial Event in December, and I still have my first novel on the history of WHS Football which I continue to work on and will eventually promote. I'm staying on at the Crier for a few weeks to do the page layout, but this edition is the final one with my byline in it.
That being said, I have this last column, which is mostly a long list of well deserved thank-yous.
I owe so much to Rick Cooke for hiring me, believing in me when he left the position, and all of his writing tips, guidance and great friendship over the years. I owe Stu Neilson a huge thank you as well for also taking a chance on me at such a young age and showing me the different ways of becoming a better journalist. I also would never be writing this article had it not been for the publishers of the company the late Captain Larz Neilson and now Peter Haggerty, as well their families.
I also owe so much gratitude to Jeff Nazzaro, the late Mike Ippolito, Paul Hayes and Doug Hastings (who first competed against me for years) for being four of my best friends. The ride, the laughs and your dedication to the paper and to me, will never, ever be forgotten.
Besides the four of them, the paper had countless number of people give their heart-and-soul to provide coverage, take photos, assemble graphics and pages, all to help the sports pages improve. I hope I didn't forget anyone but a sincere thank you to the following writers: current staff Jason Cooke, Doug Hastings, Mark Nadeau, Dan Zimmerman and Adam Ippolito, and then former staffers including Brendan Foley, Joe Quilty, Josh Caredeo, Matt Kalman, Mike Liuzza, John Clemeno, Patrick Hanrahan, Dave Flynn, Joe Reardon, Steve Tobey, Mike Stoller, Darryl Grant, Erik Froton, Lou Cimaglia, Mike Giannattasio, Mike Burns, Dan Margarita, Dan Zimmerman, Dan Igo, Kyle Melinn, Dan Dilworth, Keith Lewis, Greg Ball, Brian Lowe, Bryan Brothers, Nick Parsons, Rob Cuzzi, Chris Ricciardi, Dave Gramling, Josh Voto, Fred Neilson, Steve Repsys, Sean Devlin, the late Sam Weisberg, Paul Daley, Dan Chalmers, Henry Pelmas, Ed Larkin and Bill Conlin.
Also, on the female side those former writers include: Lauren Spencer, Becca Quigley, Kayti Burt, Jessica Martin, Val Cwiekowski, Kaitlyn O'Brien, Flo Arsenault, Sandra Fletcher, Sarah Ralls, Cait DeFerrari, Amy Peterson, Andrea Corriveau, Kristin Purser, Sioban Walsh, Lizzy Hill, Morgan Hakala, Lynne Gearty, Kerri Stinson and Maddie Koening.
Besides the writers, I need to thank all of the photographers and again hopefully I didn't forget anyone. Those include: current staffers Joe Brown, Bob DeChiara and Eric Canha, as well as the late Joe Hakey, Bill Ryerson, Maureen Brady, Jessica Murray, Erik Neilson, Ann DuLong, Ken Hart, Dan Bates, Jim Vaiknoras, Jonathan Whitemore, Jessica Lowry, Nicole Goodhue-Boyd, Denise Blair, Peter August, Peter Luongo and George Lucozzi.
Besides the writers and photographers, I worked with several outstanding news editors and reporters including Steve Bjork, Shawn Sullivan, Belynda Cianci, Jayne Miller, Erin Downing, Mary Leach and Paige Impink and I'd like to thank all of you as well.
I also worked with very talented graphic artists, who would stay very late on Tuesday nights to help me out whenever needed, and that list includes Erik Neilson, Chrissy Packard, Brian Crowley, Matt Taylor and Scott Gallant.
I also had a handful of absolutely wonderful people who were part of our team when we had our two different offices in Wilmington and the old Daily Times Chronicle office in Woburn. That group includes current workers Kathy Howlett, Tricia Lawson and Mary Early, as well as the late Betty Downs, the late Kathy Pacini and the late John O'Neil. I can't forget Jeannie Purtell, Marcy Ragucci and Pat O'Brien either. Again I thank you all for your friendship and your dedication and loyalty as part of the Crier Family.
I'm certainly very proud of the product that we put out each and every week. Up until I got married and my wife and I adopted our girls, I always said that the Town Crier pages were like my family and babies. I prided myself of being at every sporting event I could possibly make, providing interesting and factual stories and giving opinions on things, whether they were right or wrong at the time. I tried, although sometimes I failed, to bring humor to some stories as well.
One thing I always enjoyed was sharing special moments with the student-athletes — being there when they accomplished something like a personal record in track all the way to a state championship title.
Looking back, Rick threw me into the wolves and it was the best thing to ever happen to me as I learned countless things over the years. I learned how to handle the good with the bad. I know I made a million mistakes but each one helped me in a different way. I firmly believe that the first ten years here I had absolutely no idea what I was doing. The middle ten years I started to put things together. The last ten years, however, I don't think there was a weekly newspaper in the state that could match what we did as a staff week-in and week-out.
Throughout my tenure here, we were producing anywhere from 8 to 16 page sections in each town, as well as all of the other special sections we did for the various teams.
I have so many memories and stories that I wrote that I'll take with me forever but none were greater than the Summer of 1996 with the two youth baseball all-star teams. I'll never forget those teams, players, the games, “The Suite” the trips across the state, and the trips to Vermont and New York. I'll certainly never, ever forget the parents of the 13-year-old team and the late Tony Ganchi. The last day in New York was by far the best day I've ever had here at the paper.
On top of that, I'll never forget the six combined state championship titles between the TMHS hockey, football and girls track teams. There were the countless individual titles in track, wrestling and gymnastics and I witnessed almost every single one of them. There were all the trips and places I went to like Philadelphia, New York and Fenway Park to cover Scott Oberg, or all over the state for countless track and wrestling meets.
