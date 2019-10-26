BILLERICA — After a three-year absence, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Soccer team will be returning to post season play this season, clinching a spot in the MIAA Division 3 North Tournament with a hard fought 1-1 tie with Lowell Catholic last Friday at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
With the win, Shawsheen improved to 7-4-2 overall on the season, while they are 6-1-1 in CAC play.
Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud was proud of his team's accomplishment, and especially proud of the way the clinched with their tie against a Lowell Catholic team that they had lost to 2-0 earlier in the season.
"It is a great accomplishment. After missing the tournament for the past three years, we really set that as our goal for this year and the kids worked hard for it," Michaud said. "It was great to see them play so well against Lowell Catholic. We did the same thing when we played Innovation Academy for the second time where we played much better than the first time. I think this time around we knew what to expect. Looking back, I think those losses made us stronger."
Shawsheen got the early lead in the game Friday with a great set of passes from the team, to set up junior Maya DiMino to tap the final pass into the net. Late in the second half, Lowell Catholic had a chance to tie with a direct kick at the top of the 18-yard box, but behind the efforts of Rams goalie Shelby Bourdeau and the six-player wall in front of her, they were able to keep Lowell Catholic off the scoreboard.
Lowell Catholic did get finally get on the scoreboard in the closing minutes, but Shawsheen had the tie they needed to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
In addition to DiMino and Bourdeau, the Rams got outstanding efforts from Jacqui Megna, Brielle Pigott, Kerry Brown and Talia Steed of Wilmington in the midfield and great defense from Caitlyn Aprile, Katie Amidon, Amanda Howell of Wilmington, and Eryn Ward of Wilmington.
In their game just prior to the tournament clinching win over Lowell Catholic, the Rams had powered their way past CAC rival Notre Dame Academy with a 7-0 win last Tuesday.
Goal scorers for the Rams included DiMino with two goals, Leah Casey of Tewksbury, Jess Scholl of Tewksbury, Alanna DeSalvatore of Tewksbury, Brielle Pigott, with a highlight reel goal coming from a corner kick Scholl to a perfectly placed header by Taylor Sacco.
BOYS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Boys Soccer team had already clinched a spot in the post season heading into last week, but are looking to be playing at their best as the post season approaches. And while last week's results did not go exactly as the Rams would have hoped, they did play well while matched up against pair of tough opponents, going 0-1-1 on the week.
With a 2-2 tie with Lynn Tech on Tuesday of last week and a 3-0 loss to Northeast on Friday, the Rams are still sporting an impressive 10-3-3 overall record on the season.
In tie with Lynn Tech, all four goals were scored in the second half, with the Rams jumping out to a 2-0 lead early in the half before Lynn Tech fought back to tie with a pair of goals late in the half.
The Rams took the lead when senior Dan Archibald of Wilmington scored with an assist going to junior Devin Almeida, also of Wilmington. They pushed ahead 2-0 when Almeida scored on an assist by junior Tyler Archibald of Wilmington. The Tigers came back strong getting both goals from junior Josbel Ashby Murphy, including the equalizer with six minutes left to play.
While he of course would much rather have had the win, Shawsheen coach Tom Severo thought his team played well against Lynn Tech and was satisfied with their season effort against the perennially powerful Tigers after defeating them by a score of 2-0 earlier this season in Lynn.
"We played two excellent teams last week," Severo said. "We almost had enough to get past Lynn Tech, but they tied it with six minutes to play. I guess it would have been asking too much to beat them twice, but taking three out of four points from them was a big positive."
Playing well for Shawsheen was senior Zach Langlois, along with freshman Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury, and junior Joe Hansen of Wilmington. Junior goalies Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington and Adam Kearns both played well in net for the Rams.
The Rams were back at home on Thursday, taking on another CAC rival, Northeast Metro Tech, and this time the results were not as good, as Northeast shut down Shawsheen on their way to a 3-0 victory.
The Rams fell behind 2-0 in the first half and were never able to come back from that deficit, despite a number of good shots on goal. It was the second loss of the season for the Rams to Northeast, who had bested them 6-2 earlier this season in Wakefield.
