With no high school football this fall, the Town Crier has been reprinting archived stories of old TMHS Football games, matching up the weeks on the schedule. Below is the week eight game against North Andover with this story originally appearing in the Town Crier in the October 31, 2012 issue.
TEWKSBURY — It was their fourth high-scoring battle this season and third in front of the home crowd, and behind an amazing performance by so many different players on the offensive side of the ball, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team needs just one win in their next two games to clinch a playoff spot for the second straight year.
After putting up 33 points in the first half, the Redmen held on for dear life in the second half as a very talented North Andover team crawled back into the game, making it a one score game with about eight minutes to go. From there, the Tewksbury offense never got off the field, running out the clock and preserving an exciting, 49-42, victory played on a very comfortable Saturday afternoon at Doucette Field.
The two teams entered the game unbeaten against Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 foes, and now Tewksbury improves to 3-0 (4-4 overall) and need a win against either Methuen this Friday night on the road, or in two weeks back at home against Dracut to win the league outright.
In its best performance statistically speaking, Tewksbury put together 511 total yards of offense on Saturday, with 401 coming on the ground. Quarterback Johnny Aylward continues to shine as the team’s signal caller and really thrives with poise, accuracy, execution and smart decisions with the ball. Throwing the ball he completed 7-of-9 passes for 110 yards — including the game’s first touchdown on a pass to Kevin Dick — while he also rushed for 134 yards on 19 yards including scoring two more touchdowns with the game winner.
Junior running back Eddie Matovu ended up rushing for 97 yards on 15 carries including two scores, while he caught two passes and also had three kick-off returns for a combined 109 yards for a total of 230 all-purpose yards. Sophomore James Sullivan — who will be a total beast as a senior — ended up with 123 rushing yards, 52 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Tom Casey, lining up at fullback, had 46 rushing yards and a score.
“I am so proud of these kids because they responded,” said head coach Brian Aylward. “You want to focus on consistency. You can’t go out and struggle on offense one week and then be very good the next week and vice versa defensively with having a strong outing and then let teams beat us. But that’s why you play the games. Both teams (today) had times when they really needed to make plays and our guys ended up making more of them than the other guys and that’s what it always boils down too.
“But I’m so proud of some of those guys because some of those plays were big-time plays. I’m proud of them, all of them.”
Aylward didn’t stop there, really emphasizing the production of the offense, which can really cause a lot of damage to opposing teams with so many different weapons to choose from.
“I have been barking at Eddie telling him that he does these incredible, absolutely unbelievable single plays but now it was time for him to put it all together in one game and he did,” said Aylward. “I thought James Sullivan had his best game and he’s just a sophomore. Then there’s Tommy Casey and he has done nothing but for me not to love the kid. He’s just a throw-back kind of a kid who could have played in the 1950’s. He’s just a sophomore, he’s a face smasher and he’s a kid who just spills his guts. All of those guys do.
“I thought those guys up front (on the offensive line) were awesome especially when we needed it and we needed that extra push and they were able to provide that.”
All in all the game featured 906 total yards of offense and 12 touchdowns. North Andover quarterback Casey Walsh had to be the Game’s MVP with his performance but unfortunately for him it came on the losing side. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior was awesome on the day, completing 16-of-22 passes for 243 yards with four touchdown strikes, while he also rushed for 62 yards on 11 carries. The team’s top running back Nick Oswald, who the week before rushed for over 200 yards with five touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Methuen, was basically held in check with 84 rushing yards without getting into the end zone. While Walsh was the individual story of the game, it was the entire Tewksbury offense that was the real story of the game.
“I don’t think we are good enough to have three or four formations and run a bunch of plays,” said Coach Aylward. “That’s not a knock on our guys but I don’t think we can just line up with three or four formations because (North Andover) figured out a few of those formations and then loaded up on the other ones. We tried to go with by design with close to ten different formations just in that first drive and then you add in the motion stuff because I just didn’t want (North Andover) to get settled in, this is what they are going to give us today and let’s line up and get after them.
“The kids executed with that. They didn’t make mistakes and that’s a credit to them and their focus. We tell them what we are trying to do, they understand it and they came out and did their job today.”
