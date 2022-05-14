TEWKSBURY – Last Friday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Lacrosse team made a nice comeback, but it fell short, losing to Haverhill, 11-8.
Tewksbury came out of the gates strong leading 3-1 before falling a bit flat and allowing the Hillies to come back to make it 5-4 at the half, before they took the lead for good in the second half and didn't look back.
“I think we just lost a little bit of our juice. Haverhill is a very aggressive team and they never let up. There were times when we let up and gave them more opportunities, especially with the man advantage which makes it harder for (goalie) Michelle (Kusmaul) to make those saves,” said head coach Erin Murphy. “We wish we had more time as we were coming back there towards the end (of the game).”
Trailing by five with under five minutes to go, Tewksbury made a few aggressive plays which led to two goals by Jamie Constantino and Kati Polimeno, making it 11-8 but the Hillies were able to hang on from there.
“I think today we played more of a complete game than we have in some other earlier ones. The last time we played Haverhill, it was tough because in the second half we didn't score any goals,” said Murphy. “Today we definitely came back in the end, but there was maybe ten minutes left and we let up a bit and let them take it away (from us) and they scored three or four uncontested goals.”
Offensively, Polimeno led the way with three goals, Constantino had two, while, Maeve Cahill, Emily Picher and Jessica Driscoll had one each. Riley Sheehan had two assists and Polimeno and Cahill had one each.
Murphy said the offense showed strong signs of life, but overall the team needs to improve in the transition game.
“We definitely need to move on working the ball around more to take advantage of the time. The ball moves faster than we do, so you want to take advantage of moving the ball a bit faster so we need to keep working on that. Haverhill is having a great season. They beat us I think 13-4 the first game. Today is definitely an improvement,” she said.
On Monday, Tewksbury (2-9) fell to a strong Burlington team, 13-5. Kati Polimeno led the way with two goals, while, Maeve Cahill, Jess Driscoll and Jamie Constantino had one each.
Tewksbury will host Lowell Friday (6:00 pm) and then travel to Chelmsford on Tuesday night.
