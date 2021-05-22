BILLERICA – A week ago, in their season opening 2-0 loss at Lowell Catholic last Tuesday, the Shawsheen Tech Softball team had been literally unable to buy a hit, scratching out just s single base knock against the Crusaders, while being unable to take advantage of several walks due to their inability to get a key hit when they needed it.
But that was certainly not the case in the team’s rematch last Thursday at Shawsheen. Facing the same team, albeit a different pitcher, the Rams this time banged out seven hits, scoring nine runs on their way to a dramatic 9-8 walk-off victory to even their record at 1-1 on the season.
The back and forth game ended in dramatic fashion. Freshman Reagan Bowden singled to lead off the seventh. Paityn Rose’s infield single made it two on with no one out. The next pitch got away from the catcher, putting both runners on second and third. A wild pitch then plated Bowden to win the game.
“What a difference two days makes! That was a very exciting win. I am so happy for them,” Shawsheen coach Scott Ialuna said. “We swung the bat a lot better today. I told them, when you put the ball in play, good things can happen. In our first game (on Tuesday) we really only hit the ball solid a few times. Today was a totally different story, especially Celine Reynolds — She had great contact on all three of her at bats today. We had a great crowd, a lot of energy, and it was an exciting game to be a part of.”
Reynolds, a senior, did indeed have a big day for the Rams, going 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Rams offensive attack. Shawsheen also got a big effort from junior Ella Malvone of Wilmington. Malvone was 1-for-2, reached base three times and had three Stolen bases and two runs scored.
“Ella was a menace on the basepaths all day long. She made the JV team her freshman year two years ago, and I anticipated last year that she would be a varsity member. She is an athlete and a competitor and picks up things very quickly, so it is not surprising,” Ialuna said. “However, her awareness and quickness on the basepaths has been a pleasant surprise. Hopefully she keeps the momentum going, because I could see her being a headache for the opposition for a long time.”
Junior co-captain Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury struck out seven batters, surrendered five hits, and did not walk anybody. She gave eight runs, but only three were earned. She also battled back from a five run third inning, where her defense let her down somewhat, allowing Lowell Catholic to take a 6-3 lead at the time. But Mirisola would settle down from there, allowing the Rams to come back and eventually pull out the dramatic victory.
“Kayla had a tough third inning,” Ialuna said. “But she kept her composure, and with the help of some great defense, she shut Lowell Catholic down for the last three innings, allowing only one base runner.”
Junior co-captain Sandra Watne of Wilmington, along with sophomore Brooke Carlquist, also chipped in offensively, as each had an RBI, as did Mirisola to help her own cause. Meanwhile, sophomore shortstop Mia Bisso of Tewksbury and senior second baseman Kelley DeLosh both played well defensively.
On Tuesday afternoon at Shawsheen, the Rams took on Northeast in a doubleheader, splitting a pair of games that were almost a replica of their two games against Lowell Catholic, as the Rams offense was stifled in a 2-0 no-hitter loss in the first game of the twin bill, while they pulled out a dramatic 8-6 win in the night cap, scoring four times in their last at bat. Each game was only five innings long.
In the first game, Northeast pitcher Neil came just a walk shy of pitching a perfect game against the Rams. Shawsheen pitcher Sandra Watne, meanwhile, took the hard luck loss in this pitcher’s duel as she only surrendered three hits in the game, while striking out eight batters.
In the second game, the Rams pulled out a dramatic 8-6 victory after trailing for most of the game, this time touching up Neil for 11 hits. While the Rams were playing on their home field, they were the visitors in the second game of the day. Trailing 4-2, Kayla Mirisola doubled in two runs in the top of the fourth to even the game at 4-4. Then, down 5-4 going into the top of the fifth Reagan Bowden once again came through in the clutch, tying the game with a bases loaded single. Paityn Rose also came through again, with a two-RBI smash put the Rams ahead for good.
Kelley DeLosh had a monster game in the field with six putouts at second base, while Watne picked up the win, allowing five earned runs and striking out five over the five inning contest.
Shawsheen will be back in action next Tuesday when they host CAC rival Essex Tech, with first pitch scheduled for 4:00 pm.