"While we were close to getting the win against Lynn Tech, Northeast was another story," Severo said. Both times they handled us easily, no excuses, they just were too much for us."
Playing well for Shawsheen were junior James Genetti, along with sophomores Adriano Trotta, and Johaan Ferrer both of Wilmington, as well as freshman Evan Pinto of Wilmington and senior Jordan Nott.
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they host Essex Tech in their final home game of the season, before hitting the road to wrap up their regular season at Lowell Catholic next Monday.
"Essex will be tough. They are playing well and have more than held their own against the league's best teams," Severo said. "Lowell Catholic will also be a big challenge, especially on their grass field. We are trying to get in tournament mode playing these quality teams in our last two regular season matches."
GOLF
It was another very successful season for the Shawsheen Tech Golf team, as the Rams captured their 15th consecutive CAC championship, posting a perfect 11-0 record in league play, while going 12-4 overall. The Rams also earned a fourth place finish at the State Vocational Tournament, and most recently, a second place finish at the CAC League Tournament
But for a program that has set the bar so high, there was the sense that perhaps it could have been even better, which is sure to provide plenty of off season motivation for a team that will bring back all but two players from its starting lineup.
One example of the Rams wanting even more out of the season came last Friday at the State Vocational Tournament at Crystal Lake Golf course, where the Rams earned a second place finish to Northeast Metro Tech. Northeast edged the Rams with a score of 343, while Shawsheen came in at 346.
Now, for most teams, a second place finish at their league meet would be a cause for celebration, but the Rams are not most teams. While they were certainly happy to finish second, Shawsheen coach Tom Struthers and his players were hoping for more.
“We really felt like we had a chance to win it, but we just weren’t good enough on this day, and Northeast played very well,” Struthers said. “Their number two player finished first overall and their number one player finished second, so they had a couple of great rounds and we just didn’t match them.”
The Rams did have some fine scores o their own, with junior Sean Murphy of Tewksbury leading the way with an 81 over the 18-hole course, while another Tewksbury resident, senior captain Brady McFadden came in with an 85.
Other scores for the Rams on the day included junior Steven O’Connor of Wilmington with an 87, senior Andre Comeau with a 93 and junior Nolan Rexford with a 95.
Perhaps the best news for the Rams as they head to the off season is that next season truly does have the potential to be even better. While they will have to say goodbye to top players McFadden and Comeau, along with key reserves Harrison Williams and Liam Connors, they will bring back a strong core of their team as they aim for their 16th title in a row.
Along with Murphy, O’Connor and Rexford, the Rams will also welcome back juniors Connor Preble of Tewksbury along with DJ Ducharme and Aiden Sullivan, sophomore Andrew Gattineri of Wilmington and freshman Evan Williams.
“We hate to lose those guys, but we have a lot of talented kids coming back,” Struthers said. “We hope to be even better next season. We started off real well this season, but we didn’t really carry it out through the full season like I thought we would. I though we would be better against out non-league opponents, so hopefully next year that is something we are able to do.”
One thing that nobody can deny is just how amazing the streak of title has been for the Rams. Although the CAC is not exactly the greatest golf league in the state, it is still an amazing accomplishment, especially when taking into consideration that several of the titles occurred when the Rams made their switch over the Colonial Athletic League where the competition was much stiffer.
“We have had years where we have lost ten or 12 seniors, and still come back and won the next year. We have always been very fortunate to have so many kids coming to the program,” Struthers said. “To keep it going for 15 years says a lot about the kids who have played in this program.
“And the great thing is, people know who Shawsheen Tech is now. That is a nice thing, and I hope we can keep that going. It would be nice to see these boys continue to do that.”
CROSS COUNTRY
The Boys and Girls Cross Country teams at Shawsheen Tech each wrapped up their regular season this past week and they did so by facing probably the toughest competition they have faced all season, in a tri-meet at Chelsea against Essex Tech, Nashoba Tech and the host Red Devils.
The Girls wrapped up their outstanding season by going 2-1 on the day to finish with an overall record of 9-3 for the season, while the Boys were 1-2 on the day, concluding their season with a winning record of 6-5.
