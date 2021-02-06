TEWKSBURY – For the fourth time in the past five games, the Tewksbury-Methuen Co-Op girls' hockey team came away as winners. On Saturday morning, in a freezing Breakaway Ice Arena, the Red Rangers held off a much improved Central Catholic team by a 5-2 score.
The win pushes the team's record to 4-3-0, but if you ask head coach Sarah Oteri, there's so much more left in the tank.
“They (Central Catholic) have definitely improved. I don't think it was our best game, but we kind of expected that coming off the big win (last Tuesday against Andover),” she said. “Again, (Central) definitely has gotten better, so kudos to them. They came out hard, they came out flying, so it was a good game.”
Central doesn’t have a win, but certainly improved a great deal from the first meeting between these two teams, a 6-1 win for the Red Rangers.
“We're getting better and better and that's because we're practicing harder and we're supporting one another,” said first-year CC head coach Mike Collett. “They are also buying into our system. The scoreboard will take care of itself. We're getting there and in another week or two, we’ll be even better. We're excited, the girls are happy so we're just going to keep working hard.”
The game was scoreless until the final two minutes of the first period. Junior Jessica Driscoll skated down the right side and slide the puck across to the slot area to teammate Brooke Harb, who took a couple of whacks at the puck before it found its way to the back of the net.
Just 63 seconds later, Central tied the game as its captain Madison Guy of Wilmington, pounced on a rebound from the low slot area and the teams went into the break tied at 1-1 with the Red Rangers hanging out to a slim 10-9 shot advantage.
The Red Rangers were able to retake the lead on the power play. With 8:34 left in the second, senior Alexis Raymond, who played a tremendous game, showing off strong skating ability, took the puck the length of the ice. She started the rush in the middle of the ice, before moving to her right. She went down the boards inside the Central end and pushed the puck out front to Nikole Gosse, who got enough stick on the shot to put it home making it 2-1.
The Red Rangers added two more goals before the second period ended, Harb, shorthanded, on a wrist shot to the top corner and then with 1:34 to go and on the power play, Driscoll went down the right wing boards, poked the puck around a defenseman, and moved in to the top part of the right hand circle where she unleashed a wrist shot to the low left corner for what proved to be the game winner.
Guy scored her second goal of the game coming with 8:28 to go in the third to cut the deficit to 4-2, and after Central nailed the crossbar, the Red Rangers put the game away as Harb netted the hat trick, flipping a backhander underneath the crossbar with a helper going to Raymond.
Harb and Driscoll accounted for four of the team's five goals, while the third player on that line Riley Sheehan, also had a strong game.
“They do move the puck well. Jess and Brooke are figuring out how to play with one another and then we switched Riley to that line. She wins a lot of battles, she grinds, so just getting that chemistry down,” said Oteri.
The coach was asked about the play of Raymond, as well as the four defensemen in general, which also includes MJ Petisce and Livia Lawrence of Methuen, as well as Emma Ryan of Tewksbury.
“Alexis played great. She made a lot of plays, she controlled the puck and this was a strong game by her. She has definitely gotten better as this season has gone on too,” said Oteri. “The defensemen are definitely improving. I think that we could make a few more plays back there, but we're definitely way better than we were the first game which was really good to see.”
Tewksbury/Methuen faced HPNA on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to the Hallenborg Arena on Saturday for a third contest with Billerica/Chelmsford, who has defeated the Red Rangers twice this season.
On Wednesday, the Red Rangers will host Andover, for the third time. The two teams have split the first two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.