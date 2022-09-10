BILLERICA - If ever a team did not come out of the gates at the start of the season the way they wanted to, that team would be the 2021 Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team. After one half of play against arch rival Greater Lowell in last year’s season opener, the Rams found themselves in a 3-0 hole against the Gryphons.
But, rather than panic, Shawsheen coach Tom Severo gathered his young team at halftime and came up with a new plan, literally redesigning the Rams offensive formation on the fly, putting one forward up front, while dropping four players into the midfield. The results were almost immediate. While the Rams fell short in their comeback attempt against the Gryphons, as they ultimately lost by a score of 3-2, the change set into a motion a completely different path for the season, as the Rams went on to post an 8-3-3 record on the season, qualifying for post-season play, where they were eliminated by Nantucket by a score of 2-1.
Severo, who is now entering his ninth year as head coach of the Rams, looked back with great respect for what his team was able to accomplish last season, while at the same time, looking ahead to what he hopes is even more success this season.
“We were starting out with basically a new team last year. At halftime of our first game, we were down 3-0, but we used halftime to make some adjustments in our formation and then in the next few games we were trying to break that formation in, which we did successfully,” Severo said. “And we had a great year and a lot of kids got some great experience and most of them are back, so we are very excited for the season.”
One thing that Severo is hoping for this season is a little better start than they got off to last year. With a number of players returning from last year’s squad, and the Rams losing only two starters off of last year’s team, Severo is confident that his team can do just that.
“I am optimistic that we can have a good season. We are looking to hit the ground running, which obviously last year we didn’t because we were so inexperienced,” Severo said. “But this year I think they know each other better and know their positions better and how to play with each other, so we have some high hopes.”
While the Rams do only lose starters, they were probably two of the most important players on the Rams roster in captain/midfielder Jeremy Perez as well as goalie Tyler Kopacz, both of Tewksbury.
The Rams are very fortunate in that they appear to have a more than capable replacement for Kopacz in junior goalie Nick Gerasimov, who led the Rams to a win over Dracut and a tie against Lowell Catholic when he replaced an injured Kopacz for two games last season without allowing a goal in either game.
“You don’t replace Jeremy, because he was just the heart and soul in so many ways, so you just have to compensate with that, and it’s same with Tyler, because he was such a good goalie,” Severo said. “But, as we saw last season, Nick stepped in and played very well. We are very confident in him. He is a talented athlete, and we are looking for some great things from him in goal.”
Another player that Severo is excited to see big things from this season will be senior midfielder and captain Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury. Rizzo has been with the Rams since he was a freshman, and was a captain last season as a junior. After his performance in the playoff loss to Nantucket last season, Severo can’t wait to see what he has to offer this season.
“Noah was a very good player for us last year, but I think the Noah we are going to see this year is going to be even better. In the Nantucket game, he scored our only goal,” Severo said. “He went through their entire team and he looked like Diego Maradona. He faked some kids out, he bull rushed another kid. He just went through their entire team and then got off a great shot to score the goal. He is a talented kid, and he has a great desire and a great attitude. He is going to be a great player.”
Rizzo will be a tri-captain along with senior sweeper Cam Camelio of Billerica, as well as senior midfielder Evan Pinto of Wilmington, both of whom are also returning captains. Severo is confident that the trio will be great leaders both on and off the field.
“Cam is worth his weight in gold. There were so many opportunities for him to shine last season, because unfortunately so many players were able to get through to him, but he has speed, the skill and the smarts to play that position,” Severo said. “He saves a lot of potential goals by being smart and breaking up plays.”
Pinto is another returning captain. He played the first four games last season, and then reinjured his ACL, which he had injured the year before. He won’t be ready for the start of the season, but he will be back in the second week of the season.
“Evan didn’t play a lot last season, because he had to have another operation, and he has rehabbed really well,” Severo said. “He is a very talented kid and he has a lot of skill, so once we can add him to our lineup, and he is the player that we know he is capable of being, he should make us even stronger.”
Sophomore fullback Ethan Melanson of Tewksbury will also return to the starting lineup after a very promising freshman season.
“Ethan was fabulous last year for us as a freshman, and he is back this year as a sophomore, but he plays like a senior,” Severo said. “He is a very talented kid. He is composed and under control. He is a very smart and strong player.”
Many other players will also contribute to the Rams success this season, including senior fullbacks Jonathan MacEachern and Tom Robeneck, as well as senior midfielder Tyler Francois and Nico Georgoulis, junior midfielder Brian Duhamel and senior forward Joey Woodward, the team’s leading scorer last season with 13 goals.
The Rams will be much better prepared this season, but they will also be facing a very talented CAC schedule. Severo is confident in his team, but he also knows that there will be no easy games on their schedule.
“Greater Lowell is always a test for us, and we open up with them again. Lynn Tech is going to be very good, and Northeast is a very talented team, as is Essex,” Severo said. “And we have two games against each of those teams, so it will be a challenge. We are going to have to play our very best to win those games. That’s how strong those teams are.”
Challenging or not, Severo and the Rams have set some very high goals for themselves, particularly in light of their long road trip to Nantucket for last season’s playoff game.
“We would like to not only host a tournament game, but win our tournament game,” Severo said. “We don’t want make any more long trips this year.”
