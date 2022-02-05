The local athletes here in Tewksbury continue to have tremendous success at the collegiate level. Here’s a look at what’s been happening over the last few weeks.
ICE HOCKEY
University of New England junior forward Carolyn Curley was recently named the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Player of the Week. Curley recorded five points in the Nor’Easters weekend sweep of Curry College on January 21st and 22nd. Curley scored three goals and two assists in the series. On Friday, she scored two goals, including the game-winner, and picked up an assist as the Nor'easters knocked off the Colonels 4-2. The next day, she scored a power play goal and recorded another helper to lift UNE to a 5-0 win. She also had a plus-3 rating for the week.
It was just the latest in what has been a season full of outstanding performances by Curley, who now leads the Nor’Easters with ten points on the season (6 goals and 4 assists).
Norwich University junior forward Julia Masotta has been on a hot streak as of late, with points in three consecutive games. Most recently, she potted a goal and an assist in the Cadets 10-0 win over New England College last Friday night. Prior to that, she had an assist in the Cadets 10-0 win over Johnson & Wales last Wednesday, and an assist during the team’s 6-0 win over Castleton on January 21st.
Overall on the season, Masotta has nine goals and 11 assists, for 20 points, which is good for third on the team. She also has a +21 plus/minus rating, which is also good for third on the team.
Saint Anselm senior forward and alternate captain Kelly Golini scored the only goal of the game for the Hawks in a 1-1 tie with St. Michaels on January 22. Saint Anselm trailed 1-0 entering the third period, but Golini netted the equalizer at 3:50 of the third period, on assists from Tyra Turner and Erin Meyers.
Golini now has six goals and eight assists for 14 points on the season, which is good for second on the team.
Suffolk University junior forward Cassidy Gruning had an assist for the Rams in their 4-3 win over eighth ranked Endicott last Friday night. Gruning assisted on the game tying goal at the 10:01 mark of the third period, knotting the game at 3-3, before Suffolk scored what would prove to be the game winning goal with five minutes left.
Gruning now has two goals and five assists for seven points on the season, and has played in 14-of-17 games for the 11-4-2 Rams.
Anna Maria senior forward Riley Cote had a goal and an assist for the Amcats in their 3-1 win over Kings College (PA) last Friday night, assisting on what would prove to be the game winning goal, giving the Amcats a 2-1 lead with about ten minutes left in regulation.
Cote now has five goals and three assists on the season, and has played in all 15 games for the Amcats.
Her sister, senior forward Niamh Cote is also in the midst of a fine season for the Amcats, with two goals and two assists on the season, while also playing in all 15 games.
University of Southern Maine sophomore defenseman Eryn Taber notched an assist for the Huskies in their 2-0 win over Johnson & Wales on January 21st. Taber now has eight assists on the season, which leads the Huskies, while also recording 13 blocked shots, which is good for third on the team.
Turning to the men, Saint Anselm freshman forward Richie Colarusso picked up the first point of his collegiate career back on January 4 in a 3-2 loss to St. Michael’s, notching a helper on the game tying goal for the Hawks, pulling then even at 2-2 with just over five minutes left in the game before St. Michael’s got the game winner with less than three minutes left. Colarusso has now played in nine games for the Hawks as a freshman.
Anna Maria senior forward Jonathan Fowler and his Amcats teammates have been on a bit of a roll lately, winning three of their past four games, including an exciting 3-2 win over Wesleyan on January 25, a game in which Fowler posted a Plus 1 rating. Fowler has now played in 16 games for the Amcats this season, and has one goal and two assists.
UMass Lowell graduate student Connor Sodergren notched an assist for the River Hawks in their 3-2 loss to Merrimack on January 22nd. The veteran forward also had a goal in the River Hawks 4-3 win over Maine back on January 15.
Sodergren now has three goals and five assists on the season for eight points, while playing all 22 games for the River Hawks who are ranked 14th in the country in the latest NCAA Division 1 poll.
