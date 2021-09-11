TEWKSBURY – Before the 2019 season, the Town Crier featured one of the Tewksbury High captains, Robbie Kimtis. When he was asked about his lone sibling, Cole, then a sophomore, he looked right out to the practice field where he was in the middle of a drill and said, “(Cole’s) strong and aggressive. He definitely could be a big player here.”
Big brother was right, little brother had an exceptional season last year as a two-way linemen and he heads into this season as one of the three captains and also one of the premier players to watch in the area.
If you ask Cole, he's become that player to watch because of Robbie.
“I have always looked up to him, especially as a football player. Once we both found the weight room, we developed into similar body types. Finally I became a guard and I'm hoping to be like him because he played guard his whole life and he had pretty masterful technique. He helped me out a lot last year. I would ask him for advice whenever he was home (from college) so it feels good to be where he is at,” said Cole, who is a member of the school's National Honor Society.
The two brothers have shared a great bond together as brothers. Robbie is at UConn now and not playing sports, but has worked his way into body building competitions. Robbie knew all about leadership while he was here – more of a lead by example guy and it seems like Cole has taken a page – but not all pages, out of that book.
“I think every team needs good leadership. A lot of the times, those kids will learn from kids from previous years and that sort of thing. Right now leadership is so important given what's happened the last few seasons. Everything is unsettled. It's not 'I'm just going to do what the guys did before me' because what we are doing is different whether it's the pandemic, or limitations of not having our home based weight room and that whole thing has been unsettling to me until we have our first workout here in the new place,” explained head coach Brian Aylward. “Cole has been a glue for that strength and conditioning piece. He's very good at it. He put up really good numbers lifting and running – 315 bench, hang clean up over 250 and we didn't max out to everything, 400 in the squats.
“He's obviously a strong kid but what's more impressive is he can bench all of that and then goes out and runs a 4.9 (40-yard dash time) and you don't see too many linemen run that fast. Cole does a great job of really studying the game and his brother was the same way, being a real student of the game, really good in the weight room and Cole may be even better than that. Cole made great strides going into last season but I was like this kid has worked so hard to get his body into shape and when that happens sometimes it doesn't translate onto the field like you would like, but that wasn't the case with him. He played tremendously on both sides of the ball for us against some really good competition.”
At 5-10, 215 pounds, Cole will line up as an offensive guard and defensive tackle this year. Last year he was immense on both sides of the ball.
“From drill to drill to drill, we always say start low and stay low. Some kids get that naturally. It always seems like his body is in good position to do what he has to do. He's never out of position tall,” said Aylward. “Cole is quick, he's smart, he's a good communicator upfront, especially towards the end of last year he started feeling much more comfortable telling others what they needed to do and running that communication upfront.”
On the offensive side of the ball, he'll be joined by center Davenche Sydney as well as a combination of Connelly, Wilson, James Carroll and Luke Shaw.
“The line looks good. We are changing up the game plan a little bit. It's a little similar to the years prior (to last year) s owe have a couple of new guys stepping up and learning the plays. It's just a matter of executing mentally because everyone is prepared physically,” he said.
While the line has the majority of the experience, the skilled positions has talent for sure, but mostly real athletic guys who are new to the positions or to varsity.
“I think we're going to be as good as always. We have a great returning group on the line, we were fortunate enough to get Danny (Fleming) back from Bishop Guertin. He was a big piece of our offense during our sophomore year. We developed a lot of skill positions. Sully is new to quarterback and he's been doing well. He's a good piece of our offense. Aiden Trulli will be at receiver. We have a couple of sophomores who are stepping up. We have a lot of players who are ready to all step up,” said Cole.
He was asked about getting into the trenches on every play. The linemen never get the glory from outside of their teammates, especially the quarterback, running backs and receivers. It's a job that's only for certain people. He's one of them.
“I love it, just absolutely love it. This year it's nice because we have some depth so if guys need a breather then can get it. We have a lot of big guys this year so if I need a break, I can get it,” he said. “Ever since my first game, I just love being out there. I felt comfortable and I got full support from all of my teammates and I'm hoping we can do it with some of these younger guys as they are learning, help them get more confident and more comfortable.”
Defensively, Tewksbury lost some big pieces including Michael Duggan. Kimtis will be back there along with ends Blake Ryder and Connelly, and interior guys like Sydney and Wilson and collectively, the hope is that will be enough to hold off the tough teams they will face this year starting with Danvers on Saturday.
“I believe that Tewksbury always has a target on our backs. We're a smaller school, we bring it every game, we have beat some big name teams so we can't expect some teams just to let us win. (Facing) Methuen (in a pre-season scrimmage) was a pretty good wake-up call. Last year we beat them in a scrimmage but this year we came off a little bit rusty and they made us pay, but since then we have had a good week here at practice so we'll see how (our next scrimmage) goes (against Leominster). I think we're ready to fight back,” said Cole.