There are so many other events and stories that I'll never forget.
To cover as much as we did, you need the help of the school administrators and their staff members. I was very fortunate enough to work with three outstanding Athletic Directors between Bob Aylward, Brian Hickey and Ron Drouin, who were all absolutely fantastic to work with. I also have to thank their administrative assistants Rose Cochrane and Nancy O'Hare. The two of them were so vital is providing me everything I needed, and I sincerely thank both of them. Of course I have to thank Bob McCabe and Leo DiRocco – not only for their time as coaches, but being such great friends for so many years.
Besides the administrators, there are a large number of coaches, who I really need to thank for dealing with me for so long, putting up with my phone calls/texts/emails and sometimes dumb questions.
From the bottom of my heart, I have to thank Steve Levine for absolutely everything he did and continues to do for me. He's such an incredible father-type figure. His retirement party was also one of the best days I ever had here.
I also especially have to thank Bob MacDougall, who helped point me in the right direction one day and I'll never forget it. Also, special thanks to Brian Aylward, Pat Ryser, Peter Molloy, Jim Sullivan and Derek Doherty for not only being so great to deal with as coaches and helping my career in so many different ways, but more importantly, for being such great, loyal friends for all of these years.
Besides those names I also need to thank many other coaches including: Bob Manzi, Jack O'Brien, Mike Dobbs, Samantha Tavantzis, Jordan Russell, Peter Fortunato, Bill Piscione, John Byrnes, Fran Cusick, Fred Doyle, Jill Paige, Nancy Dumond, Kerry Lane, Jim Ray, Alli Luppi, Paige Winn, Kim Doherty, Bob Ware, Sarah Doucette, Jason Smith, Al Donovan, Steve O'Keefe, Steve Kasprzak, Phil Conners, Tom Bradley, Dean Graffeo, Steve Boudreau, Pat McAndrews, Mark Bradley, Joel Mignault, Mike Hayes, Kirk Monbleau, Todd DiRocco, Brittney Kannan, Erin Murphy, George Kastritis, Mary MacDonald, Rick Keene, Eileen Murphy, Jessica Wilkey, Mario Almeida, Billy Gosse, Randy Boyce, Dave DeRoche, Rob Aylward, Scott Wilson and Scott Callanan, who all are just so wonderful and friends for life.
I also need to thank many people over at Shawsheen Tech including longtime AD and Football coach Al Costabile, who is just so wonderful to deal with, as well as his administrative assistant Jaime Lee. Also like to thank Greg Bendel, Joe Gore, Chuck Baker, Rick and Joy Menard, the Tildsley Family and the late Buddy Henry, who was probably the greatest storyteller I've ever met.
There's also many other coaches who served at one time or another and also were great to deal with and I thank each of you. I also need to thank all of the youth sports presidents, board members, coaches and parents, who helped the paper provide coverage for the little guys and girls.
I also need to thank many people and families who I got to know over the years, and who have also been great supporters and such great friends. That list includes Kevin Walsh, his son Sean and their entire family, the Cooper Family, Scott and Derek Favreau, Kaitlyn O'Brien and her family, Scott Oberg, Jack McDonough, the Della Piana Family, the Cooke Family, the Chapman Family, the Ippolito Family, Bob Lambert, DJ Peterson, Mike Gray, the Boyle Family, Jimmy Marsh, Jim and Martha Boudreau, the late Ed Dick, as well as Brian and Michelle Dick and the entire family, the late Tony Romano and his entire family, Mike Doherty, the Petti Family, Bonnie DiRocco, Karen Levine, Ryan Columbus, John Voto and Timmy Lightfoot.
I especially need to thank Hugh Wiberg, who set me straight after pointing out about 20 spelling mistakes that I had in one column back during my very early days. I have to thank Tim Wilson, who if I didn't stay at the office to close to midnight on a Monday night so he could drop off a youth soccer story, I wouldn't be writing this piece as he really helped push my writing career forward.
I would like to thank the hundreds of wonderful families I've met, the hundreds of student-athletes I met and wrote about and all of you who read the sports section every week and supported the sports staff.
Last but not least I need to thank my family. Almost every interview I did with a student-athlete I asked them about their family, so I'd like to talk about mine for a minute or two. First off my wife Julie and my daughters Lennox and Teagan have sacrificed so much because of my job here. It's never easy with tough deadlines to meet, people you need to call or see in person, schedule changes, afternoon and night games, holidays and just not being around. I missed a lot of family outings over the years and the biggest reason why I'm leaving is so I can spend more time with them at home.
Secondly, my parents. My dad passed several years ago but we would talk for hours about the local sports scene and he educated me so much on Wilmington sports history and just sports in general. I miss him dearly and thank him for everything he did for me and all of the sacrifices he made for me as a father.
My mother is my biggest supporter and always has been. Before I visited Rick that day back in 1993, I had a talk with her and told her my plan and she was all for it. She has supported me every step of the way, helped me out during some controversial stories, and would always harp on me to “get my facts straight” when sometimes I didn't.
My sister, my brothers, my brother and sister in-laws, my in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, my late grandparents, and my nieces and nephews, thank you so much for always supporting me throughout my journey. Also my four best friends – who go by their nicknames, Sully, Marty, Fluffy and Chief, thanks for always putting up with me when I was stressed out, or whenever we would have to change our plans together because of my work schedule. Thank You. I'm so lucky to have you guys on my team.
Truthfully, being a part of the Tewksbury Community has always felt like a team.
From the bottom of my heart, I'd like thank all of you.
The past 30 years has been nothing but a blast, and I'll cherish my time here forever.