TRACK-AND-FIELD
University of North Carolina freshman Makayla Paige, along with teammates Carlee Hansen, Gwyn Goldowski and Taryn Parks won the women’s Distance Medley Relay last Friday at Indiana University Relays, finishing in a time 11:04.59, the fifth fastest time in UNC history, and the fastest by a UNC squad since 2009. Paige ran the 2400-meter portion of the relay for the Tar Heels, completing her leg in a time of 2:05.23.
UMass Amherst junior Lily Robinson recently competed at the Battle in Beantown at the Boston University Track & Tennis, earning a seventh place finish in the 3,000 meter run, finishing in a personal best time of 9:58.23.
Colby-Sawyer sophomore Faith Mazzapica earned a 15th place finish in the shot put with a throw of 27'4 at the Tufts Invitational on Sunday. Mazzapica also earned a 13th place finish in the weight throw with a distance of 28'11.
Back on January 21st, Mazzapica had earned a 14th place finish in the shot at the Lyons Invitational at Wheaton College, with a throw of 26'11, while taking 13th in the weight throw with a personal best distance of 31'8.75.
Georgetown University sophomore Rachel Sessa earned a 29th place finish in the one mile event at the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Virginia, back on January 22, finishing in a time of 5:01.01. Prior to that, Sessa had earned a third place finish in the 1,000 meters at the Nittany Lion Challenge on January 15, finishing in a time of 2:50.78.
UMass Lowell junior Emily Sessa turned in an outstanding performance at the URI Invitational back on January 15rh, earning a third place finish in the 1,000 meters in a time of 2:55.78.
Stonehill College junior Krista Stracqualursi has turned in back to back strong efforts for the Skyhawks. Back on January 15 at the URI Invitational, Stracqualursi earned an eighth place finish in the shot put with a throw of 40’3.25, while also taking 20th in the weight throw with a toss of 40’1.5. More recently, she returned to URI on January 22 for the URI Coach’s Invitational, and took a sixth place finish in the shot put with a throw of 38’9.5 and 19th in the weight throw with a distance of 38’8.75.
On the men’s side, Springfield College junior Colby Wilson earned a first place finish in the long jump at the Tufts Jumbo Invitational back on January 15, with a distance of 20’11.75 feet, helping to lead the Pride to a second place overall team finish at the meet.
Wilson also finished 13th in a field of 30 runners in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.31 seconds.
More recently, Wilson earned a 13th place finish in the long jump at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic on Sunday, with a distance of 20'11.25
UNH senior Michael Monahan had a big day for the Wildcats back on January 22nd, helping to lead his team to a 95-65 victory over Holy Cross. Monahan earned a pair of top three finishes on the day, taking first place in the 55 meter dash in a time of 7.79 seconds, while earning a third place finish in the 200 meters in a time of 24.51.
Monahan followed up that fine performance with a fifth place finish in the 60-meter hurdles at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic on Sunday, finishing in a time of 8.32 seconds.
BASKETBALL
Worcester State junior guards Erin and Elizabeth Gallella helped lead the Lancers to a big comeback win over Salem State last Friday night, with Erin netting 14 points and adding seven rebounds while Elizabeth had 14 points of her own.
Trailing 35-30 at the half, the Lancers fought back in the third quarter, led by eight points by Elizabeth in the frame, to tie the game at 50-50 heading into the fourth.
Friday’s game was a continuation of a great season for both Gallella sisters. Erin has started 17 games for the Lancers and is averaging 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, while Elizabeth has also started all 17 games, averaging nine points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the 9-8 Lancers.
Emmanuel College sophomore forward Allison Wild had a fine all-around game against Regis College back on January 24th, with nine, points, four rebounds two assists and one block, to help lead the Saints to a 71-46 victory, The win over Regis came on the heels of another strong game, this time against Rivier back on January 20, when she had eight point, three rebounds, two assist and one steal in an 83-62 Saints win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.