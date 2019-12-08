TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury’s JV Golf team finished the fall season with a stellar record of 9-1-1.
Coach Kirk Monbleau, who hadn’t played or coach the sport before 2018, just wrapped up his very impressive second season.
Tewksbury’s wins came against Billerica twice, Central Catholic twice, Lowell twice, Haverhill twice, and once against Methuen. The one time came against Dracut.
As previously mentioned, this was Monbleu’s second year in the sport of golf as a player or coach. He played baseball in at Dracut High School and at Worcester State.
To get up to speed with the ins and outs of golf, he turned to Varsity Coach James Sullivan, who took him under his wing without a sweat.
“Some of the things I picked up from [him] were mental approach with the players during practice,” he said. “Things like club choice and routine [are important].”
Monbleau also likes to be involved in match with his players.
“Golf is very much about feel, so I really like to discuss the game with my players,” he said. “After their round I often ask what are you trying to accomplish, what actually happened, what can we do to get a better feel or a better result.”
Monbleau was quick to point out a star from the team this year, and that would be Andrew Della Piana. Della Piana, who is the play-by-play man for the Tewksbury Redmen during the football season, was a dual threat on the links as well.
“Della Piana was my number one (player) all season. He was very consistent and always had an opportunity to beat anyone he faced,” Monbleau said.
Another player who coach pointed out was John Ragucci. “[He] had a very successful season,” said Monbleau. “We missed him last year due to a broken arm but he was a huge contributor to our success.”
Jason Cooke and Dan Kusmaul’s versatility in multiple sports helped them with their success on the golf course.
Monbleau went on to praise the freshman players for their efforts this fall, and is hoping for big things next year.
“All of the freshmen showed great promise and improvement as the season went on and I am excited to see what the future holds for them…” he said.
As for the rest of the team, Monbleau hopes each player uses their strengths and works on their weaknesses, find more consistency, and gain confidence on the golf course.
Tewksbury’s JV Golf Team features Jason Cooke, Conor Cremin, Andrew Della Piana, Ryan Flynn, Michael Hill, Daniel Kusmal, Scott Lightburn, Vincent Marchelletta, Drew Nestor, Dylan Paulding, David Penney, and John Ragucci.
JV FOOTBALL
In last week’s Town Crier, the write-up on the JV Football team was incomplete, with a handful of player names missing from the write-up.
According to coach Steve Kasprzak, the players on this year’s team includes: Nick Tracy, Michael Kelly, Logan Auth, Neftali Mercedes, Sean Fahey, Sean Kaiser, Adam Donovan, Mark Bradley, Elias Melki, Cole Kimtis, Cameron Cimmino, Richard Lavargna, Cameron Lamoreaux, Evan Silva, Asa DeRoche, Colin Bozek, Kyle McHugh, Patrick Marcley, Brett Graham, Rory Power, Nick Wilson, Aaron Connelly, Owen Rego, Lucas Tryder, Ja’Myric Levy, Logan Frost, Paidric Green, and Michael Duggan.
The Town Crier apologizes for the omissions.