Tewksbury started the game with the ball and scored just 1:49 into the game and the touchdowns never stopped after that. Aylward connected with Kevin Dick on a 6-yard TD pass, and Joe Poli’s PAT kick made it 7-0 right off the bat.
Later in the first quarter, Tewksbury started a new series on the North Andover 47 after a punt, and on the first play from scrimmage, Aylward faked a hand-off and ended up giving it to Casey, who darted right up the gut untouched for a 47-yard touchdown run and Poli’s kick gave the Redmen a 14-0 lead.
After North Andover fell inches short on a fourth down try at the Redmen 20, Tewksbury took over with 36 seconds left in the first quarter. From there they strung together a 9-play, 80-yard drive, all running plays, capped off by a 1-yard run by Matovu and Poli’s kick made it 21-0. In that drive, Tewksbury had four big runs of 12, 16 and a pair of 20-yard carries.
Then North Andover went to work. After a 65-yard kick-off return by Robert Shkliew, Walsh connected on a 21-yard touchdown strike to Shkliew and the kick was good making it 21-7 with 6:50 left in the first half.
Tewksbury quickly responded with a 5-play, 80-yard drive, led by two monster runs, the first a 24-yarder from Sullivan and the second a 26-yarder from Aylward, which set up Matovu’s 4-yard run, his second score of the game, and the conversion kick failed giving Tewksbury a 27-7 lead with 4:51 left in the half.
The first half closed as both teams exchanged a touchdown each. First North Andover on a 7-yard run by Walsh, and then after a 65-yard kick-off return by Matovu, Aylward moved the ball 13 yards in a completion to Matovu, before going in on a rush from 22 yards on a broken pass play. The pass conversion failed and Tewksbury led 33-13 with 24 seconds left.
The Redmen then executed an onside kick, but a penalty and an incomplete pass (with no pass interference call) ended the crazy first half with Tewksbury leading by 20 points.
North Andover then countered by outscoring Tewksbury 21-8 in the third quarter to get right back into the game. Just three plays into the third quarter, Walsh found Tyler Whitley for a 17-yard score, and the kick was good. Then after holding Tewksbury to a three-and-out, they scored again as Walsh found Matt Iannone for a 23-yard strike, and the kick was good, suddenly making it a 33-28 ballgame.
Naturally Tewksbury responded. This drive took just six plays, before Sullivan took a direct snap darting to his right and going in for a 27-yard touchdown. Aylward’s conversion rush was good and the lead was back to double digits at 41-28 with 2:19 left in the third quarter.
Again the Scarlet Knights made quick work of Tewksbury’s defense, with a 4-play, 62-yard drive capped off by a 32-yard TD pass from Walsh to Whitley, the kick was good making it 41-35 with less than a minute to play in the third quarter.
The teams once again exchanged touchdown scores on their ensuing drives. Tewksbury was able to score one final touchdown, led by a huge 17-yard run by Matovu, who was able to gain additional yards on a great second effort. After a 13-yard run by Aylward, which included a 10-yard facemask penalty on the Knights, Tewksbury then found the end zone three plays later as Aylward rushed in his second score of the game from three yards out. He then completed the conversion pass to Casey, on a beautiful misdirection call, and the Redmen led 49-35 with 8:16 to go.
Three plays later, North Andover was in the end zone again as Walsh scored on a 3-yard keeper play, and the kick again was good and it was 49-42 with 7:44 to go. From there, the Redmen did a masterful job, moving the ball from their own 21 to the NA 37, including gaining four first downs and forcing NA to use all of its timeouts before Aylward took a knee on the final two plays to run out the clock and give Tewksbury the exciting victory.
“That (last drive) was huge. We have some savvy kids. We don’t have a lot of senior veteran guys, but those kids (we had playing offense) are savvy kids who watch a lot of football, they understand what’s going on in that situation. Like Johnny on one play could have ran for another yard for a first down and get out of bounds, but instead he stays in bounds, falls one yard short (to keep the clock running). I thought he did a real good job of managing and he showed a lot of poise.”
