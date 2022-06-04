HAVERHILL – It may not be close to the Al Michaels' 'Do You Believe in Miracles' line, but at the local high school level, what the Tewksbury Memorial High School Baseball team has done this season, is certainly a story worth telling over and over again.
This past Thursday and Sunday, the Redmen knocked off Salem, 10-3 and then Lawrence, 10-5, to capture the Karelis Division Championship title at the annual Haverhill Tournament.
The two wins ends the Redmen's season with a 10-10 record – which comes after starting the season out with an 1-8 record. Tewksbury has completely turned the tide going 9-2 in the final 11 games, with both losses coming against two of the top teams in the entire state in North Andover and Chelmsford. The nine wins have come against Methuen twice, Lowell, Dracut, Billerica, Haverhill, Winchester and then these recent two this past week.
That winning streak has pushed Tewksbury into the Division 2 state tournament.
“Finishing the season at 10-10 may not seem like a great feat, but each coach throughout the area knows the effort their teams put in and the support the players show each other,” said Redmen coach Kirk Monbleau. “So to go on a nice run during the second half of the season is very gratifying to see.”
As of Tuesday evening, the MIAA had still yet to update its Power Rankings. The last version had Tewksbury at 9-10 and sitting at No. 25. In those rankings, currently 39 teams would be in, including several with 9-9 records and still needing one more to get in while there's also two teams (Whitman-Hanson and North Hampton) that were 9-10 and could slide in with a win in their final game. But if we keep things the same, and 39 teams get in, Tewksbury remains at No. 25, it would face No. 8 Leominster in the first round. If 40 or 41 teams get in and Tewksbury was still No. 25, they would face Somerville in a preliminary game and then travel to Leominster.
“As we approach the tourney we know it can be a one and done situation. We aren't going to look too far ahead. There are a ton of quality teams in Division 2 with us. We will prepare the best we can and hopefully execute the way we are capable of and make a run,” said Monbleau.
In order to have a chance at any of these D2 state teams, Tewksbury had to come away with two wins in this tournament.
“We have been participating in the Hillie Classic since it started so it felt great to finally win our division,” said Monbleau. “Every year our schedule is difficult and to have this small tourney at the end of the year is a great additional challenge and it was fun to win.”
In the win over Salem, Matt Cooke earned the win on the mound. A total of 12 different players all reached base for Tewksbury. The Redmen were down 3-1 in the fifth before scoring eight runs, and then adding one more in the sixth.
In the championship game against Lawrence, Kodie LeGrand went 5-plus innings giving up three earned runs on five hits to earn the win. Drew Nestor was strong in relief.
“Kodie Legrand gave us another quality start. Lawrence had trouble throwing strikes but as an offense, we took advantage of the mistakes that Lawrence made and we were able to score ten runs in the first five innings,” said Monbleau. “Going into the tournament we had some momentum so we tried to use that to our advantage. We had/have been playing clean defense and getting quality performances from our pitching staff as well as stringing together quality at bats.”
That win made it three in a row to close out the season and of course nine-out-of-eleven.
“The players knew all year that they were a good baseball team but it took them a while to put it all together. Now that they have put it together, they have been holding themselves to a high standard in regards to how they perform,” said Monbleau.