On the girls side, the Rams earned 15-50 wins over both Nashoba Tech and Chelsea, with their win over Chelsea coming as a result of a forfeit because Chelsea did not have the minimum number of runners. The Rams also suffered a 19-39 loss to Essex Tech, who wrapped up an undefeated season and the CAC title by sweeping the meet.
“Those were a couple of very good teams. In fact, if not for the forfeit, I think we would have lost to Chelsea,” Shawsheen coach Pat Kelly said. “But I thought we ran very well. We had a lot of kids post very good times, but they just didn’t finish as close to the front as they normally do because of the competition they were facing.”
One runner who epitomized that perfectly was Rams junior Rachael Halas, who ran an outstanding race, but it was only good for a second place finish to Essex’s top runner. It was just the second time this season that Halas has not finished first.
“Rachael had another outstanding race, as she has all year, but the girl from Essex was just very good,” Kelly said.
Other top finishers for the Rams included senior Rybekah Marsh of Wilmington, junior Jamie Odams of Tewksbury, junior Kelley DeLosh, and senior Jess Stevens of Wilmington.
While the girls 9-3 record could be looked at as a step back from last season’s undefeated dual meet champions, Kelly was impressed with the way his squad responded to losing several of their top runners from last year’s squad, including their top two runners.
“I thought we had a very good season,” Kelly said. “I was very proud of what we put together this year. It was lot of fun to watch some of these kids step into bigger roles and we have a lot of kids coming back next year as well, so we could be even better.”
On the boys side, the Rams earned a hard fought 24-32 win over Nashoba, while falling by a score of 17-40 to Chelsea and 17-44 to Essex Tech, who like their Girls team, wrapped up a perfect CAC season and the league title.
“They both handled us pretty well,” Kelly said in reference to Chelsea and Essex. “But we knew they would be good. Essex is very good and they are very deep and they are set up to be good for a while. But like the girls, I thought our guys did a good job. We had a lot of kids shave a lot of time off their PR’s, so that was great to see.”
Shawsheen’s top five runners on the day were juniors Alex Smith, Dan Lee of Tewksbury Matt Hemenway and Sam Quattrocchi, along with sophomore Joe D’Ampolo of Tewksbury.
Overall, Kelly viewed the boys 6-5 regular season as a success.
“We ended up with a winning record, which is always nice,” Kelly said. “The guys really came together and ran well, and we had a lot of kids improve as the year went on. For both the boys and the girls, it is not so much about the record, even though you want to win. It is more about seeing runners improve on a weekly basis and we definitely saw that.”
Both teams will compete in the CAC League Meet on Saturday at Greater Lowell, starting at 9:00 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Things did not go quite as well the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team had hoped for in terms of wins and losses this season, with the Rams posting 5-13 record to this point with just two matches left in the season, but with the Rams are looking finish strong this week, and they got that goal off to a very good start on Tuesday night with a 3-0 home victory over CAC rival Northeast Metro Tech.
The Rams got outstanding efforts from seniors Deanna Goguen Allison MacEachern and Allyson Haley of Tewksbury in providing the offense, while fellow seniors Brooke Bicknell and Shauna Nolan played great defense.
MacEachern has been a standout all season for the Rams, playing very well even in their most recent losses to Lowell Catholic and Wilmington High last Thursday and Friday. Regardless of the score, Shawsheen coach Anne DeMarco has known she can count on getting a tremendous effort the talented senior.
“She is a standout because of her determination and enthusiasm. We can count on her in every aspect of the game especially her offense,” DeMarco said. “She has a tough floater type hit that is hard to read and defend against. It’s exciting to watch her play.”
While the Rams did not achieve their goal of qualifying for the state tournament this season, it could not diminish the pride that DeMarco felt in watching her team improve as the season went on, as well as the effort they continued to put in throughout the season.
“Overall, the team played well this season. Serve receive was our downfall. We would let one server get five or six points on us and our mental game would crash,” DeMarco said. “Finally, I am really impressed with how much the seniors have grown over the last four years, not just as competitive volleyball players but also respectful and determined young ladies.”
