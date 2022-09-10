BILLERICA - Coming off a perfect 17-0 season, which included their 17th consecutive Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship, the Shawsheen Tech Golf team enters this season with great expectations once again.
And while that is nothing new for a program that has had as much success as Shawsheen has had for nearly two decades, this season may offer even more optimism than most, with the Rams bringing back all but one player from last season, having lost Andrew Gatteneri from that undefeated squad.
The Rams return all of their top scorers from last year’s team, including number one player and returning captain, Matt Tramonte of Tewksbury.
Shawsheen coach Tom Struthers, who enters his 18th year as head coach of the Rams knows that with great success comes great pressure, but he is also confident that he has a group of players ready to face that pressure and have another great season.
“To go 17-0 last year with a group of kids who were mainly freshmen and sophomores was fantastic, especially being so young,” Struthers said. “The kids understand the pressure, but this should be one of the best seasons we have ever had. This is going to be a year where if they trust themselves and remain focused, they will do very well, but if they don’t, they will not.”
Last season, in addition to going undefeated and winning the CAC championship, the Rams also finished second in the CAC Tournament to Greater Lawrence, and were third at the Massachusetts Vocational Large School Tournament. They also managed a sixth place finish in the Division 3 Central Mass sectional tournament. As impressive as that was, Struthers and the Rams are looking for even better results this time around.
“That is always our goal, is to win the league, win the vocational tournament and qualify for the state tournament,” Struthers said. “We have a lot of kids who are returning, and also have some fresh blood coming in. We are hoping to win everything. We just have to want it.”
Leading the way once again for the Rams will be Tramonte, who will be looking to continue what has already been a great career. He enters his junior season as the returning team captain.
“Even as a freshman, Matt was our number three player. He is just a great golfer,” Struthers said. “Matt had a little slump last year during tournament play, but he learned from it. He is the type of player where you know he Is going to score at least 35 points almost every time out. He is a great player and a great golfer.”
Nipping at Tramonte’s heels will be sophomore Tyler Tsoukalas, who will play in the number two slot.
“Tyler is just a dynamite player,” Struthers said. “He and Matt are very close to each other, so we are very strong at one and two.”
But as strong as the Rams are at their top two spots, Struthers is even more excited about spots three through 12, where he is counting on the team’s depth to lead them in several matches.
While the lineup is of course subject to change, depending on performance in practices and matches, junior Colin Lawson will begin the season as the Rams number three player, while fellow juniors Brendan Lee will slot in at number four and Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury will start the year at number five.
“Colin is a fantastic player. The last three practices, he has been averaging 39 or 40,” Struthers said. “He has been playing with Brendan and they have both been very consistent, as has Derek. He has been shooting about 38 or 39 in practice.”
Junior Liam Milne is slotting in at number six for the Rams, while sophomore Mike Giordano will be at number seven and junior Sean Schlehuber will be at number eight.
A new addition to the Rams lineup this season will be freshman Max Carpenter, who will compete for playing time in his first year of high school golf.
“He is a great player. His brother Zach played for us about five years ago and he was a great player as well,” Struthers said. “We didn’t know much about Max coming into the season, but he has been great. He has been shooting 38 and 39 in practice. He is already a very good golfer and he is just going to get better.”
Carpenter represents a great trend for the Shawsheen golf program, which obviously continues to churn out excellent players on a yearly basis.
“The great thing about Shawsheen Is that we draw from some great communities with some good athletes,” Struthers said. “We have a good mixture from all our towns, which is great to see. And we have some great golfers. Even the kids that got cut from the tryout were all good players as well. You can see the future at the tryouts, which is great to see. The kids just want to be part of it, and we will see them again in the next year or two.”
And Struthers knows that the Rams will need to continue that flow of talent, as the CAC continues to get stronger. While the Rams remain the clear favorites in the league, the gap is closing, as evidenced by Greater Lawrence winning the CAC Tournament last year, as well as the improvement of several other teams. The Rams of course, will once again play a challenging non-league schedule as well, facing the likes of Bedford, Burlington, Somerville and Billerica.
“Greater Lawrence had a kid who shot 68 at the tournament last year, and a lot of the other teams are getting better as well,” Struthers said. “It’s nice when the league is strong. That, and playing a tough non-league schedule, will only make us better.”
