WILMINGTON – So much about the game of football is about execution. You have your X's and O's, you have done your due diligence with scouting and preparation, but in the end it comes to execution, and which team executes more plays than the other.
When it comes to Thanksgiving Day Football games, certainly the execution remains No. 1 priority, but at the same time so much emotion goes into these games, that sometimes that energy, and desire to win more so than the opposing team has decided outcomes of games.
Back in 2008, the Tewksbury Redmen entered the game with an 2-8 record, including a four-game losing streak. Wilmington entered with an 8-2 record (later switched to 9-1 after learning that Lawrence played with an illegal player, thus giving the 'Cats a forfeit win), and the Redmen's heart, desire and energy proved to be too much, as they walked past the 'Cats to a 26-7 tune.
When it comes to this rivalry and this game, we have seen over the years that anything can and has happened? Last year's crazy 56-35 battle is a pure example of that.
The Wildcats enter this Thursday's game as the clear underdog. They have lost 11 straight games to the Redmen, lost eight games to start the season, before coming back to win both games in the consolation round to Dracut and Medford.
Wilmington and Tewksbury have three common opponents, Billerica, Melrose and Dracut. The 'Cats lost by big scores to Billerica and Melrose, while the Redmen hung tough with the Indians for a while, and last week defeated the Red Raiders 14-12 in a defensive battle.
Wilmington is young, inexperienced and recently lost their No. 1 running back and offensive threat, Michael Lawler to a season ended injury. The 'Cats have really struggled against the pass, and also have turned the ball over a whopping 26 times. Tewksbury has a sophomore quarterback who can really throw the ball, a running back who is the fastest kid in the state, and several other talented players, who constantly make big plays.
For the 'Cats to pull this one off, they need to hang on to the ball, need to move the chains behind power running back Dempsey Murphy, and then defensively, have to contain Alex Arbogast and Sean Hirtle, and then the passing game from Vinnie Ciancio. All very tough challenges.
“If we can just not turn the ball over and are able to run it, that can possibly put us in a good spot (to compete with them). We can't turn the ball over and we can't give up the big plays,” said Wildcat head coach Craig Turner. “If we can make them drive the field but get some stops on defense, and not turn the ball over (we could have a chance). I think we can move the ball (offensively) a bit.
“The deal with us is we have to stay on schedule. We don't have a guy who can break away for a 60-yard touchdown run. We need three or four yards at a time and we can't get hit with a holding penalties. We have to keep moving and stay consistent. If we can do that, keep their offense off the field and get a defensive stop or two, I think we can stay in the game. The biggest thing is we can't turn the ball over. We cannot give them any extra possessions.
“The last two weeks we have played better because we haven't turned the ball over. I know the competition hasn't matched what we faced in the regular season, but honestly we haven't given the other team the ball and that's one thing that we can control. If we can hang on to it and move the ball some bit, I think there's some opportunities to be had for us to be competitive and hopefully keep it close late in the game.”
Offensively, Wilmington will be led by senior quarterback Jacob Roque, backs Murphy and Julien Cella, and then wideouts Noah Spencer, Hunter Sands and Christian Febbo, while Peter LeBlanc will mix in at both running the ball and catching a few passes.
Roque is in his first season as quarterback after not playing football the past two years. Early on he struggled with a lot of interceptions, but lately he has really played well. He has combined for 1,200 yards between throwing and running. He's extremely quick, so he'll get some chances to run the ball, especially when the Redmen's defensive ends chase after him.
Murphy is the wildcard here. He has yet to have double figures in carries, but if he does in this game, and gets some key blocks ahead of him, Wilmington should be able to move the ball because he's so powerful and can bowl defenders over.
“Offensively, I know that they have gone through a change since the Melrose game, putting (Dempsey Murphy) in at running back. He's a bigger kid and he's tough. Man, he can do it, he's a load. He's tough to bring down and he's not afraid and runs right through people,” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. “I know they lost the Lawler kid too to injury. He is a talented kid. He's fast. I know him from lacrosse and he's a very good player.”
Upfront blocking for Murphy and company, is a line that has improved throughout the course of the year and led by junior Ali Aboukai.
“He is a real good lineman for them. He pulls and traps a lot. He's been impressive to watch. They have had some plays where the play itself has sputtered, but he has gone right through somebody. He's a good player, who hits it hard,” said Aylward.
Tewksbury has been extremely stingy against the run, so if the 'Cats O-Line can't win their share of battles, Roque will be forced to throw the ball a lot, and the Redmen secondary has some savvy players back there with Michael Sullivan, Brandon Aylward, Cam Kearney and Nick DeGloria.
“We have to figure out a way to not throw it to them and throw it to our guys and that's going to be tough,” said Turner. “(Braydon) Aylward has been very good in their secondary and Sullivan is a really good player. He's been making plays for what feels like six years now. I remember the game against Billerica, he had three picks. He's a very good player, too. It's a typical Tewksbury team where they have guys all over the place. (Ciancio) has definitely gotten better as the year has gone on. He's starting to get to the spot where he can really start making plays for you.”
Defensively, it's no secret, Wilmington has really struggled. The 'Cats have given up 27 points per game and 245 total yards per game, and that number came down significantly after the two wins.
“They have the big kid (Sean Brady), who when he gets after it, he's a load, as a defensive lineman. He stuffed a bunch of things up in that Melrose game and I watched that with my own eyes and it wasn't a film thing,” said Aylward. “Wilmington has enough (pieces). (Joey Kullman) is a tough kid. He hustles and he flies around. He think he plays bigger than his body, and he's tough. He appears to be a good leader with those guys.”
When it comes to this Turkey Day game, Aylward has seen it all — including so many upset victories. He knows that if his team doesn't come to play, that the 'Cats can easily come away with their third straight win.
“I was able to see them in person a couple of times. Like I say all of the time, every team we play has a chance to beat us, all of the time and we always feel that way,” said Aylward. “Now it's about maybe finding some mismatches, take care of that and really focus on those. Wilmington has played good down the stretch, starting from the Melrose game that I was at. Melrose was at full strength and Wilmington played hard, and were really running to the ball. (Seeing that game) I'm almost surprised with how some of their earlier games had gone.”
Aylward went on to say that he has so much respect for the Wildcats, coming back to win two games in the consolation round, after starting out 0-8.
“Our guys fight and I was proud of what they did (in the Melrose game). It's my favorite time of the year to pick up a newspaper and read about programs and the character of kids, and what they do in those non-playoff games. I stand by that,” said Aylward. “Those are the coaches that I go to see when I go to clinics. If they play in two of those games, they obviously didn't have the year that they wanted, but you got the job done (with a win or two). That's a credit to the coaches and a credit to the kids.
“As a staff, those games are important. We don't want to be playing in them (but when you do play in them) it's really hard to do. We have played against so many tough teams from Masconomet to Westford to Wayland to Melrose and we're fortunate enough to have won every game, but also not to have a big list of those opponents. Those games are so hard. That's the measure of character when things don't go the way that you thought they were going to go. Can you get back into it and play and execute? Can the coaches get back fired up and rally the troops to go and fight? That's what (the Wilmington kids and coaches) have done — exactly what they have done. They are doing all of that after making the change with (Murphy) in at running back. He's been a difference maker.
“They have had much more success the last few weeks against different opponents. I don't care who the opponent was, if you execute like that, you block it up the way you block it up, and the guy hits it like he's supposed to hit it, that's not easy to defend. We have our work cut out for us.”
